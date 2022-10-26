Hello,

Immigrants now comprise the largest proportion of Canada’s population in history – 23 per cent – the result of a campaign to attract primarily young, economic-class newcomers to address the country’s labour shortage, according to a new release from the 2021 census.

More than half of immigrants who arrived in Canada between 2016 and 2021 were admitted under the economic stream, based on their ability to contribute to the country’s economy through their labour or investment.

The federal government’s strategy to use immigration to address a major labour shortage has proven successful: four out of five new workers who joined the work force between 2016 and 2021 were immigrants.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

BANK OF CANADA INCREASES BENCHMARK INTEREST RATE - The Bank of Canada increased its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, ratcheting up Canadian borrowing costs for the sixth consecutive time this year while warning that economic growth will “stall” in the coming quarters. Story here.

CANADIAN ISLAMIC STATE PROSPECT TO FACE TERRORISM CHARGES: RCMP - A Quebec woman who allegedly travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State terrorist group has been repatriated from a detention camp in Syria and will face terrorism charges, the RCMP said Wednesday. Story here.

OTTAWA OFFICER RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT NECESSITY OF EMERGENCIES ACT - A senior Ottawa police officer testified Wednesday that while the federal Emergencies Act was helpful to clear “Freedom Convoy” protesters, he does not know whether it was necessary. Story here. Meanwhile, the former chief of the Ottawa police says his officers couldn’t have done anything materially differently during the response to the protest. Story here.

RCMP PROTECTION UNIT SHORT OF SPECIALIZED OFFICERS - The RCMP’s close-protection unit is running short of the specialized officers it needs to protect elected officials, undermining its ability to respond to federal ministers’ growing demands for security services, new figures show. Story here from CBC.

BQ LEADER CONDEMNS MONARCHY - Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet delivered a provocative speech this week condemning the monarchy as a “racist,” “archaic,” “almost archeological” and “humiliating” institution that should be scrapped. Story here from CBC.

AFRICA UNION COMMISSION CHAIRPERSON VISITS CANADA - The African Union’s high-level visit to Ottawa this week could signify a long-delayed focus on the continent, as countries vie for a piece of a growing economic pie. Story here.

HOLLAND CITES PERSONAL CHALLENGES, TO ADVOCATE MORE COMPASSION IN POLITICS - Government House Leader Mark Holland made an emotional plea for more compassion in politics Tuesday, telling a Commons committee about his traumatic relationship with his parents, his wife and children and his attempt to take his own life after losing his seat in the 2011 election. Story here from CBC.

CANADIAN SONGS PLAYED LESS ON STREAMING PLATFORMS - Canadian songs, especially those written or performed by Quebec artists, are being played far less often on streaming platforms than on radio, and the situation could get worse, the society that collects royalty payments in Canada warned a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

DAYS SINCE CONSERVATIVE LEADER PIERRE POILIEVRE TOOK MEDIA QUESTIONS IN OTTAWA: 43

BLINKEN VISITS CANADA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Canada on Thursday and Friday for talks with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The agenda for talks includes the crisis in Haiti, the situation in Iran, the Arctic, Indo-Pacific region and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Blinken will be making stops in Ottawa and Montreal. Asked Wednesday about the visit, Ms. Joly told journalists on Parliament Hill that Canada wants to deepen its ties with the Americans. “There are many important meetings that are coming in the coming weeks from the G20 to the G7 to APAC. So it’s time to sit down, organize ourselves in view of these important meetings where the world will be convened.”

MANITOBA MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS - Municipal elections are being held in Manitoba on Wednesday.

THE DECIBEL

On Wednesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Reporter Patrick White discusses issues around the delay in building healing lodges – minimum-security rehabilitation centres for Indigenous people – at a time when Indigenous people are over-represented in Canada’s federal prisons. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, held private meetings, attended the Liberal caucus meeting and Question Period. He also held a bilateral meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and was scheduled to attend a reception honoring the chairperson’s visit.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet was scheduled to hold a media scrum on Wednesday afternoon in the House of Commons regarding his party’s opposition-day motion, and also attend Question Period.

Green Party Interim Leader Amita Kuttner was scheduled to speak with Jyssika Russell, public affairs manager for the Enchanté Network, on intersex rights on Intersex Awareness Day.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attended the NDP caucus meeting, and was scheduled to hold a media availability and attend Question Period.

No other leader schedules released.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is wrong about why food prices are rising: “Mr. Singh is nimbly exploiting the distrust of major grocery chains felt by Canadians ever since Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston, admitted to taking part in a scheme to fix the price of bread from 2001 to 2015. Loblaw and George Weston insist they weren’t aware of the cartel’s existence, and say any employees involved are no longer with the companies. But the bad taste from the episode lingers in many people’s mouths, making it easy for Mr. Singh to suggest something nefarious is afoot. And he is not wrong when he says food prices are spiking and people are hurting. Statistics Canada reported that grocery costs in September rose at their fastest rate since 1981. It is impossible not to feel it at the checkout these days. But Mr. Singh is being disingenuous when he says it’s a mystery that gas and house prices have started to drop in recent months, while food prices remain on a stubborn upward curve.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how Ontario Premier Doug Ford will do almost anything to avoid answering questions about the emergency in his province: “At this point, we can safely conclude that the reason the Premier is not testifying is not because he wasn’t asked, but because he doesn’t want to – and he is trying to dodge it by hook or by crook. On one level, it is a little funny that Mr. Ford was so incompetent with his deceit that he was always going to get found out. You can almost imagine him donning a fake moustache and a jaunty hat to try to duck service of the summons. Now, the Premier is hiding behind a claim of parliamentary privilege that is intended to ensure the important public business of parliamentarians doesn’t get derailed by lawsuits and court cases. He is twisting an important parliamentary principle to instead protect the secrecy of Ontario’s executive. There is a line where unaccountable becomes unethical, and Mr. Ford has crossed it.”

Marsha Lederman (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s characterization of journalism as entertainment is a dismissal of democracy: “Alberta Premier Danielle Smith – a former newspaper columnist and talk-show host – likened journalism to entertainment in remarks she made over the weekend. While suggesting stories about things such as city council decisions and constitutional crises are akin to some sort of amusing diversion might be good for a giggle – and thus somewhat entertaining – a premier’s critical lack of understanding of the media is no laughing matter.”

Keldon Bester (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s position on Rogers-Shaw is a product of Canada’s weak merger laws: “Through his statement, the minister created a path for the merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. to be approved – with the existing competition of Freedom Mobile being replaced with the hope that Vidéotron, owned by Quebecor Inc., will be able to pick up the competitive slack going forward. That Canada’s competition law is willing to trade away existing competition for the hope of future competition is emblematic of our permissive treatment of mergers, where the guiding principle has long been getting the deal through rather than protecting Canadians.”

John Lorinc (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s reforms will create new housing, but don’t count on it being affordable: “With its new sprawling housing reform bill, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government has pulled out all the regulatory stops in its bid to build 1.5 million homes over the next decade. The question is, will this gambit succeed in relieving housing affordability pressures in Ontario, and especially across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, or merely enrich developers and promote sprawl?”

