Hello,

Approximately one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place as soon as possible or at some point in 2024, according to a new poll.

The next election isn’t expected until 2025. The Liberals and NDP signed a deal in 2022 in which the NDP agreed to support the minority Liberals on key votes in Parliament in exchange for action on such NDP policy priorities as a national dental care program and pharmacare.

The two parties have agreed to maintain their agreement until 2025, with a federal election scheduled for October.

However, a Nanos Research survey done for CTV News found that 29 per cent of respondents want a federal election “as soon as possible” and 17 per cent want a vote in 2024.

Meanwhile, 33 per cent would prefer 2025. Seventeen per cent have no preference. Details of the research, released today, are here.

The federal Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre have been running far ahead of the governing Liberals under Justin Trudeau in public-opinion polling. Trudeau, who led the Liberals to power in 2015, has said he is intent on being at the helm for the Liberals in the next election.

The eagerness for an election as soon as possible is highest in the Prairies (41.3 per cent), and lowest in Quebec (20.3 per cent). The support for waiting until 2025 is highest in Atlantic Canada (39.9 per cent), and lowest in the Prairies (21.4 per cent).

The research is based on a hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,069 Canadians, 18 years of age and older, conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Hospital staff overworked, support from province needed, Ontario union says – CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions says understaffing is taking a toll on the mental health of its members, who include registered practical nurses, personal support workers and clerical staff. Story here.

Tunnel troubles shut some stations along Ottawa’s beleaguered LRT system, again – The capital city’s light-rail transit system is not even five years old and has been beset by repeated problems and constant service shutdowns. Meanwhile, the city’s overall transit system is serving as a cautionary tale in contrast to a time when it was seen as a beacon of transit success and innovation. Story here.

Ontario Liberals exceed fundraising target – The provincial Liberals under their new leader, Bonnie Crombie, have exceeded a $1-million fundraising target they set after the Mississauga mayor won the leadership. Story here.

Ottawa to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians’ relatives seeking way out of Gaza – The program will stop taking new requests after it receives and begins processing the first 1,000 applications, or after a year has elapsed. Story here.

Self-represented litigants fail at the Supreme Court in overwhelming numbers – There is but a slender hope of being heard by the court: From 2012 to 2017, three self-represented litigants were granted a hearing, according to information the court provided to The Globe and Mail.

Canada’s lack of public data about pediatric flu numbers leaves pediatricians ‘flying blind’ – “To not have that active data present for our clinical care is certainly a loss right now,” said Ashley Roberts, a clinical assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of British Columbia. Story here.

Canada promised to deliver a $400-million air defence system to Ukraine a year ago. It still hasn’t arrived – National Defence says plans for the system are still being developed.

Court injunction against law banning public drug use disappointing, say police chiefs – Officers are disappointed with the B.C. Supreme Court decision that temporarily blocks the provincial law, Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Wilson of the Vancouver Police Department says.

Montreal soup kitchen may have to stop feeding homeless for first time since 1877 – The general director of Accueil Bonneau said her organization can no longer afford to serve people on weekends, and that if it can’t secure stable provincial funding, it will have to stop providing meals altogether next month. Story here.

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister accused by former colleagues of trying to rush proposed mining project – Jeff Wharton says he was simply gathering information about the planned Sio Silica mine after the Tories lost the Oct. 3 election, in order to pass it on to the incoming NDP government. Story here.

Politicians’ oath of allegiance to King Charles could be history if Liberal MP gets his way – Bill C-347, introduced by New Brunswick Liberal MP René Arseneault, would allow federal politicians to swear an “oath of office” simply stating that an office holder will carry out their duties “in the best interest of Canada while upholding its Constitution.”

Quebec Liberal MNA pauses bid to lead provincial Liberals – Marwah Rizqy, married to another Liberal member of Quebec’s national assembly, is holding off on a run to lead her party as she announces she is pregnant with a second child. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Commons and Senate on a break – The House of Commons is on a break until Jan. 29. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Glen Clark – The former B.C. NDP premier talks about his professional journey that took him from government to senior jobs in the corporate empire of billionaire Jim Pattison, and also comments on current politics, in an episode of the Hotel Pacifico podcast here.

Coming in January – Notable events on the political calendar for January.

Jan. 11 – Former prime minister Jean Chrétien turns 90.

Jan. 15-19 – The 2024 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is held in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme Rebuilding Trust. Details here.

Jan. 21-23 – Federal cabinet meets in Montreal.

Jan. 29 – The public inquiry into foreign interference by China and other states begins public hearings. Justice Marie-Josée Hogue is heading the inquiry. Public hearings are to be held in early 2024 and in the fall. Details here.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Justin Trudeau is in Jamaica on vacation with his immediate family through Thursday.

LEADERS

No schedules released for party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Paul Adams, one of the co-chairs of the Canadian Grief Alliance, talks about grief and Canada’s absence of a cohesive network of support for grief. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Dennis Edney – The lawyer who played a critical role in the release of former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr has died at 77. An obituary published in the Edmonton Journal said Edney had dementia and died Saturday. Story here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Ottawa’s hiring spree is not the problem: “But the accelerating growth in the size of the federal government is not so much a problem as the most obvious symptom of Ottawa’s bureaucratic malaise. For a start, the hiring spree underscores the omnidirectional nature of government spending under the Liberals. Numbers have increased in the vast majority of government departments, even where there is no obvious policy reason.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how the Moe government’s open defiance of the law brings us closer to the brink: “There was a time when Scott Moe was quite keen on the rule of law. Four years ago, when activists blockaded rail lines across the country to protest against the construction of a pipeline in the B.C. Interior, the Saskatchewan Premier publicly demanded that the “rule of law” be upheld, calling it a “fundamental pillar of democracy.” But now that it no longer serves his political interests, he’s not so sure.”

Charles Burton (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada must now face the facts that China is closed for business: “For more than 40 years, Canada’s business-political complex of interests have yearned to cash in big time by getting privileged access to China’s enormous market and global economic heft. Now, with the nightmare of the Michaels Kovrig and Spavor well in the past, Canada could be tempted to resume old patterns of China relations. However, it is important we don’t. Canada must face the facts: China is now closed for business.”

Phil Tank (Saskatoon StarPhoenix) on how a more moderate Scott Moe may emerge in Saskatchewan in 2024: “Despite what would seem to many like a minor challenge, the Saskatchewan Party seems obsessed with [rival party] United, pursuing policies like a new law requiring students under 16 to acquire parental consent to change their names or pronouns at school. Yet it seems unlikely Moe will continue down this socially conservative path in an election year when the Saskatchewan Party looks to be in trouble in the province’s two largest cities. In Regina and Saskatoon, homelessness and health care undoubtedly rank as greater concerns than students’ pronouns.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.