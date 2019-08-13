Politics Briefing: India crackdown in Kashmir continues

Hello,
The Indian government’s crackdown on Jammu and Kashmir is now in its second week. The northern Indian state features a high Muslim population, in contrast to the Hindu majority in the rest of India. It is bordered on the west by Pakistan and on the east by China.
Indian authorities have revoked the state’s constitutional autonomy and sent thousands of new troops to the border with Pakistan. Authorities have also limited phone and internet access for those who live in Kashmir.
The Globe’s Asia correspondent, Nathan VanderKlippe, notes in today’s report that the crackdown bares similarities to what the Chinese government has done in areas of the country with higher Muslim populations: “Authorities in China’s western Xinjiang region have used many of the same tactics, at one point disconnecting the internet for nearly 10 months, while maintaining a heavy security presence on roads and, in the past two years, largely cutting off local Muslims from family living elsewhere.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Elections Canada says two Conservative events broke new fundraising rules because they were attended by MPs who had run for the Conservative Party leadership in 2017. The tens of thousands of dollars collected at those events were refunded to donors, although Erin O’Toole – one of the Conservative MPs – said he thought it was wrong for Elections Canada to penalize those who had run in a leadership race that had been over for nearly two years.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the announcement of funds for a Toronto clinic that provides legal aid to immigrants and refugees to attack the provincial Progressive Conservative government and, by proxy, his main opponents in the fall federal election. “Conservative politicians keep trying to move us back and make the most vulnerable hurt for decisions that they make,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters.
Mr. Trudeau also said he was “extremely concerned" about the situation in Hong Kong. Flights from the nation have been cancelled for a second day because of protests at the international airport.
The organizers of the official leaders’ debates during the election have said that the heads of the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Greens and Bloc Québécois are all invited. Former governor-general David Johnston, who is heading the debate commission, said People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier isn’t invited to the debate unless his party can prove they have a legitimate shot at winning more than one seat in the election.
Liberal and Conservative riding associations have collectively amassed about the same amount of money to spend in the fall election, according to a Canadian Press analysis.
The Manitoba provincial election is underway, with voters heading to the polls on Sept. 10. Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister is hoping to get re-elected on a platform of “trust and taxes." (He says he has more of the former, and he is cutting the latter.) NDP Leader Wab Kinew says that if his party returns to government, they will invest in health care and reverse layoffs and the closing of emergency departments in some hospitals.
And residents of Kenora, Ont., are concerned that the temporary closure of a homeless shelter will have devastating effects on the community. “We won’t have the resources to eat or sleep. Expect the crime rate to go up. We’re probably all going to be dragging our tents somewhere,” one woman who lived on the streets told The Globe.
Sonya Fatah (The Globe and Mail) on the situation in Kashmir: “But for Kashmiris, none of this is really out of place. Kashmiri voices have long been sidelined in the hostile India-Pakistan battle for an imagined community. The current crisis merely reinforces the tragic treatment of the region’s people.”
Frank Ching (The Globe and Mail) on the Hong Kong protests: "For some time now, China has been blaming ‘black hands’ working for ‘foreign forces’ for the massive anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong, now in their third month. More recently, Chinese officials have been openly saying that the United States is responsible.”
Terry Glavin (Maclean’s) on what the protests mean for China: “This summer’s protests constitute the most direct challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he consolidated power seven years ago and embarked on a policy of accelerated internal repression and outward neo-imperialist belligerence. Xi’s reign has been marked by intensive surveillance and ramped-up censorship, the persecution of human rights defenders and the mass incarceration of the Muslim Uighurs of Xinjiang.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on what the protests mean for Canada: “For Hong Kong’s fight is our fight. Its people are on the front lines of what is ever more clearly a global struggle, a new Cold War. China may not be threatening the West with nuclear annihilation, as of old, but it is very plainly bent on exporting its values, if not its system of government, to other countries.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on a possible handgun ban: “If credible research demonstrated that a significant number of handguns sold in Canada are falling into the hands of gang members and other criminals, then that would be grounds for further restrictions or an outright ban. But without that evidence, depriving handgun owners of their weapons – which they may use for target practice, or because they are collectors – is capricious and unfair.”
Andrew Leach (CBC) on the Conservative climate plan: “Not content with that, [Andrew] Scheer’s plan has the audacity to claim that the biggest polluters got a special deal under Trudeau’s policy, as they only pay a carbon price on emissions above a facility-specific limit. Scheer’s plan has those deals too — it requires firms to invest a certain amount to offset emissions above a facility-specific limit. The real difference is that, with Scheer’s plan, nobody knows how big the special deals will be.”
Anna Mehler Paperny (The Globe and Mail) on her experience in psychiatric care: “A psych ward’s where you go when you’re too crazy for your own good and a Form is what they put you on when you’re too crazy to know it. And across Canada, coercive hospitalization – when you’re locked up against your will because of a mental illness – is becoming the rule, rather than the exception.”
