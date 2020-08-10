Politics Briefing: Hong Kong democracy advocate arrested under national-security law

Hello,
On July 1, the Chinese government imposed a new national-security law on Hong Kong that it claimed would be used to crack down on hostile forces in the city. The law claimed to protect freedom of the press.
Weeks later, police have used the national-security law to arrest one of Hong Kong’s most prominent advocates of democracy, billionaire Jimmy Lai, along with some of the executives of his media company. Police have also raided the newspaper he owns, seizing boxes of material from the newsroom and questioning journalists.
Mr. Lai frequently criticized China’s governing Communist Party and its President, Xi Jinping. Police accuse him of colluding with foreign powers.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Lebanon’s Prime Minister has resigned amid accusations of political corruption that contributed to the devastating explosion in Beirut’s port last week.
Back in Canada, the Liberal government has turned over thousands of pages of documents to the finance committee in its study of the WE Charity contract, but lawyers are busily redacting the documents before they will be released to the public.
The committee may also look into another alleged conflict of interest: the husband of the Prime Minister’s chief of staff is an executive at a mortgage-finance company that is administering the federal rent-relief program. Robert Silver, Katie Telford’s spouse and a senior vice-president at MCAP, had a meeting with the housing Crown corporation in June, after the contract had been awarded. The Prime Minister’s Office said Ms. Telford has a voluntary ethics screen in place and does not deal with issues that touch on MCAP.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who led his country’s exit from the European Union, says it would be “such a shame” if Brexit caused Scotland to leave the United Kingdom.
And some jurisdictions in Canada are trying to solve two COVID-19 problems – hotels sitting empty and shelters overflowing – at once by leasing hotel rooms for Canadians who are homeless. The initiative may not be a long-term solution, but for now it is providing a new model for giving homeless people rooms with more privacy and safety to help them get back on their feet.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how do you solve a problem like the G-G? “In retrospect, Mr. Trudeau and his aides are probably wishing they had inquired a little more deeply. ‘How do you feel about public events?’ might have been one question. Or, ‘What do you think of living at Rideau Hall?’ Perhaps a few queries about what she imagined the job would be like. Maybe checking with former co-workers and employees to see if she featured in their nightmares.”
Allan Lanthier (The Globe and Mail) on how big corporations will benefit from the expansion of the wage subsidy: “One example is Rogers Communications Inc. Rogers has announced that, for its quarter ended June 30, 2020, it had a revenue decline of 17 per cent as compared with 2019. But we won’t be starting a GoFundMe page – Rogers had net income of $279-million for the quarter and paid $252-million of dividends. Nonetheless, the revenue decline should deliver handsome cash subsidies to the company.”
Jillian Horton (The Globe and Mail) on dropping our guard as the pandemic continues: “But here’s one of the hardest things about situational awareness: It requires vigilance, and vigilance takes energy. We’re all tired of the constant psychological assault on our sense of safety right now. So it’s tempting to downgrade our original assessments of the threat, perhaps even to question the experts who are telling us to be worried.”
Chris Nelson (Calgary Herald) on expecting the government to save us from the pandemic: “The very idea one of these government types, or the assorted experts by their side, would turn to Canadians and tell the truth, namely, they can’t guarantee we won’t get sick, is almost revolutionary in concept. But it’s true. So maybe we can do something unusual. Maybe we can get ready for battle by showing some backbone, willpower and, yes, personal responsibility.”
Alistair Hensler (The Globe and Mail) on the wandering of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service’s mission: “So what has brought CSIS to this point? The answer is not complicated: CSIS is experiencing an identity crisis. It is a security intelligence service that wants to be a foreign intelligence agency.”
Shachi Kurl (Ottawa Citizen) on how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has handled the WE controversy: “Like a magician conjuring with sleight-of-hand to a bewitched audience, or a parent desperately jangling keys in front of an angry baby, Trudeau appears at least in the short term to be successfully trying out his new distraction against the ethics affair: the argument that he’s done well on managing the COVID-19 pandemic.”
