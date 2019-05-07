Politics Briefing: Greens double up with Nanaimo-Ladysmith win

Good morning,
A second Green Party representative is headed to the House of Commons.
Six months ahead of a general election, voters in Nanaimo, B.C., are sending Paul Manly to Ottawa after a by-election on Monday that saw Mr. Manly – who will join party leader Elizabeth May on Parliament Hill – take about 38 per cent of the vote.
The victory follows a strong showing for the Greens in PEI’s provincial election and comes amid strengthening poll numbers for the federal party.
It was not a good night for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. The Liberal vote collapsed in Nanaimo, falling to just 11 per cent – and a fourth place finish for the governing party. Conservative candidate John Hirst finished a distant second with about 25 per cent of the vote.
“This bodes well for the Green Party across Canada,” Mr. Manly said Monday night, adding that his victory shows the other parties that Canadians are serious about climate change.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The U.S. military is threatening to pull the F-35 fighter jet out of the competition to replace Canada’s fleet of CF-18s, further disrupting the controversial acquisition program and increasing the tension between the two countries.
Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan says the federal government would welcome any help the United States could offer in helping Canada in its ongoing dispute with China.
Canada’s claim over the Northwest Passage is “illegitimate,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a major speech to the Arctic Council that Canadian experts called both provocative and frequently inaccurate.
A group of parents whose children’s names falsely match those on Canada’s no-fly list are urging the Senate to quickly pass legislation that would help end the delays and scrutiny their kids face at airports.
Former Liberal MP Darshan Kang, who was found by his peers to have sexually harassed a member of his office staff, is apologizing to the victim for unintentionally causing her difficulty. Mr. Kang also maintains that neither his intention nor his actions were improper.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is hitting back at critics who say stricter mortgage rules are stifling the housing market, urging lenders to instead fix the problem themselves by offering longer-term mortgages.
Two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar after they were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act walked free from prison on Tuesday after more than 500 days behind bars.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Latvia, a country regularly targeted by Russian disinformation campaigns, is offering to help Canada address foreign meddling in this country’s upcoming federal election.
The United States has refused to sign an agreement on challenges in the Arctic due to discrepancies over climate change wording, diplomats said, jeopardizing co-operation in the polar region at the sharp edge of global warming.
U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence is set on Tuesday to offer new incentives to Venezuela’s military to turn against President Nicolas Maduro.
Anti-immigrant attacks have inflamed the South African election, reports The Globe’s Geoffrey York.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection: “The progressive movement as a whole had a great night. About seven-in-ten votes cast went to either the Greens, the NDP or the Liberals. Remember, back in the 90s, Nanaimo was as likely to elect Reformers as Dippers (though the boundaries were different). In contrast, Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party, the closest thing Canada has to an above-ground populist, anti-immigrant, alt-right party, won a scant 3 per cent of the vote in Nanaimo-Ladysmith. Mr. Bernier and his bundle of grievances appear to be going nowhere.”
Paul Abela (The Globe and Mail) on the carbon tax: “You don’t need a PhD to understand the damage these consumption taxes inflict. Food, heat, transportation and other necessities are non-discretionary expenditures. As such, people in these classes pay a far higher percentage of their incomes to stay afloat. Progressives have a proud history fighting against consumption taxes. When the provincial Liberals introduced the British Columbia carbon tax – the poster child for the current federal carbon tax – the provincial NDP fought hard against it on social-justice grounds. Why should it be given a free pass now?”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on Justin Trudeau’s sagging popularity: “The problem seems less to do with any one incident than with a slowly cementing impression: of a leader who talks a good game but does not deliver; who is more concerned with symbols than substance; who spends more time posturing on social issues than attending to the nuts and bolts of governing; whose record of broken promises and centralization of power looks more like the cynical calculations of politics as usual than the shiny idealism he once seemed to embody.”
Bruce MacLellan (Ottawa Citizen) on trust in democracy: “With four years of tracking, our 2019 study found that the average trust level in our index fell from 45 to 39 – a six-point fall across the board after three prior years of complete stability. Canada is at an inflection point. Our democratic leaders have a choice: stem the decline and become trust builders or set the house on fire and become trust destroyers.”
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on China and the rule of law in Hong Kong: “Ottawa and our allies should let Beijing know that the people of Hong Kong, who are still part of the free world, are not forgotten, and do not stand alone.”
ON THE AGENDA
The Auditor-General’s 2019 Spring Reports will be tabled in the House of Commons at about 10 a.m.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in Montreal at 11:30 a.m. to deliver the first of five speeches outlining his party’s position on key policy issues.
