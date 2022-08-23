Hello,

The federal Health Minister is declining to say if Ottawa is prepared to increase spending for health care with no strings attached amidst a continuing crisis in health care.

Jean-Yves Duclos was pressed on the issue on Tuesday as he announced the appointment of Leigh Chapman, a Toronto-based registered nurse with a PhD in nursing, to fill the newly reinstated role of Chief Nursing Officer for Canada.

Mr. Duclos said he and the government are focused on results in the health care system, and he expects there is a consensus on that issue among his provincial and territorial counterparts.

“There is a separate conversation with finance ministers. That’s not of our responsibility,” Mr. Duclos said at a media briefing at the University of Ottawa. “That’s not where I am an ally. I am an ally on resources and results for my health care colleagues, who do need that support from the federal government.”

This week, the premiers of the Maritimes and Ontario called for a “Team Canada” approach to deal with Canada’s health care problems, suggesting the country’s leaders need to come together to create a plan to reduce the emergency wait times and surgery backlogs plaguing the system.

Last month, the country’s premiers met in Victoria to make the case for increased health care funding from the federal government, but the gathering ended with a stalemate between Ottawa and the provincial and territorial leaders.

Ottawa said it would only increase its share of funding if jurisdictions also maintained and increased their own funding, and that accountability would be important.

The premiers say that health care funding from Ottawa has dwindled to 22 per cent from a 50-50 split between the federal government and provinces and territories.

As for Ms. Chapman, Mr. Duclos said Tuesday that she will offer advice on the federal and provincial governments’ strategy to increase the health work force and other health policy. There’s a story here on her appointment.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

TOP MOUNTIE TESTIFIES AT SHOOTING INQUIRY - Canada’s top Mountie has told a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that the RCMP must become a more transparent organization. Story here.

HOCKEY CANADA MAKES PITCH TO SPONSORS - Hockey Canada recently approached some of its largest sponsors to gauge whether ousting some top executives and board members would be enough to win back their support – and sponsorship dollars – amid a continuing sexual-assault scandal. Story here. Meanwhile, NDP MP Peter Julian is, via a letter to the organization’s president and CEO, seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada. Story here.

GERMANY SEES MAJOR ROLE FOR CANADIAN LNG: SCHOLZ - On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country hopes Canadian liquefied natural gas will play a “major role” in its exit from Russian gas imports. Story here. And the federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles. Story here.

NO BONUS FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS WHO KNOW AN INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE - The federal Treasury Board says it has no plans to expand a bonus – now paid to employees who speak English and French – to those who know an Indigenous language. Story here.

FEDS PULL FUNDING FROM ANTI-RACISM INITIATIVE - Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen has ordered his department to cut funding to an anti-racism initiative over “reprehensible and vile” tweets by a senior consultant on the project. Story here.

EBY `FRUSTRATED’ AT CHALLENGE THAT DELAYS SECURING B.C. NDP LEADERSHIP - B.C. NDP leadership candidate David Eby is “frustrated” that climate activist Anjali Appadurai has entered the race because, by robbing him of his predicted coronation in becoming premier, it delays crowning the winner by months. However, he added he also “loves” that Ms. Appadurai is running because she’s raising attention to the climate emergency. Story here from The Vancouver Sun.

UCP SAYS MEMBERSHIP HAS DOUBLED - Alberta’s United Conservative Party says its membership has doubled over several weeks as it prepares for a leadership race in the fall. Story here from The Edmonton Journal.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL - Jean Charest is in Montreal. Leslyn Lewis participates in ballot drop-off events in Stratford and Kitchener, Ont. Pierre Poilievre is in Montreal and St-Jerome. No details available on the campaign whereabouts of Scott Aitchison or Roman Baber.

MANNING WARNING OF ATTACKS ON POILIEVRE - Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, an elder statesman of Canada’s conservative movement, is offering a vivid warning about how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals might attack Pierre Poilievre if he wins the Conservative Party leadership. Story here from CBC.

TORY SUMMER RETREAT BEING PLANNED - The federal Conservative caucus is scheduled to meet on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 in Ottawa for an annual summer retreat to plot strategy for Parliament’s fall sitting, according to The Hill Times. Story here. The gathering will come after the party has chosen its new leader on Sept. 10 and three days before Parliament sits again.

O’LEARY BACKING CHAREST - Reality TV star Kevin O’Leary, who once sought the leadership of the federal Conservatives himself, is backing Jean Charest in the current race, according to The Toronto Star. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

The House of Commons is not sitting again until Sept. 19. The Senate is to resume sitting on Sept. 20.

KARSH PHOTO MISSING, BUT NEGATIVES STILL IN HAND - Although an iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill has been stolen from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel, Libraries and Archives Canada says it still has the original negatives for the image shot by Yousuf Karsh. The federal institution “holds the original negatives for this sitting, as well as a few prints,” lead archivist Jill Delaney said in a statement to The Globe and Mail on Tuesday. Ms. Delaney said this is part of a collection of material related to Mr. Karsh, which includes all of the negatives from his career, as well as a substantial collection of prints and all the business records from Mr. Karsh’s photo studio. There’s a story here on the theft. Meanwhile CTV reports here that the photograph was stolen about eight months ago and replaced by a copy.

FRASER IN VANCOUVER - Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, in Vancouver, is scheduled to welcome 10 new Canadian citizens after a performance of the acclaimed musical Come From Away. The minister is to administer the oath of citizenship

HAJDU IN NEW ZEALAND - Accompanied by a delegation representing Indigenous peoples in Canada, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu is in New Zealand until Aug. 28 for a visit to reinforce the two countries’ ties and shared commitment to working with Indigenous peoples.

MURRAY IN VANCOUVER; SAJJAN IN PRINCE RUPERT - Federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, in Vancouver, is announcing the second phase of the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund. International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, also responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, is also in B.C. announcing funding, in Prince Rupert, to improve community infrastructure and strengthen tourism experiences throughout northern British Columbia.

PARLIAMENT HILL MEDIA NEWS - Dylan Robertson, the Winnipeg Free Press Ottawa bureau chief, is joining the Ottawa bureau of The Canadian Press, covering international affairs, trade and development. Twitter announcement here. CBC Ottawa’s David Fraser is also joining the CP Ottawa bureau. Announcement here. Senior CBC Parliament Hill reporter Catherine Cullen – announcement here – is the new host of CBC Radio’s politics series The House, succeeding Chris Hall. And CBC News Network anchor Michael Serapio talks to The Hill Times here about joining the Cable Public Affairs Channel as its new English anchor.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Claudia Scholz, a business reporter at Germany’s business daily Handelsblatt visiting The Globe on a Burns Fellowship, discusses why Germany hasn’t been able to make more energy at home, why we’re talking about exporting hydrogen – and not natural gas – and why they’ve come all the way to Canada to get help for Germany’s energy crisis. Her comments come amidst a three-day visit to Canada by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz participated in the virtual Summit for Heads of State and Government of the International Crimea Platform, and attended an event hosted by the Canadian-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce. In Stephenville, N.L., the Prime Minister was to greet the Chancellor upon his arrival in the province, and attend a hydrogen economy event then attend a hydrogen co-operation signing ceremony.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is on a summer tour of the Gaspé Peninsula through to Aug. 26.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on why the war in Ukraine won’t end any time soon: “Wednesday marks the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It would be nice to know what fraction of the ultimate duration of the war those six months will amount to – half? a quarter? a 10th? – but it’s impossible to say. Impossible, because this war has already shattered so many delusions – first and foremost being the one where many in the West hoped right up to the last minute that Russian President Vladimir Putin was bluffing, and that he wouldn’t start the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the Second World War.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how Pierre Poilievre will win the Conservative leadership as he ignores critics, and focuses on `normies’: “Mr. Poilievre and his campaign team get what many in my occupation don’t: The “normies,” as American political operatives call them, don’t live on Twitter or read newspaper columns such as this one. But they are beside themselves over rising prices. And that’s what Mr. Poilievre focuses on relentlessly. He released another video about the issue on the weekend.”

Robert Janes (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Michelle O’Bonsawin’s nomination to Canada’s Supreme Court is good for Canadians: “Now, when lawyers argue these cases before the SCC – whether for or against – the assertions made about Indigenous people and how the laws affect them will, for the first time, be made to an Indigenous person. Now, when the judges leave the courtroom, they will not only deliberate the fate of Indigenous people, they will deliberate with an Indigenous person who will bring direct knowledge of the lived experience of those most affected by the law. The fact that she is there – in the room where it happens – will also enhance the legitimacy of the court’s decisions in the eyes of the Indigenous people affected by them.”

Jeremy Kinsman and Ben Rowsell (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on Germany and Canada working together to reinforce democratic values: “Canada and Germany have been laying the groundwork for a much deeper solidarity that would enable collective action with democracies from all parts of the world. The foundation lies in the mutual respect between our two countries, and the mutual learning we have taken from one another.”

Peter MacKay (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Xiao Jianhua, like the two Michaels, deserves Canada’s support: “It seems like open season on Canadian citizens in China these days. Yet another Canadian citizen has been specifically targeted by the Chinese communist government. Five years ago, Xiao Jianhua (James Xiao) was kidnapped from Hong Kong. In July, he was tried in secret on bogus charges in a one-day sham trial. Last Friday, the Chinese communist government convicted him for a number of alleged financial crimes, and sentenced him to 13 years in Chinese prison. All Canadians should join in the condemnation of China for this miscarriage of justice and continued outrageous attacks on our fellow citizens.”

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com.