The federal government was not justified when it invoked the Emergencies Act and issued a public order emergency proclamation in response to convoy protests that gridlocked Ottawa and some border crossings two years ago, the Federal Court ruled today.

The emergency proclamation “was not justified in relation to the relevant factual and legal constraints that were required to be taken into consideration,” Justice Richard Mosley wrote in his decision.

“The decision to issue the proclamation was unreasonable and led to infringement of Charter rights not justified under Section 1,” the judge wrote.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed an application for a judicial review against the government’s use of the Emergencies Act, as did several other groups and individuals.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the federal government will appeal the court ruling. She said the government stands by its decision to invoke the act.

Full story here from Senior Political Reporter Marieke Walsh.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Edmonton police say shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside City Hall: Officers have arrested one person and are doing a sweep of the building where city councillors and the mayor had been at a scheduled meeting of the emergency advisory committee.

Ottawa prepares for possible Trump re-election: Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Trade Minister Mary Ng will lead Canada’s preparations for – and response to – a volatile year in the United States in which Donald Trump could return to the White House.

Ottawa’s international student cap will create financial risks, university and college leaders say: Colleges and Institutes Canada, which represents publicly funded colleges and polytechnics, warned that the move will have far-reaching consequences, from layoffs to program closings and a need to increase tuition fees.

NDP caucus to focus on federal budget, housing at retreat in Edmonton: The NDP caucus is set to talk about health care, affordability and the party’s next national campaign as MPs get ready for Parliament to return next week.

Estimated quarter of businesses missed CEBA repayment deadline, Ottawa says: At a federal cabinet retreat, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez noted that an estimated 75 per cent of CEBA recipients had closed their accounts with the government by Thursday.

Denis Coderre a `quality candidate’ for the Quebec Liberals, interim leader says: Marc Tanguay said the interest of the former federal cabinet minister in the job confirms “there are quality people in Quebec who are thinking about running,” and that Coderre’s possible run is “good news.”

Rocco Rossi isn’t retiring – he’s rewiring: Steve Paikin of TVO writes about how the departing head of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce is set to walk 1,000 kilometres to help figure out his next move.

THIS AND THAT

Ed Broadbent’s state funeral: The state funeral for the former federal NDP leader will be held at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre. A statement today from the federal government said the ceremony will begin with an Anishinaabe prayer of honour given by Algonquin Elder Claudette Commanda. Government representatives, as well as Broadbent’s friends and family members, will pay tribute to him. Among scheduled musical interludes will be performances by the National Arts Centre Orchestra, cellist Julian Armour, the choir of the Theatre of Early Music, and concert organist Matthew Larkin.

Insiders offer advice to Poilievre as Conservatives look to turn polling success to election win: Federal Conservatives are polling consistently ahead of their rivals and large crowds are turning up for rallies featuring leader Pierre Poilievre. But some party stalwarts and political observers say such positive developments aren’t nearly enough to guarantee electoral success, so the Conservatives need to take steps this year to maintain their momentum.

Foreign interference commission releases witnesses schedule: CSIS director David Vigneault, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, and Alia Tayyeb, deputy chief of signals intelligence for Communications Security Establishment Canada, will be among the witnesses in the early days of the public inquiry into foreign interference, which begins hearings next Monday. The plan for five days of hearings was released today. The Commission will hold a second set of hearings in March.

Commons and Senate on a break: The House of Commons is on a break until Monday. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland is in Montreal, attending the federal cabinet retreat.

Ministers on the road: Ministers are also attending the cabinet retreat.

Former speaker speaks for government: Anthony Rota, the former House of Commons speaker, was scheduled to make an announcement today in North Bay as the MP for Nipissing–Timiskaming. Rota resigned as speaker last September after honouring a man who fought with a Nazi unit. Today, he was scheduled to talk about government support to help communities and businesses attract skilled workers, innovate and access new technologies on behalf of Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, also minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau held a news conference in Montreal, where he is also attending the federal cabinet retreat.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, in the Quebec city of Saguenay, attended various events including a news conference and visit to the media arts and technologies graduate school at the Cégep de Jonquière.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, in Prince Rupert, B.C., held a rally on carbon pricing.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding, held an evening community meeting in the Saanich neighborhood of Gordon Head.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Edmonton, was attending his party’s caucus retreat, and was scheduled to speak to the media, and play host to an evening town hall for members of the public.

THE DECIBEL

Globe and Mail Health Reporter Carly Weeks is on The Globe’s podcast today to talk about how to recognize invasive group A strep infections and why experts believe they’re on the rise. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how it’s never too late for the federal Liberals to start governing: “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ventured to Nunavut last week to sign a historic agreement under which the territory will take control of its resources, lands and waters. It was, for the record, the result of a process that began under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper in 2008. Given that the handover will take another three years to complete, there is a good chance Mr. Trudeau won’t be in office when that happens.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Ottawa finally acting on international student visas, setting a challenge for Ontario Premier Doug Ford: “It’s hard to overstate how important Mr. Miller’s move is. Increasing home-building is the long-term solution to the housing crisis, but those policies won’t have a major impact for years. Reducing the growth in temporary residents can reduce the growth in demand relatively quickly – and send an immediate cooling signal to the housing market. Now it will force some provinces to fix the mess they have made with lax regulation of postsecondary education – and, for the most part, that means Doug Ford’s Ontario.”

Tony Keller (The Globe and Mail) on how, thanks to Marc Miller, the immigration system is (slightly) less broken: “Every journey begins with a first step. The Trudeau government has finally taken a step toward fixing what it broke in Canada’s immigration system. This is not the end of the trip, not even close. But it’s a start. Ottawa didn’t do the breaking on its own. The provinces helped. So did business.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on how, to fix Canada’s crumbling health care system, we need better tools than duct tape: “There’s a new symbol for what ails Canada’s collapsing health care system: The duct-tape ribbon. David Keegan, a professor of family medicine at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine, came up with the idea after seeing media reports of staff at hospitals in Red Deer and Calgary using tarps and duct tape to create makeshift consultation spaces in their bursting-at-the-seams facilities. The duct-tape ribbon symbolizes how the health system is barely being held together, literally and figuratively. But the more important message in the ribbon is: Fix it.”

Tom Mulcair (The Montreal Gazette) on how Pierre Poilievre’s personal attacks are a reflection of him: “Pierre Poilievre’s tirade against Valérie Plante and Bruno Marchand, the mayors of Quebec’s two largest cities, is as uncivil at it is unseemly coming from someone at his level. He knows little or nothing about either them (or their cities), and yet he’s decided they’re “incompetent.”

