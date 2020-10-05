Politics Briefing: Greens pick Paul as new leader

Hello,

The Green Party has picked their first new leader in 13 years: Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul.

Ms. Paul, 47, who was educated at the University of Ottawa and Princeton, has worked internationally for NGOs and the Canadian government in Brussels and Barcelona. She is the first Black leader of a major federal political party.

Ms. Paul says she will run in a the Oct. 26 by-election in Toronto Centre, the riding vacated by Bill Morneau this summer. Ms. Paul ran there in the 2019 election and finished fourth. She said she is open to running elsewhere in the next federal election.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

With committees back, opposition parties are eager to try to resuscitate the WE Charity controversy from the summer. The Conservatives are mulling a full-court press to keep the issue alive on up to five committees, while the NDP say they favour something a little more focused.

The Liberals are reintroducing a bill to amend the medically assisted dying law to respond to a court ruling last year that said the practice should not be limited just to those whose natural deaths are “reasonably forseeable.” The Liberal bill was first introduced in February but was derailed by the pandemic and the recent prorogation.

The Canadian government worked to repatriate an orphaned five-year-old girl from a refugee camp in Syria, but says it has no plans to help the other Canadian families stuck there.

China pushed Canada for a wide-ranging extradition agreement for years before raising concerns in 2018 of the Vancouver arrest of Chinese businesswoman Meng Wanzhou following an extradition from the United States.

The federal government is relaxing some of the border restrictions with the United States to allow family members, those in a relationship and international students into the country. The measures take effect on Thursday.

With Thanksgiving coming up next weekend, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam suggests ways to have a safer dinner: do it outside, just with your close contacts, and maybe bring your own food. In places where COVID spread is higher right now, you might even have to forgo a holiday meal altogether.

The debate over public and private health care is now moving into COVID-19 testing: private clinics are offering tests for a fee as residents in Ontario and Quebec face very long waits to access free, public testing.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been in hospital over the weekend since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. It isn’t clear, yet, how serious his case is. His physician, Sean Conley, admitted to being dishonest with reporters about whether Mr. Trump had received supplemental oxygen and was evasive on other questions about the President’s condition.

Speaking of that, Mr. Trudeau disclosed for the first time today that he was tested for COVID-19 in September after getting a tickle in his throat, but the test came back negative. His office did not reveal this information at the time. The leaders of the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois disclosed when they got tests and that those tests came back positive.

And at 80, Irwin Cotler continues to fight for human rights around the globe. Mr. Cotler, a former justice minister, first made his name in high-profile cases like Natan Sharansky in the Soviet Union. “He’s our gift to the world,” said Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abela.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Annamie Paul winning the leadership of the Green Party: “Her victory was a win – a narrow one – for the Greens' moderates over the self-described eco-socialists. There was nearly every shade of Green in the race, but it boiled down to a choice between the fringier activist wing and a more mainstream desire to compete with other progressive parties for votes, and seats.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on stimulus spending benefiting men more than women: “Women are less likely to benefit from the infrastructure cash, even though the pandemic has likely hit women workers in Alberta at least as hard as the men – and especially as some mothers leave the workforce or stop searching for jobs in order to take care of children at home. Despite increases in labour force participation over the past several decades, women continue to face low rates of representation in the trades, which will surely benefit with infrastructure spending.”

Brianna Bell (The Globe and Mail) on the challenges for parents when kids stay home with a runny nose: “Parents need the government to address the unique challenges of parenting young children during a pandemic, while also trying to work. Whether it’s more pharmacy testing or in-school testing for students with a minimum of 48-hours for results, or legislation that requires full pay and no red tape for caregivers of children under 12.”

Dean Beeby (Ottawa Citizen) on how to fix the access-to-information system: “Canadians need masks, antivirals, vaccines, respirators. But they also need public information and data to hold politicians and public servants to account for life-and-death decisions directly affecting their families. Citizens have a right to know. Respecting that right helps protect us from incompetents and fraudsters, and keeps us safer.”

Leslyn Lewis (National Post) on a socialist coup brewing in Canada: “Under this socialist revolution, there is no need to confiscate your property — they can simply redistribute your wealth through a home equity tax, confiscate hunting firearms that were legally purchased and owned, increase a ubiquitous carbon tax, or even potentially confiscate a portion of your retirement savings through a new tax on the private sale of your home.”

