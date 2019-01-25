Politics Briefing: Huawei, Nokia and the future of 5G

Good morning,

Things have been complicated in recent months between Canada and Chinese telecom giant Huawei, to put it mildly. The Canadian government is conducting a national-security review of Huawei’s potential involvement in a next-generation 5G mobile network. A review that no doubt got more complicated because of a diplomatic dispute between Canada, China and the U.S. over Canada’s arrest last month of a Huawei executive, who is wanted in the United States. (Canada’s ambassador to China, John McCallum, has now apologized for comments he made about those legal proceedings.)

China has argued that Canada would be missing out on high-quality technology by not using Huawei’s services in 5G. Canadian cabinet ministers have said Huawei isn’t the only company that can work in 5G. And they’re putting their money where their mouths are.

Story continues below advertisement

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains is scheduled to have a press conference today with Rajeev Suri, the CEO of Finnish telecom company Nokia, on the sidelines of the Davos economic forum in Switzerland. The Canadian Press reports the government will announce up to $40-million of investments for Nokia to research 5G wireless technology. Other money has been pledged in the past to other companies, such as Swedish company Ericsson.

But amid all that, Huawei has done brisk business in Canada. Bell and Telus say they make extensive use of the company’s technology in their fibre-optic networks.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland congratulated Venezuelan politician Juan Guaido two weeks ago for consolidating the opposition forces in the country, a source tells The Globe – and now Mr. Guaido is being recognized by Canada, the U.S. and other Western allies as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. Canada will host a discussion with other Central and South American countries soon about how to help Venezuela, as the country goes through a deepening economic and political crisis. The Globe’s Latin American correspondent, Stephanie Nolen, explains how Venezuela got to this point and why Nicolas Maduro is trying to hang on to the presidency.

The Conservatives are holding a $1,500-a-head fundraiser at Senator Linda Frum’s house in Toronto next week, the first time the party has disclosed a fundraising event under new disclosure rules.

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is considering lifting the cap on how big classrooms can be in kindergarten and primary school.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Netflix says it should not be subject to the same regulations as broadcasters.

And health officials say this year’s flu shot was one of the most effective in years. The estimate says this year’s vaccine warded off 68 per cent of all types of influenza this season, and 72 per cent of H1N1, the dominant strain. The mother of a three-year-old girl who died of the flu last week is reminding people that the flu is especially serious for elderly people and the very young.

John Geddes (Maclean’s) on the Canadian ambassador to China’s comments of an extradition case: “Canadians are used to their politicians deferring to the impartial, non-political courts. But here’s the problem: extradition doesn’t really work that way. It’s not like, say, a criminal case, where politicians must keep their noses out. In fact, the ultimate decision to surrender an individual to another country for trial is not any judge’s to make. That power rests squarely with the federal justice minister.”

Sheema Khan (The Globe and Mail) on Islam and women’s rights: “Along the way, I have come to learn of a strong patriarchal strain – sometimes bordering on misogynistic – within Muslim practice. I have seen it in community institutions here where women’s voices are marginalized. I have witnessed it at a Muslim cemetery in Laval, Que., where an elderly Muslim man harangued and cursed me and my mother as we paid respect to my late father. He did it in the name of Islam.”

Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on the Competition Bureau going after WestJet for low prices: “Instead of pursuing this pointless investigation, Ottawa should make it easier for new carriers to enter the market, secure proper financing and achieve sufficient scale to further lower fares. To its credit, the bureau previously recommended that the federal government promote airline competition by allowing foreign carriers to fly between cities within Canada, and by allowing 100% foreign ownership of carriers that only fly domestic routes. (Currently, the foreign ownership limit is 49%.) Ottawa should also slash the costs it imposes on the industry—taxes and fees on tickets, airport landing charges and the hefty rents big airports pay to the federal government.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop