Politics Briefing: Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 12

Health Canada has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for children, announcing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can now be given to kids as young as 12.
At a news conference Wednesday, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said the evidence indicates the vaccine is safe and effective in that age group.
The vaccine was previously authorized for anyone at least 16 or older.
News of the development comes amidst a furor over advice from Canada’s independent vaccine advisory group that people at lower risk of contracting the novel coronavirus should wait for a preferred shot.
That prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reiterate that Canadians should get the first COVID-19 vaccine they can - a development covered here.
On Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau was repeating that message in an interview with Rewind 95.9 radio in Miramichi, N.B.
“The reality is `Yes. There are some very rare side effects for some of the vaccines, but the impacts and effects of catching COVID are so much greater that it is just the right decision for everyone to get vaccinated with the first shot that is available to use,” Mr. Trudeau said.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
DELAY ENDING DRINKING WATER ADVISORIES The Trudeau government, which once promised to end all long-term drinking-water advisories in First Nations this year, now estimates it could take until 2026.
Reporter’s Comment Kristy Kirkup - “This story stems from a document from Indigenous Services Canada that was presented to the Public Accounts committee on April 29. Since then, it has sparked questions including from NDP MP Niki Ashton. On Monday, Ms. Ashton raised a question about the 2026 timeline during Question Period. The Assembly of First Nations National Chief has also called on Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller to provide more information. The government has been under pressure to make good on its 2015 election promise on lifting all long-term drinking water advisories for First Nations. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Mr. Miller said that not a single remaining long-term drinking water advisory will be lifted in 2026 and the date relates to a long-term water project in one community. He also said that clean and safe water access in First Nations goes beyond the lifting of long-term drinking water advisories.”
ELECTION BILL STALLED Legislation aimed at ensuring a federal election could be safely held during the COVID-19 pandemic is stalled in the House of Commons, even as Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are fast-approaching the average expiry date for minority governments in Canada.
UofA CHINA COLLABORATION The Alberta government is expressing alarm and vowing to take action to curtail the University of Alberta’s collaboration with China in strategically important scientific and technology fields.
STANDARD VACCINE TRAVEL DOCUMENT Canada is working with international partners to develop a standardized vaccine certification for travel and will position itself as a safe destination once the country has reached COVID-19 herd immunity, the Tourism Minister said on Tuesday.
PUBLIC POLICE COMMENT They didn’t always agree on what to do, but scores of concerned citizens penned letters urging the federal Liberals to address police mistreatment of Black and Indigenous people as the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota helped spark indignation about injustices in Canada. Hundreds of pages of correspondence disclosed through the Access to Information Act reveal deep mistrust of the RCMP and other police services, along with plenty of suggestions on how to make things better.
REVIEW AFTER NL PANDEMIC ELECTION Work is under way, in Newfoundland and Labrador, to modernize the province’s election act after a provincial election earlier this year thrown into chaos by the pandemic. From The Telegram.
MIGRANT CONCERNS A cross-Canada coalition of migrants groups is criticizing a federal program aimed at creating a pathway to permanent residency for 90,000 people, saying it needs to be revamped to ensure a fair chance for people to apply.
PM AND THE UK CROWN For the second time in a month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday reached out to a senior member of the British Royal Family. On April. 16, Mr. Trudeau was in touch with Queen Elizabeth, offering condolences on the passing of Prince Philip. Yesterday, the Prime Minister had a wide-ranging discussion with the Prince of Wales. The PMO readout- or summary - is here.
PRIME MINISTER'S DAY
Private meetings. The Prime Minister does interviews with Miramichi’s Rewind 95.9 FM, and Saskatchewan’s MBC Radio. Also virtually attends the National Caucus meeting, attends Question Period, and participates in a virtual event to recognize the 2020 national recipients of the Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in STEM, and Excellence in Early Childhood Education.
LEADERS
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attends virtual NDP caucus, then holds a news conference and attends Question Period.
OPINION
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how confusing messages about COVID-19 aren’t helpful during a pandemic: “During a public-health crisis, consistent messaging is vital. Canadians have shown a great willingness to line up and get a needle, but hesitancy is always lurking. In future, [the National Advisory Committee on Immunization] needs to make sure it’s helping the fight against COVID-19, and not hindering it.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the need for clear, useful, public-health advice from the government: “One thing that science tells us clearly is that people – even smart people, and scientifically trained people – are bad at judging probabilities, and risks. It can be useful if public-health officials give us guideposts, such as telling us we’re more likely to get hit by a car than get a blood clot from the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it’s not much good telling us to guess our personal risk. It’s vaccine advice we cannot use. So now we have science advisers undermining the public-health message: that the vaccine you are offered will be safe.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on who is to blame for the Jonathan Vance misconduct scandal: “The issue, then, is no longer “who knew what when,” but who said what and did what – or did not say or do what – and for what reason. If the Prime Minister was, as he claims, not told, it would be of the greatest possible interest to know why. Did his chief of staff take it entirely upon herself not to inform him of such a potentially explosive development? Or was there some prior understanding that he was to be kept out of the loop on such matters? If so, on what other matters is he kept out of the loop? And, most intriguing of all, why?”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on the mess of Canada’s vaccine recommendations: “Canada desperately needs a single authoritative voice on its COVID-19 vaccine program who knows the science, can communicate effectively and can act as a liaison between the country’s various health care bodies and the public. After weeks of changing recommendations, Canadians are certainly justified in feeling duped, confused or misled, but what they shouldn’t feel – at least not any more – is on their own.”
Vaughn Palmer (The Vancouver Sun) on the B.C. reaction to the AstraZeneca debate: “[B.C. Premier John Horgan] is himself a poster premier for AstraZeneca. Though he was already on the waiting list for Pfizer vaccine with his age group, he switched to AstraZeneca to underscore confidence. On Sunday, he tweeted out a picture of himself in a “This is our shot” shirt, brandishing his immunization record. “The best vaccine is the first one offered to you,” he declared. “I got mine as soon as I was eligible, so I could make everyone around me safer — and I challenge everyone in B.C. to do the same!”
Tasha Kheiriddin (The Ottawa Citizen) on the possible impact of defence committee hearings on Liberals feminist credentials: “[Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford] may not be as high profile as Jody Wilson-Raybould was. But she is still well known, and liked, by Liberal partisans. If she ends up taking the fall for her boss, it will be one more nail in the coffin for Trudeau’s feminist bona fides — at a time when he can ill afford it.”
