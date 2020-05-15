Politics Briefing: Human-rights groups call out Ottawa on Saudi Arabia exports

Hello,
In the early days of the pandemic shutdown, the federal government quietly cleared the way for more arms to be exported to Saudi Arabia. Now human-rights groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reconsider.
The list of groups includes Amnesty International, Project Ploughshares and Oxfam.
The federal government says approving new export permits will be a boon for Canadian-based manufacturers, and that there is “no substantial risk” they will be used against human rights.
The groups say it is “astonishing” for the government to say the weapons will increase peace and stability in the Middle East.
The federal government is extending the wage subsidy another three months, until the end of August, to try to convince employers to keep workers on the payroll.
Some economists suggest a $2.5-billion aid package for seniors could have been more means-tested so that those who don’t need the money don’t get it.
Some MPs of ridings far from Ottawa say they are not comfortable travelling for in-person meetings of Parliament yet.
And just in time for the long weekend: the city of Calgary says it will be stepping up enforcement of physical distancing. The fine for violating a public-health order is $1,200.
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on schools reopening in Quebec: “The advice dispatched from the SARS Commission years ago was that in the absence of certainty, the precautionary principle must apply during an outbreak. Quebec hasn’t just ignored this advice; it has pursued a starkly contradictory approach.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on why to worry about budget deficits: “The economy, first, is not going to bounce back – or not all the way. Reopening the economy will be tentative, haphazard and slow. Even after the official all-clear, workers and consumers will be reluctant to go back to their normal routines. And a second wave of infection (plus a third and fourth) might erase whatever progress we have made.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Stephen Harper’s call for less government spending: “The dilemma now facing the Harper-less Conservatives is whether to align themselves with their former leader’s hard-line stand on fiscal policy when most Canadians appear to support (and even like) the big-government policies of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.”
Joe Natale and Lisa Kimmel (Edmonton Journal) on a post-COVID vision for business: “This new relationship shows us that Canadians need more from business going forward. They expect the leaders of big business to think bigger, to consider a bigger purpose. This includes working together as competitors to find common solutions. It means retooling operations to provide essential products to help in the fight against COVID-19. It means innovating to produce products and services that meet the needs of Canadians now. And it means harnessing our assets to help the collective good.”
Sean Speer (National Post) on what the pandemic has revealed about essential work: “The truth is there’s an inherent dignity in work that is deeply egalitarian. The CEO doesn’t have more of it than the janitor. It’s not merely a measure of one’s paycheque. It comes from being needed.”
