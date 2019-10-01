Politics Briefing: Hong Kong protester shot by police

Hello,
The Canadian campaigns are slowing their pace this week to give leaders time to prep for tomorrow night’s debate. So let’s take the opportunity to look overseas at the escalating violence in Hong Kong.
The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong began earlier this year in opposition to a government bill that would make it easier to extradite accused criminals to China, where they would then face a much murkier justice system. The protests have built over months into expressions of larger grievances with the government. And as the political debate has gotten more heated, the protests themselves have grown more and more violent.
The Globe’s Asia correspondent, Nathan VanderKlippe, reports today that masked demonstrators beat police officers with sticks as part of a push to overshadow the day’s 70th anniversary of China’s founding. Police responded by using live ammunition and shot one 18-year-old protester in the chest. He is, according to local media, in critical condition.
DAILY TRACKING OF PUBLIC OPINION
- Conservatives: 35 per cent
- Liberals: 32 per cent
- NDP: 14 per cent
- Green: 11 per cent
- Bloc Québécois: 4 per cent
- People’s Party: 3 per cent
Analysis from Nik Nanos: “The national race for ballot support and preferred PM remains tight. Trudeau on preferred PM measure remains at low point in the campaign.”
The survey was conducted by Nanos Research and was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV. 1,200 Canadians were surveyed between Sept. 28 and 30, 2019. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at https://tgam.ca/election-polls.
BETTER KNOW A BATTLEGROUND
Millions of people live in the suburban communities around Toronto and, in most elections, they vote as a block. In 2011, nearly every riding swung to the Conservatives and gave Stephen Harper a majority government. In 2015, they swung to support the Liberals and helped make Justin Trudeau the Prime Minister. Whither the GTA ridings now? Ontario legislature reporter Laura Stone visited voters and candidates in the ridings to take the pulse of the 905.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Today on the campaign trail: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced his party’s foreign-policy priorities, including a 25 per cent ($1.5-billion a year) cut to international aid. Mr. Scheer said the cuts would be targeted only on the most well-off countries that receive Canadian foreign-aid money. Aid groups say they are worried about the prospect. “They will really be signalling to our sector that it will be a challenge to work with Conservatives,” said Nicolas Moyer, president of the Canadian Council for International Co-operation. Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau met with many mayors from the Greater Toronto Area, including the leaders of Mississauga, Markham and Whitby, to talk about gun control. Many of those mayors – along with trauma doctors – are backing a call for a national handgun ban. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Vancouver, said his party would deliver affordable child care.
Also worth noting: we are officially in the second half of the campaign. The election, of course, is on Monday, Oct. 21. There are French-language leaders’ debates on Oct. 2 and Oct. 10, and an English-language leaders’ debate on Oct. 7.
Economists contacted by The Globe say they are skeptical about whether the Liberals’ promised tax on foreign tech giants will raise as much revenue as they claim.
Harjit Sajjan, a Vancouver-area Liberal candidate who has been defence minister for the last four years, is drawing criticism for attending a local event marking the 70th anniversary of China’s founding. A spokesperson for Mr. Sajjan told the National Post that he did address the crowd and brought up the two Canadians – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – who were arbitrarily arrested last year and remain in custody.
One of the University of Alberta’s vice-presidents has resigned after a public-relations campaign that appeared to tout the benefits of climate change to the province’s beef and barley industries.
And the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has presented publicly for the first time the names of 2,800 children who died in Canada’s residential schools, a government-funded program that, for decades, ripped Indigenous children from their families and caused generations of trauma. You can read all the names here.
Frank Ching (The Globe and Mail) on China’s history: “The People’s Republic of China is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding this week with fireworks, a huge parade showing off its latest military hardware – and a vast outpouring of mostly real facts and figures that mask a not-so-glorious story that the Communist Party would prefer the rest of the world not know.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on what to do about birth tourism: “The way to do that is to adopt visa restrictions – denying visas to women who are coming to Canada expressly to give birth, and to crack down on both brokers and birth houses. We could also go the way of Australia, which modified its laws so that citizenship was granted only if one of the parents was a citizen or permanent resident, or the child lives at least 10 years in the country.”
Lise Ravary (Montreal Gazette) on why she supports Quebec’s religious-symbols ban for public servants: “Last time I checked, hating or fearing one or all religions is not racism. But it’s a fine line: disliking Moroccans, Turks or Indonesians because they are Muslims is racism. Shouting abuse at hijabis is dead wrong. But no one will convince me that Islam – along with most monotheistic religions, except Sikhism – does not have a warped view of equality between men and women.”
Paul Thomas (The Globe and Mail) on securing party nominations to run in the election: “Instead of open competitions, the Liberals reappointed the vast majority of their MPs without allowing any nomination challenges. New Conservative Party rules also meant that anyone seeking to challenge incumbent MPs faced tougher application requirements, resulting in just a handful of challenges. In ridings where the same party repeatedly wins, election after election, nomination challenges can be the only realistic way to remove an MP. Protecting existing MPs prevents local party members from replacing an underperforming one.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on what happens after election night: “But barring some kind of game changer, we are confronting the prospect of a hung parliament, which will almost certainly result in a weak minority government and an unhappy, restless country.”
Chris Selley (National Post) on “the worst election ever”: “I certainly can’t remember a worse campaign. But as awful as it all is – indeed, because it’s so awful – my vote is still for sale. I’m here to stump for the simplest form of electoral reform there is: Put ‘None of the above’ on the ballot.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop