The procedure and House affairs committee (PROC to its friends) had some big headliners at its midday meeting today, as MPs grilled national-security adviser Jody Thomas and Bill Blair, who is now Minister of Emergency Preparedness but was there under the auspices of his previous job as public safety minister.

The pair were facing questions on what were potentially the most concerning and far-reaching of the findings in former governor-general David Johnson’s report on foreign interference, released last week. The special rapporteur found that the real worry was less the specific incidences of Beijing meddling in Canadian politics as it was badly broken communications and information-sharing systems that let it all fall through the cracks.

Mr. Johnston described how CSIS sent a memo to Mr. Blair, his chief and staff and deputy minister, alerting them about intelligence about the regime in Beijing targeting Canadian politicians, but the officials did not get the information because they didn’t have access to the top-secret e-mail network on which it was shared.

On Thursday, Ms. Thomas said intelligence about Chinese officials’ interest in Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family in China was sent to three deputy ministers in different departments but then ended up in a “black hole.” She said the memo was sent to the Privy Council Office – the bureaucracy that advises the Prime Minister – and also provided to her predecessor, David Morrison, but she couldn’t explain why it wasn’t shared with the people who needed to know.

“I’m not going to account for what’s happened with my predecessor,” Ms. Thomas said.

Mr. Blair, for his part, said the Canadian Security Intelligence Service uses a top-secret terminal to share sensitive information, but he didn’t have access to one.

He would have acted on such information if he’d had it, he said, but because of the glitch in the information chain, it was a non-starter.

MORE CHANGES IN TRUDEAU’S SENIOR ADVISERS - One day after announcing that John Hannaford, deputy minister of natural resources, will take over as the top federal public servant, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made more changes to the senior team of policy advisers. Wednesday’s announcements included official confirmation that Michael Sabia is leaving as deputy minister of finance to lead Hydro-Québec, and he’ll be replaced on an interim basis by Nick Leswick, associate deputy minister of finance. The Globe’s deputy bureau chief Bill Curry has the details .

LIBERALS DISMISS PROROGATION RUMOURS - The Liberals moved to kill prorogation rumours circling Ottawa on Wednesday, dismissing talk they would shut down Parliament as idle gossip that is out of step with their government’s heavy legislative agenda. Questions about whether the government would hit reset on Parliament have increased in recent weeks as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struggles to shake the foreign interference controversy. Marieke Walsh reports here .

NOVA SCOTIA PLEADS FOR MORE HELP TO BATTLE WILD FIRES - Nova Scotia is pleading with Ottawa to send more emergency assistance as the province battles four raging wildfires, with gusting winds and dry weather expected to worsen blazes that have already destroyed at least 200 homes and forced the evacuation of more than 21,000 people. Lindsay Jones covers the story in Halifax, and then the response from Ottawa.

MINISTER TO DELAY CLOSURE OF B.C. SALMON FARMS - The federal Fisheries Minister is delaying a decision on closing the remaining ocean-based salmon farms in British Columbia, after pressure from First Nations and the fish-farm industry. Marie Woolf has the story .

ONTARIO HAS $4.4-BILLION MORE FOR HEALTH PROGRAMS THAN REQUIRED - A new report released Wednesday from Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office found the government now has $4.4-billion in “excess funds” budgeted for its health care programs until 2026, although more than half of that money might be needed to pay back public-sector workers who are challenging the government’s wage-cap law. Laura Stone reports from Queen’s Park.

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – The House will debate Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus’s private member’s bill C-325, which is at second reading. The bill – like all PMBs, it stands a slim chance of being passed, but serves as a way for opposition parties to take a stand on issues – would create a new offence in the Criminal Code for people who violate bail conditions. The full bill is here .

Aside from PROC studying the issue that’s swallowed the news cycle whole over the last several months, the standing committee on transport, infrastructure and communities is studying the issue of adapting infrastructure to climate change, which you can watch here .

And, on the lighter end of things, the Green Party is hosting a Trivia Night with Elizabeth May “as part of Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault’s election campaign” at Montreal’s Pigeon Café from 7 to 9 p.m. ET

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau started out this morning at the Crown-Métis Nation Summit in Ottawa, along with Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu and a handful of their cabinet colleagues.

This afternoon, Mr. Trudeau heads to Toronto to meet with gun-safety advocates, before speaking at the first National Day Against Gun Violence. He will be joined by Masai Ujiri, vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors and co-founder of Giants of Africa. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien will be there, too.

LEADERS

This morning, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a press conference in conjunction with Moms Stop the Harm, a substance-use advocacy group. After attending Question Period, he met with the group behind closed doors.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre did not publicly release an itinerary.

OPINION

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on David Johnston’s duty without purpose : “He is quite right to say he was given his mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference by the government, not Parliament. There lies the problem that isn’t going away.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how a 30-per-cent pay increase for Quebec MNAs is over the top : “A 30-per-cent raise, when the Legault government is offering only a 9-per-cent salary increase over five years to provincial public sector employees? After all, it is not like MNAs have faced a salary freeze in recent years. Their base salary has increased by 15 per cent since 2013.”

Sylvain Charlebois (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the federal ‘grocery debate’ is not the solution to food inflation, but the problem : “It doesn’t help our food inflation problem one bit; instead, it exacerbates it. The rebate reflects a long line of bad decisions by our governments.”

The Editorial Board (The Globe and Mail) says Canada’s much-touted labour shortage is mostly a mirage : “Average hourly earnings have fallen since January, 2020, once inflation is taken into account. Translation: Businesses may be moaning about a labour shortage , but they aren’t willing to put their money where their moans are.”

