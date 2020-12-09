Politics Briefing: Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine

Hello,

Big news on the vaccine front today: Health Canada has approved a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The rollout is set to begin next week. Priority will be given to staff at hospitals and nursing homes, who work with vulnerable patients and are at high risk for contracting the virus.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart to be effective. There will be logistical hurdles to clear over the coming months, as the medicine needs to be kept at temperatures of -70 C and distributed widely across the country, but the government said today the “general” population will begin receiving shots in April.

Health studies have found the vaccine to be highly effective and safe. For more on the scientific basis of the vaccine, you can read health policy reporter Kelly Grant’s explanation of how it works.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Tomorrow marks two years since Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested by Chinese police in apparent retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver airport. While Ms. Meng has spent the time in a Vancouver mansion and fighting her case in court, Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor have been in jail cells with the lights on at all hours. Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, said he has been amazed at the resilience of the two men demonstrated at consular meetings. “They are both very healthy, both physically and mentally. I have to tell you I am deeply inspired by their resilience and mindset. It is incredible what they are going through,” Mr. Barton told MPs.

The Liberal government has spent billions to support Canadians during the pandemic, but without giving much indication of when that spending would stop. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland suggests the government will use measures of employment as its fiscal “guiardrails” in the next budget.

Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly says the government hopes to promote domestic travel in the coming months as a way to help the struggling tourism industry.

The Montreal-based pornography website Pornhub has announced a series of reforms, including a ban on uploads of videos by unverified users, after a deluge of criticism that the site hosts videos of rape and child exploitation. The Liberal government has indicated the site could fall under upcoming legislation to crack down on illegal content on the Internet.

The Senate is faced with a motion on expelling Ontario Senator Lynn Beyak.

And more than 500 current and former staff members of the CBC are asking Canadians to push back against the broadcasting company’s plans to produce advertorial content. “It is advertising that pretends to be news. And we believe strongly it must stop,” the open letter says.

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on public-health leaders struggling with holiday orders: “Preaching abstinence nine months into a pandemic, when many people haven’t seen relatives for months and have nothing on their social calendars to look forward to, is to ignore the reality of COVID-19 fatigue, and to assume public-health officials have the same clout they enjoyed way back in March. They do not.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on tomorrow’s meeting between the Prime Minister and the premiers: “Because he’s a Liberal and Liberals do such things, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to demand that any increased funding come with provincial promises to spend the money in areas that Ottawa considers important, such as mental health and home care. In reality, whatever the provinces agree to, they’ll spend any increases as they see fit, while writing up a nice annual report.”

Tasha Kheiriddin (Ottawa Citizen) on Canada-China relations and the plight of the two Michaels: “Unlike COVID-19, there is no vaccine against totalitarianism. Fighting its advance is a constant battle.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberal bill to reform the Broadcasting Act: “What do those conditions add up to? The unregulated online services that today allow millions of Canadian viewers to escape the stultifying grip of the CRTC, and the impenetrable CanCon racket that is its primary raison d’être, will henceforth be absorbed into the same regulatory-industrial complex that has made conventional Canadian TV so unwatchable.”

Colby Cosh (National Post) on the government deleting information: “But you, the lay reader, may not be thinking about any of that. As a regular person alive in the year 2020, you are probably just wondering why a public record would be created and then deliberately annihilated two years later just because the Treasury Board has a rule that says it will be. What, is the government trying to preserve our country’s precious and dwindling supply of electrons?”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop