Politics Briefing: It’s budget day in Ottawa

Hello,
After financial markets close at 4 p.m., Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table the federal government’s first budget in more than two years. There will be lots to watch for, including the first formal accounting of how much Ottawa has spent to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Freeland’s November economic update made it clear the amount will be substantial. At that time, she projected a $381.6-billion deficit for 2020-21 and said it could end up closer to $400-billion depending on the need for restrictions over the winter months. For context, the 2018-19 budget deficit was just under $14-billion.
The Globe’s Ottawa bureau recently published a detailed summary of what to expect in the budget. The main elements are expected to include a recovery-focused package of stimulus measures, a plan for new child-care spaces and a host of measures aimed at tackling climate change. The Globe reported on new details Monday morning, including that Ottawa will unveil a plan for a national $10-a-day child care program, subject to negotiations with the provinces.
For a peek behind the scenes, budget day during a pandemic presents a host of challenges for reporters, government officials and the many interest groups eager to review the contents and provide their reactions.
Normally, a budget “lockup” takes place at a government building or conference centre in Ottawa where reporters surrender their phones for the day as they review the budget documents under embargo. Inside the physical lockup, the Finance Department has dozens of experts on hand to answer reporters’ questions on background.
In a separate location, the government normally organizes a “stakeholders” lockup for interest groups so that they can read the documents and be prepared to react when the embargo lifts.
Due to health and safety protocols, there will be no physical lockup this year. Instead, accredited reporters will receive the budget documents electronically under embargo. They have all signed agreements pledging not to share the documents or use the information for financial gain, such as buying or selling securities. The government has decided there will be no stakeholder lockup this year. The Finance Department is offering a briefing to stakeholders on Monday, but not until after the budget is public. That means the many bank economists, academics, business and labour leaders and other groups that normally provide immediate and detailed reaction when the documents are released will need more time to review the budget, which is normally hundreds of pages long. That detailed reaction may not come until late Monday or the following day.
The Globe and Mail will have extensive budget coverage from its team of reporters in the Ottawa bureau, provincial capitals and the Report on Business. The first wave of stories will be posted as soon as the embargo lifts around 4 p.m. ET. Additional stories and opinion columns will be posted throughout the evening and into Tuesday.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Ahead of Monday afternoon’s federal budget, The Globe and Mail’s Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife and deputy bureau chief Bill Curry examine the expected spending and stimulus, including plans for a national $10-a-day child care program.
While the new federal budget will certainly instigate conversation and criticism from opposition parties, it’s unlikely to trigger a snap election.
A new survey finds that while Canadians would like to see increased federal support to the provinces for health care and child care, they’re divided on whether that money should be attached to national standards.
The federal government announced on Sunday that they’re working with other provinces and territories to help Ontario, as COVID-19 cases spike in the province. This support will include lending healthcare workers to Ontario from other parts of the country.
The Bank of Canada is expected to reduce its pace of federal government bond buying later this week, as a result of a more positive economic outlook.
OPINION
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how the Liberals promise a budget for 2030, but may not be able to resist spending it all on 2021: “The Liberals want to campaign about the Canada of the future, but they want voters to feel that good times are already on their way.”
Kelly McParland (National Post) on how Liberals look set to spend, spend, spend, even though it’s not needed: “No one expects the deficit to disappear, either now or in the near future, but careful moves could be made to ease the country back to a more sustainable path, one in which growth and productivity support expenditures, rather than continuously running up debt.”
Marlène Koffi (contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why Canada is lagging behind on tackling our internet-connection crisis: “Investing is ultimately the key to solving the problem in the long run. This requires more partnerships between the public and the private sectors.”
Kathryn Marshall (National Post) on why sharing a photo of a naked Liberal MP was no joke, and an apology is owed: “If this incident had occurred in any other workplace in this country, I can assure you that the people who took the image and shared it would immediately have been fired for cause.”
