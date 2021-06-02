Politics Briefing: Indigenous services minister says he wants the Pope to apologize for residential schools

Hello,
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said he wants the Pope to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system in Canada, and said it was “shameful” that an apology hasn’t happened yet.
Mr. Miller made the remarks at a news conference on Wednesday morning, where he addressed the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children that were found at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Mr. Miller was joined at the news conference by Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal.
Ms. Bennett also said an apology is needed. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action asks for an apology from the Pope for the Church’s role in the residential school system.
At the news conference, Ms. Bennett said the government will work with Indigenous communities across the country to locate and memorialize children who were the victims of these institutions, and that $27-million allocated in the 2019 budget will be made urgently available for communities to search for unmarked graves at the site of former residential schools. She called this funding “a step in the right direction,” but added that there is much more to be done.
Earlier this week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh criticized the government for failing to take concrete actions on this issue. Mr. Singh said that it’s “not good enough for the federal Liberal government to just make symbolic gestures,” and called on the government to fully fund investigations at other former residential school locations.
Murray Sinclair, the former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, released a video message on Tuesday and said that more remains will be found at residential school sites across the country. Mr. Sinclair said he’s also received many phone calls from survivors since the discovery in Kamloops.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend Question Period Wednesday afternoon, where he will likely face more questions on the government’s response.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
A new report shows that the Canadian government blocked 43 attempts last year to sell military goods to Chinese customers. In the majority of these instances, the government said these transactions were blocked for reasons “consistent with Canada’s foreign policy and defence interests.”
The Native Women’s Association of Canada said on Tuesday that the federal government’s response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is “fundamentally flawed.” Instead, the organization has created its own plan, which includes 65 actions it will take.
The federal government is running out of time to pass important bills before parliament breaks for summer recess at the end of June. These include the budget bill, C-30, as well as Bill C-15, which is focused on aligning Canadian law with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Bill C-10, which aims to update the broadcasting act and has been strongly opposed by the Conservatives, is also at risk.
People who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 can now take a Pfizer or Moderna dose as their second shot, according to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. The announcement was made on Tuesday. NACI also recommended not mixing doses, if possible, when an mRNA vaccine was given as the first shot.
OPINION
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on why Trudeau’s response falls short at a moment of national shock: “This might have been the time for a national address, and for Mr. Trudeau to vow that the government will step up to fund a Canada-wide search for the remains of children buried at residential schools, as a step to national accountability, and toward reconciliation. Instead Mr. Trudeau spoke of meeting ministers to discuss unspecified next steps rather than using the powerful symbolism of uncovered truth to muster political will.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on why a COVID-19 vaccine today is worth two tomorrow – as Canada is discovering: “The average daily number of new cases in the U.S., three times as high as in Canada, per capita, at the start of the year, is now a third lower. It’s falling in both countries. But it has fallen further, and faster, in the U.S. The reason for this is not hard to find. The U.S. vaccinated more of its citizens, sooner – much more, much sooner – than we did, and is reaping the benefits.”
John Robson (National Post) on why in Canada, our governments don’t do hard: “By “hard stuff” here, I don’t mean belligerent stuff. From lockdowns to ousting caucus members to calling opponents racists, our politicians are quite capable of ruthlessness in the service of petulance. Heck, they’ll feed you an elbow. But the hard stuff they avoid is contemplating unpleasant contingencies involving painful trade-offs and talking frankly about them.”
Alex Neve and Allan Rock (for the Ottawa Citizen) on 215 reasons to make up for decades of failure toward Indigenous People: “It is time for urgent action, beyond anything we have witnessed before. Responsibility for making that happen, and being part of what it must entail, lies with every one of us. It is not the pain and responsibility of Indigenous Peoples to bear alone. As two settler men who have worked over several decades in human rights leadership positions in Canada, sometimes from differing perspectives, we are determined to be part of that journey.”
