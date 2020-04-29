 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: House set to examine $9-billion student-aid package

Kristy Kirkup
Hello,

The Liberal government will be introducing legislation Wednesday designed to adopt a $9-billion package of assistance measures for post-secondary students.

But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party will not back the bill unless benefits are enriched from a proposed $1,750 a month to $2,000.

He said that discussions with the government and opposition parties continued Wednesday, adding it is not clear what will happen.

“We hope we can find a solution today," he said.

Meantime, the federal Conservatives have said the bill should be amended to ensure the programs include incentives for students to take available jobs in industries such as agriculture.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet wants changes so Quebec can opt out of the program with full compensation.

The Manitoba government also announced it will start easing some of its COVID-19-related restrictions on Monday. Premier Brian Pallister said this will include the resumption of services including hair salons, retail stores and restaurant patios at no more than 50 per cent capacity.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, usually written by Chris Hannay. Kristy Kirkup is filling in today.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday the Canadian Armed Forces will deploy the Snowbirds aerobatics team on a cross-Canada tour. It is designed to boost morale as Canadians continue to grapple with COVID-19.

Mr. Trudeau also said Wednesday that discussions are “ongoing" with the Canadian Football League on a request for $150-million in financial support. On Tuesday, the league confirmed it had made the request for assistance to the federal government. The commissioner said that much like other businesses across Canada that the league is facing “financial pressures unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

The Prime Minister also said Wednesday the federal government intends to provide between $1,000 and $5,000 for students who volunteer to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. He has not said when Ottawa intends to roll out the Canada Student Services Grant.

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on why Canada is nowhere near herd immunity: “The argument depends heavily on the bedrock populist belief that “no one knows anything.” Experts are just as clueless as the rest of us, if not more so. In the present case, admittedly, this is largely true. There is indeed much we do not know about COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus that causes it, not because the experts are clueless but because the virus, as the name implies, is so new.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on whether this will be the summer of discontent as the lockdown starts to lift: “As provinces across the country prepare to take the first tentative steps toward unshackling their economies, there is a sense of foreboding across the land. Underlying that fear is the question: what if it doesn’t work? What if it’s too much, too soon, and it ignites a second deadly wave of the novel coronavirus, and everything has to be shut down again?”

Nick Taylor-Vaisey (Maclean’s) on how Ottawa’s first mass videoconference was just like yours: “The clunky committee proceedings, chaired by Speaker Anthony Rota, left MPs to figure out the everyday Canadian problems of figuring out Zoom and negotiating dreaded system updates.”

Peter Jaffe, Barb MacQuarrie, Linda Baker and Myrna Dawson (contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why violence against women is a threat to us all: “Our national research has identified patterns of risk for domestic homicide that appear consistent with emerging information about this case: Women are most in danger of violence at the hands of their intimate partners.”

Maxwell Smith, Ross Upshur, James Downar (CBC News) on why a flatter curve does not mean we’ve won the COVID-19 battle: “Until an effective combination of these measures becomes possible, or the virus simply stops circulating in this part of the world, Canadians must resist drawing the conclusion that we can lower our guard.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Read most recent letters to the editor.

