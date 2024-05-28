Politics Briefing: Harassment of MPs has skyrocketed in recent years, sergeant-at-arms says

Hello,

The harassment of MPs has increased by 700 to 800 per cent in recent years, the sergeant-at-arms of the House of Commons says.

Patrick McDonnell, who is responsible for security for the House, reported the figures today during a hearing of the Procedure and House Affairs Committee on workplace harassment and violence prevention policy for the Commons.

“There has been a significant increase in the last five years of harassment of the members of Parliament, mostly online, but also in person, at events,” McDonnell said.

He said that in 2019, his office opened eight files on direct or indirect threat behaviour toward MPs. However, in 2023, there were 530 files opened.

“That’s a significant increase,” he said.

He said things have reached the point where his office is “bulk filing” material on the online harassment of MPs. “There’s just so much of it,” he said.

McDonnell said social media platforms are either not taking calls from the Commons on the issue, or taking calls and saying they will look into the issue. “It ends there,” said McDonnell.

Asked about the issue, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told journalists ahead of Question Period that he will not provide examples of the threats he has received, then elaborated somewhat.

“I have had all sorts of comments, kind of threats, insults on the social media, sometimes hundreds in one day. Something should be done about that,” he said.

The Bloc leader said he is a bit stubborn. “I still don’t, all the time, want to be accompanied by somebody to make sure I am safe,” he said.

The Bloc leader said he had asked for such assistance three times, mostly because of crowds and not because he felt threatened.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Conservatives offer to help Liberals pass foreign interference bill quickly: In a rare gesture during a turbulent sitting of Parliament, the Conservative foreign affairs critic is offering his party’s help to speed up passage of the Liberal government’s foreign interference bill. Story here.

Ontario, federal government reach $357-million housing agreement after months of dispute: The agreement ends months of conflict over Ontario’s affordable housing targets and how the province planned to meet its target of 19,660 new rent-assisted social housing units by 2028. Story here.

Ontario MPP makes history at Queen’s Park with speech, questions in Oji-Cree: A First Nation legislator in Ontario rose at Queen’s Park to speak in his language, Oji-Cree. Story here.

More than 60 University of Toronto faculty members declare support for pro-Palestinian protesters after administration’s discipline threat: In a show of solidarity with student protesters, some faculty vowed today that if the university asks police to clear the encampment they would stand in the way to protect the students. Story here.

‘Unacceptable state of affairs’: Watchdog slams handling of foreign interference intel: The review also describes an environment of tension and disagreement within Canada’s spy agency, as well as a spy agency at odds with the prime minister’s national security adviser as to what types of information should reach the government’s highest levels. Story here.

Poilievre criticizes Toronto, Ottawa for raising development fees as he defends his housing bill: Speaking in the House of Commons Monday, Poilievre criticized cities that have increased development charges since receiving funds from the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund. Story here.

Head of sex education group says she’s ‘incensed’ by N.B. Premier’s targeting of school presentation: Teresa Norris, president of the Montreal-based organization that made the high school sexual education presentation, says her group has been teaching in New Brunswick schools for years, its material is vetted by the province, and that Blaine Higgs has misrepresented the presentation. Story here.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“We are horrified by the Israeli strikes that killed civilians in Rafah. The scale of human suffering and tragedy we’re seeing in Gaza must cease. Canada in no way supports the military operations by Israel in Rafah,” - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arriving for Question Period today.

“It’s highly hypocritical. I mean, Andrew Scheer in the chair was the most partisan Speaker I’d ever seen, and I never saw them complain a day. You know, Speaker Fergus has made some errors as a human being. He has apologized for them.” - Health Minister Mark Holland on efforts by the Conservatives to oust House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus.

“I can’t buy ice cream in my grocery store because people stop me and they’re asking me questions and by the time I get to the cash, it’s melted. And that’s actually a good thing.” - MP Sherry Romando, at today’s hearing of the Procedure and House Affairs committee, on challenges facing MPs.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, May. 28, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day: In Ottawa, Chrystia Freeland held private meetings, and provided an update on the government’s economic plan. Freeland also attended the weekly cabinet meeting and Question Period.

Ministers on the road: Global Affairs Canada has announced Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will be on a trip to Sweden and Czechia, for an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers, through the rest of the week, starting Wednesday in Stockholm.

Governor-General in Toronto: Mary Simon completes a two-day visit to Canada’s most populous city, with commitments that include remarks at the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business conference and a meeting with Ontario Lieutenant-Governor Edith Dupont.

Commons Committee Highlights: Commons Speaker Greg Fergus and Eric Janse, House of Commons clerk, appeared before the procedure and house affairs committee on a review of the members of the House of Commons workplace harassment and violence prevention policy.

Senate Committee Highlights: Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery appears before the Senate energy committee on Bill C-69 at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

Herle crosses to Rubicon: An adviser to former Liberal prime minister Paul Martin and former Ontario Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne is going to work with the public affairs and government relations firm headed by a former adviser to conservatives Stephen Harper and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

On the latest edition of the Curse of Politics podcast, David Herle said he would be joining Rubicon Strategy Inc., with Kory Teneycke, one of the regulars on the podcast. Herle will be a partner in the firm. Teneycke is the co founder and CEO. “Listeners of this show: If I disagree with Kory less than I did before, you’ll know why that is the case,” Herle quipped on the latest episode. In a more formal statement today, Herle said, “Air Quotes Media is unaffected by this change and will continue as an independent media company with political podcasts including The Herle Burly, Curse of Politics, and Hotel Pacifico. Our team at Air Quotes Media remains committed to delivering even more ‘politics from the inside, out’.”

In a statement, Teneycke praised Herle, who has been the principal partner of the Gandalf Group, which offers services in research, public policy and government and corporate relations. “David has a rare trifecta of high-level communications skills, nuanced understanding of politics and government, and deep experience in public opinion research,” he said.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In Ottawa, Justin Trudeau chaired the weekly cabinet meeting and later attended Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a media scrum at the House of Commons ahead of Question Period, then attended Question Period.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was scheduled to attend a fundraising event in Ottawa’s Byward Market.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May participated virtually in the House of Commons proceedings.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attends Question Period.

THE DECIBEL

OPINION

The new era of consumer-friendly competition law

“Fourteen years ago, the United States government approved the merger of promoter Live Nation and Ticketmaster. It was yet another questionable corporate marriage permitted in an era that first and foremost believed in the maxim bigger is better and that put the interests of corporations ahead of the public. That era emerged in the 1980s – but it is now decisively concluded.” - The Globe and Mail Editorial Board.

The latest unintended consequence of Liberal immigration policy

“Canada has always been an outlier on immigration. That was true long before the Trudeau government. Compared to other rich countries, we had a relatively wide and open door. But around the door were walls, which were also higher than those in Europe or the United States.” - Tony Keller.

Ontario blowing $225-million to cancel its Beer Store contract is a scandal, not something to celebrate

“Who asked Ontario’s government to blow upward of $225-million to accelerate the introduction of beer and wine in corner stores? Is there an overworked nurse in Thunder Bay who has been pleading for respite in the form of 12-packs at her local convenience store? Have parents of children with autism been banging on the Premier’s door, demanding better access to Coors Light?” - Robyn Urback.

Hoo boy: Examining the B.C. political breakup of Kevin Falcon and John Rustad

“There are breakups and then there are breakups. And the breakup of Kevin Falcon and John Rustad, on full display last week, is a truly nasty one of epic proportions. Rustad, the leader of the BC Conservative Party, rejected a bizarre proposal from Falcon’s party, BC United, to carve up the electoral map along lines that greatly favoured the United side.” -Keith Baldrey, Global News.

