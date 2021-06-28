Politics Briefing: Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna confirms she’s leaving politics

Hello,
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna has confirmed her exit from federal politics, saying she has accomplished her professional goals, and now wants to spend more time with her family.
“I am leaving because I have other things to do, and I think I have done what I came to do,” the Ottawa Centre MP since 2015 told a news conference on Monday.
Ms. McKenna, formerly the environment minister, said she wants to spend more time with her three children, and continue the fight against climate change from outside government.
She said she has told the Prime Minister she is willing to continue serving in her cabinet post until an election is called.
The Minister said she is not interested in other elected offices, specifically ruling out a bid to become Ottawa’s next mayor.
As environment minister, Ms. McKenna oversaw the introduction of the federal government’s carbon pricing plan leading to misogynistic attacks as she advanced Canada’s climate-change policy. At one point, a security detail was assigned for her protection.
“I’ve thought about this a lot,” she said when asked about the issue. “I have had my share of attacks, but I realize that’s just noise.”
She acknowledged some critics wanted her to stop her work on the files. “Guess what: We didn’t back down on a price on pollution. We doubled down, and that’s the message:.”
Ms. McKenna said she hoped for more diversity and “new voices” in politics.
Asked whether former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney should run in her Ottawa Centre riding, Ms. McKenna said he is a friend she has encouraged to enter elected politics.
“I think he could make a big difference. The economy and climate are critically important and are actually intertwined so he has a lot to add, but [running] is really a decision for him to make with his family,” she said.
Ottawa Centre , which incudes downtown Ottawa, was first contested in 1968. Ms. McKenna first won the riding in 2015, winning over long-time MP Paul Dewar of the NDP. In 2019, she won with 49 per cent of the vote compared to 29 per cent for her NDP rival, who came second.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
FINANCE EXIT - Several of the most senior officials in the federal Finance Department are leaving government – or have already left – after playing key roles in shaping Ottawa’s massive policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reporter’s Comment, Bill Curry - Deputy Ottawa Bureau Chief :“The comment from Finance Department spokesperson Kevin Maillet was interesting in that he said new appointments are coming soon ‘with respect to the next generation of leadership’ at Finance Canada. The department generally promotes from within, but it is now led by Michael Sabia, who arrived in December from outside the department. We’ll be watching to see who fills these vacancies. These are important positions. Historically, the role of the finance minister and the department is to push back on spending proposals from other ministers. The last two years have seen unprecedented levels of spending during the pandemic, as the size of the deficit swelled to a projected $354.2-billion in 2020-2021, up from $5.6-billion prior to COVID-19. This year’s budget forecasts the deficit will shrink to $30.7-billion by 2025-26. Whether those targets are met will now fall in part on the shoulders of these promised new appointees.”
BILLION-DOLLAR COST FOR FINDING UNMARKED GRAVES - Ottawa is fielding more than 100 requests for financial assistance from Indigenous communities intent on launching searches for unmarked graves, a volume of demand certain to deplete government funding commitments and stretch the availability of archeological expertise in the country, according to Indigenous leaders and academics. The demand has raised the possibility of a total national bill of more than $1 billion.
SPORTS COLLECTION HEADS EAST - The collection of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, which has been housed in Calgary for nearly a decade, is moving to the Museum of History in Gatineau.
DETAILS ON MILITARY CRASH - The pilot of an ill-fated Canadian military helicopter that crashed in the Ionian Sea off Greece last year manually overrode the aircraft’s automatic flight controller system, which caused an unanticipated “bias” in the CH-148 Cyclone’s electronic system, an air force flight safety investigation has concluded. From CBC.
RACIST ATTACK ON CABINET MINISTER’S DAUGHTER - The daughter of Alberta’s community and social services minister is speaking out after she was the target of a racist attack. Details here.
PRIME MINISTER’S DAY
Private meetings. The Prime Minister chairs the cabinet meeting.
LEADERS
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet begins a summer tour of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean in Métabetchouan-Lac-à-la-Croix and Saint-Gédéon.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul joins Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner for a tour of Guelph, Ontario including a joint press conference.
PUBLIC OPINION
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau considers whether to call a federal election, Maclean’s Paul Wells writes on a new large-sample public-opinion survey that suggests the federal Liberals are well-positioned to make seat gains. Details here.
OPINION
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the problem with Canada’s governor-general post having been vacant for months: “We expect Justin Trudeau to announce his choice for a new governor-general very soon. But it can’t come soon enough. Having Chief Justice Richard Wagner fill in as administrator of the Government of Canada in the absence of a governor-general becomes a bigger problem with every passing week. “I think there’s a great deal of concern,” Mark Walters, Dean of Law at Queen’s University, said in an interview. The chief justice is only supposed to fill in for the governor-general on a temporary basis, such as when the GG is travelling or ill, not for months at a time. “So this is quite unusual and the longer it goes on, the more potentially problematic it could become,” Prof. Walters said.”
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on the case for Ottawa to exempt American cottagers from its proposed vacant-home tax for foreigners: “Another bilateral beef is brewing between Canada and the United States – this time over housing. U.S. citizens who own residential properties in Canada are riled by the Trudeau government’s plan to slap a tax on foreign-owned vacant homes, according to published reports. In typical fashion, Ottawa has been slow to offer details about the levy and ordinary Americans are understandably frustrated with the vagaries of Canadian policy making. (Just imagine how we Canadians feel.)
Eric M. Adams (Contributor to The Globe and Mail) on the crucial misinterpretation that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s equalization referendum is built on: “Constitutions are not immutable gems fixed in perfection, but nor should governments treat them as sandcastles subject to the political winds of the day. We can remain committed to the constitutional principle of equalization while understanding that the particular formula which put its aspirations into practice should be subject to periodic review, discussion and adjustment to ensure its principles are implemented in light of its objectives of making Canada work.”
Michael Byers (Contributor to The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s complete about-face on ballistic missile defence: “Interoperability with our closest ally is certainly desirable, but it is not a trump card. We also need to weigh the implications of ballistic missile defence for nuclear non-proliferation and space weaponization, relations with China and Russia and Canadian sovereignty. Clearly, Canadians deserve a parliamentary debate on this matter. Should we be supporting U.S. missile defence? Should we have the capability to strike both ICBMs and satellites? Do we really want to give U.S. commanders the ability to launch missiles from our ships?”
Shachi Kurl (The Ottawa Citizen) on three things to watch as the federal election looms: “Political watchers love to tut-tut when politicians call elections timed to their advantage. Some cite Ontario’s David Peterson scenario as a rule, rather than as an example, of what happens when voters appear to punish an incumbent leader for going to the polls too soon. Indeed, a majority of those surveyed, including almost 60 per cent of past Liberal voters, tell the Angus Reid Institute it would be “inappropriate” to call an election before September. But since when did propriety and politics go hand in hand? Last year, three incumbent premiers called elections, to the objections of reporters, the opposition and many voters. They won majority mandates. And Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have far more to lose, the longer they wait. The summer represents a sweet spot for this government, politically speaking.”
Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It’s not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop