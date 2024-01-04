Hello,

Elizabeth May doubts Canadians will be going to the polls in 2024, saying voters deserve a break before the next federal election.

During a Parliament Hill news conference today, the leader of the Green Party of Canada said an election in 2024 is not a good idea.

“We had an election in 2021. Everybody had a gut sense it’s too soon. What’s the reason for an election now?’” May told journalists. “There’s something very, very good right now, I think, about giving the country the breathing space.”

A Nanos Research survey done for CTV News this week found approximately one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place as soon as possible or at some point in 2024.

The Liberals and NDP signed a deal in 2022 in which the NDP agreed to support the minority Liberals on key votes in Parliament in exchange for action on NDP policy priorities. The two parties have agreed to maintain their agreement until 2025, with a federal election scheduled for October.

May said she expects the Liberal-NDP deal will hold.

“I feel quite confident at this point: We’re not going to see an election until the fixed election date of 2025. And, frankly, I think that will be good for the country and good for our economy.”

May said she is optimistic about Green prospects in the next election. The party has two seats. May represents the Vancouver Island riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands and Mike Morrice is the MP for Kitchener Centre in Ontario.

“Regardless of when an election happens, the Green Party is going to surprise people with electing a lot more MPs than we have had in the past,” she said.

May said she bases her optimism on voter disillusionment with the Liberals and NDP, and concern about the brand of Pierre Poilievre’s conservatism. She also cited the Greens winning a provincial by-election in the Ontario riding of Kitchener Centre in November.

May said the party has prospects in Ontario, Atlantic Canada and British Columbia, but will have to work to make the most of them.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in attack on Muslim family: The mother of a woman killed in the London, Ont., truck attack in 2021 says she fears for her life every time she takes a walk, while vowing to ensure that the memories of her slain loved ones never fade. Story here.

Israel seeks allies’ support against UN genocide charge, as Canada declines to take stand: The Globe and Mail asked federal officials whether Canada plans to intervene in the case, and whether it would support the court’s ruling in the case, but they did not answer directly.

Federal Court expands definition of espionage in decision to bar Chinese student from Canada: The student proposed to study under a leading researcher and take what he learns back to China to improve its public-health system, but Chief Justice Paul Crampton said the plan fits the definition of “non-traditional” espionage. Story here.

Vancouver police deploy body-worn cameras to 85 officers in pilot project: The department says officers are expected to activate their cameras as soon as it’s safe and when there’s a reasonable belief that there will be a use of force or violent behaviour. Story here.

Indigenous groups in B.C. seek long-term funds to bring salmon back to the Columbia River: The B.C. Indigenous leaders made their appeal after the White House pledged US$200-million to fund such work by U.S. tribes for the next 20 years.

Heads of 17 Canadian environmental charities collecting major compensation packages: An analysis by The Canadian Press identified 17 charities whose top executive drew annual compensation in the $200,000 to $250,000 range or higher, according to filings with the federal government.

PMO clarifies Trudeau and family stayed ‘at no cost at a location owned by family friends’ during vacation in Jamaica: The Prime Minister’s Office clarification was issued after Trudeau’s office initially said the family was paying for its stay.

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis says Canada needs to leave the United Nations: The Prime Minister’s Office is questioning Lewis’s support for a petition that seeks Canada’s withdrawal from the United Nations and its subsidiary agencies.

Lich, Barber convoy trial to resume for one day only: The court has set aside one more trial day in the case of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber – key organizers in the trucker convoy protest who are facing various charges, including mischief and obstructing police.

Canadian special forces to remain in Niger, but details about role are unclear: The small team of special forces members will no longer train members of the military in the West African nation, says the Canadian Forces.

Beach volleyball sand is hard to find and will cost a Newfoundland town $360,000: Paradise, Nfld., is holding beach volleyball events during the 2025 Canada Games, and is paying about $360,000 for sand from Nova Scotia that meets standards set by the International Volleyball Federation and followed by Volleyball Canada.

THIS AND THAT

Commons and Senate on a break: The House of Commons is on a break until Jan. 29. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Ministers on the road: Housing Minister Sean Fraser, with Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok, made an infrastructure announcement at the legislative building in the territory.

Liberal candidate in Durham: The federal Liberals have announced Robert Rock will be the party’s candidate in a looming by-election in Durham, a riding previously held by former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole. Rock, a 20-year resident of Durham Region, is a ward councillor for the Township of Scugog. O’Toole left federal politics last year after 11 years as the MP. Jamil Jivani has been nominated as the Conservative candidate. A by-election must be announced before Jan. 30.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau is in Jamaica on vacation with his immediate family through today.

LEADERS

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, with deputy leader Jonathan Pedneault, held a news conference on government priorities on Parliament Hill.

No scheduled provided for other party leaders.

PUBLIC OPINION

Canada’s mood: Forty-four per cent of respondents in Angus Reid Institute research say they expect 2024 to offer more good than bad, outnumbering the 40 per cent who expect an average year. Details here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Canada should embrace free trade in cheese: “European cheeses are grabbing a bigger share of Canada’s charcuterie boards, with sales from European Union countries soaring under the (slightly liberalized) trade agreement that took effect in 2017. Since then, cheese imports from France, Italy and the Netherlands have doubled, with 19.2 million kilograms of cheese imported in 2022. There is greater selection and more reliable supply, good news for both specialty vendors and their customers.”

David C. Walker (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the Liberal government balanced the budget in the 1990s: “It is striking how dramatically the commentary of many economic observers has changed in the past year. These observers are anxiously concerned about the fragility of Canada’s fiscal well-being. But remembering the very public battlegrounds over budget restraint 30 years ago, the current worry might not immediately hit home as having the same urgency. We have just had two decades of peace and quiet on that front.”

Mohammed Adam (Ottawa Citizen) on how the venerable Byward Market in the nation’s capital is becoming a no-go zone: “The closure of a ByWard Market store over safety concerns reminds me of a recent incident that speaks to how people are slowly being driven away from Ottawa’s top entertainment and tourist destination. As reported in the Citizen, John Rmor announced he is closing for good his designer shoe and leather store after two robberies left him with a $40,000 loss. And with shoppers increasingly turning their backs on the area because they feel unsafe, Rmor decided his only option is to pack it in. He was one of six business owners who were robbed in the same area in a week, and no one, including the city, seems to have a clue about what to do with the growing safety concerns.”

David Moscrop (TVO) on a new year and the same broken transit in Ontario’s two biggest cities: “Naturally, one wouldn’t want to get their hopes up and expect 2024 to deliver safe, reliable, frequent and affordable transit in the provincial and national capitals of a wealthy G7 country. But what about small mercies? Like not being jammed intimately close to hundreds of other riders just beyond the stroke of midnight? Or the train running all day long?”

