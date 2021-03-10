Politics Briefing: Horgan, Legault top survey of Canada’s most popular premiers

Hello,
British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Quebec’s François Legault are among Canada’s most popular premiers while the premiers of Alberta and Manitoba are way down in support, says a new Angus Reid Institute poll released today and, detailed here.
Mr. Horgan has the approval of 66 per cent of his constituents and Mr. Legault 62 per cent, according to the survey. Meanwhile support for Ontario Premier Doug Ford has dropped 19 points, by the institute’s measure, since last May. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has the approval of 36 per cent of respondents and Alberta’s Jason Kenney 39 per cent.
The online survey of 5,005 adults was conducted between Feb. 26 and March 3, 2021 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Iain Rankin, Nova Scotia’s new Premier, ranks last, but institute president Shachi Kurl says he is in early days on the job, “He’s so new that nobody knows who the guy is,” she said.
Ms. Kurl discussed the implications of the research in an edited Q&A:
What’s relevant here for federal politics and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?
If you’re Justin Trudeau, and you’ve got troubles of your own politically, you’re always looking at `Who are some of my biggest threats or foes or critics provincially and what’s going on with them?’ Some of Trudeau’s loudest and most prominent critics are coming from the provincial gallery.
What do the results of this poll say about the strength of the premiers to jointly advance their agenda?
For a while I think the premiers were all benefiting from what we would call the pandemic bump, but for some that elevating effect continues to be there and they continue to enjoy it. You really have to look at [them] individually rather than in the aggregate among the premiers because they are now in different places. All of the premiers, even the ones struggling more in terms of their approval than others are still doing better than we generally see premiers doing in non-pandemic times.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Justin Trudeau says a federal budget is “coming soon” as his government faced criticism Tuesday for allowing the longest gap between federal budgets in Canadian history.
Reporters’ comment:
Bill Curry: “Today’s report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer highlights the challenges MPs now face by not having a budget to work with. The PBO notes that the government is currently asking Parliament to approve a spending plan for the fiscal year that starts April 1. This plan, called the main estimates, shows spending on COVID-19 measures will drop from $159.5-billion last fiscal year to $22.7-billion in the upcoming year. That plan is likely to change dramatically once a budget is released, but in the interim, MPs must debate and approve the government’s spending plan for the year without having the full financial picture.”
Most of the people working at Canada’s visa application centre in China’s capital city are directly employed by a police-owned company, the federal government says.
An Indigenous woman is set to lead the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation for the first time as Stephanie Scott takes the role of executive director. The centre is working to compile a complete history of residential schools in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he won’t be drawn into a debate about Canada’s ties to the monarchy but suggested Tuesday that institutions built on racism should be reformed rather than tossed.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s elections authority is once again changing a deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the delayed provincial election.
COVID-19
Millions of COVID-19 vaccines set to pour into Canada will carry a tiny barcode that would allow the package to be tracked all along the supply chain, and could even help to connect a patient’s digital vaccination record to a specific dose. That level of tracking is taking place in other countries such as the United States – but won’t happen in Canada because the country lacks the technology to scan those barcodes.
OTTAWA ROUNDUP
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper is, on Friday, to deliver the keynote address at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence. Other speakers at the three-day conference include Defence Minister Harjiit Sajjan, and Wayne Eyre, the acting chief of defence staff for the Canadian Armed Forces. There is also a timely panel on Gender and Operational Culture in the Canadian Armed Forces. Participants include the commander of Canadian Forces Health Services.
Members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics are considering an offer to allow the lawyer for WE charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger accompany them in testimony before the committee. The committee had summoned the brothers to testify on Friday. “If the Kielburger brothers feel the need to have a lawyer with them when they come to committee that’s fine with me,” committee member Charlie Angus, of the NDP, said in a statement. In an interview, committee chair Chris Warkentin of the Conservatives, said the issue is subject to an ongoing “active discussion” with hopes to resolve it by Friday. “Committee members are quite frankly frustrated, but are looking for a path forward.”
PRIME MINISTER’S ITINERARY:
Private meetings plus virtual attendance at the national caucus meeting, and attending Question Period.
LEADERS:
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet holds a news conference on the protection of supply management.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul’s schedule includes virtual remarks on the impact of COVID-19 on women and racialized communities, and a “solo masked walk” in Toronto Centre - the riding in which she plans to run in the next federal election. She was defeated in a by-election there last year.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attends the NDP’s virtual caucus meeting and holds a news conference.
OPINION
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Ottawa’s mixed messages on human-rights abuses in China and Russia: “A democratic country’s foreign relations are never more complicated than when they involve human rights. Higher ideals compete with realpolitik, resulting in actions that may leave the public wondering where their governments stand on otherwise black-and-white questions of right and wrong. But even by the standards of that boilerplate caveat, the Trudeau government is sending confusing signals on several troubling foreign-policy issues.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the pandemic making the world safe for big government: “If you like what government did for you during the pandemic, the Liberals are already telling the public, can we interest you in universal national pharmacare, home care, dental care, child care and everything-else care?”
Carolyn Hughes Tuohy (Centre of Excellent on the Canadian Federation) on a path toward ending the crisis in long-term care: “We need to find new ways of working within the institutions of Canadian federalism, to find better ways of balancing decentralized and centralized components of long-term care. In that way, we can exploit the strengths of federalism and minimize its weaknesses.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on mail-in ballots: “The COVID-19 pandemic threw traditional approaches to voting into chaos. How governments have responded says a lot about the political culture of their jurisdictions.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the need for the federal government to get past “making it up as it goes along” and table a budget: “The dithering in Ottawa undermines business confidence and leaves firms in the dark about the future direction of public spending and taxation, leading them to postpone investments or forgo them altogether.”
