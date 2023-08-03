Hello,

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expressing sympathy for Justin Trudeau and his family in light of this week’s announcement that the Prime Minister is parting ways from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

“This is hard for any family, any family that has gone through a separation can recall the really difficult time that is,” Mr. Singh said during a news conference in Halifax.

“Of course, it’s even more difficult if it’s in the public eye. It’s important to acknowledge how that’s going to impact the kids.”

Mr. Singh, the only federal leader appearing before the media on Wednesday, was scheduled to discuss rent affordability, but journalists asked him several questions about this week’s news about the Prime Minister’s marriage.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that the Trudeaus were separating after 18 years of marriage, making Mr. Trudeau the second Canadian prime minister after his father to be legally separated while in office. There’s a story here on the announcement.

Mr. Trudeau did not make any media appearances on Thursday. He was holding private meetings in Ottawa, according to his daily schedule. His office said Mr. Trudeau and his family are to go on vacation beginning next week.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Alberta to pause new solar and wind power projects for six months amid review – Alberta is pausing all approvals for new wind and solar power projects larger than one megawatt for the next six months, as it reviews where they can be built, how the surge in renewables affects the province’s power grid and rules about what happens to installations when they reach the end of their life. Story here.

Edith Dumont appointed Ontario’s new lieutenant-governor – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Edith Dumont, an educator and community advocate, has been appointed the new lieutenant-governor for Ontario. She will be the first Franco-Ontarian to hold the post. Story here.

Trans Mountain expansion to call for pipeline fill this fall, Canadian Natural Resources says – The Trans Mountain expansion project is expected to call on oil producers to start filling the pipeline as soon as this month, the president of major shipper Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday. Story here.

BCE’s CEO calls for government assistance for struggling media sector – BCE Inc.’s chief executive is calling on Canada’s broadcasting regulator to help the country’s media sector grapple with a challenging advertising market and competition from foreign giants. Story here.

Dissidents decry Hong Kong officers’ presence at World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg – Members of the Hong Kong Police Force, cheered on by their chief, are hauling in medals at the World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg this week, angering dissidents in Canada who fled the Chinese-controlled territory because of a police crackdown on anti-Beijing protests. Story here.

Ontario underspent health budget by $1.7-billion in 2022-23, watchdog says – Ontario’s financial watchdog says the provincial government spent $1.7-billion less than planned on health care in 2022-23. Story here.

Quebec government to establish office in Israel – The Quebec government says it will open an office in Tel Aviv, the first time the province has officially established a full-time presence in the Middle East. Story here from the Montreal Gazette.

Citing spike in hate, Pride organizations call for action, safety plan from Ontario – A coalition of Ontario Pride organizations are calling on the province to work with them to develop a pro-active safety plan to beat back a rising tide of anti-LGBTQ hate. Story here.

Black communities coalition concerned anti-racism measures under unfair scrutiny – A coalition of Black community organizations in Ontario is expressing concern that a government review of the circumstances that led to the death of a former Toronto District School Board principal will put anti-racism and equity measures under unfair scrutiny. Story here.

Rae turns 75 – Bob Rae is turning 75 after a decades-long run in public life that has seen him serve as an MP, Ontario premier, and change parties from the NDP to the federal Liberals. “My plan in life can be summed up in a few words: ‘Don’t give up; keep going as best you can.’” Story here from TVO.

THIS AND THAT

Summer break – Both House of Commons and the Senate are on breaks. The House sits again on Sept. 18. The Senate sits again on Sept. 19.

Ministers on the Road – National Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, in Sherbrooke, Que., announced federal support for the nine Cantons-de-l’Est tourism organizations. Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, with Newfoundland and Labrador women’s minister Pam Parsons, announced support for crisis hotlines in the province. Dan Vandal, Minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada, in Winnipeg, announced federal investment in tourism initiatives promoting francophone and Métis history and culture.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Private meetings in Ottawa.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Halifax, hosted a round table on rent, held a news conference, and met with Mayor Mike Savage to discuss wildfire and flooding efforts.

No schedules available for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Thursday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Reporter Joy SpearChief-Morris breaks down misconceptions about bears, and talks about how to respect bears when you encounter them. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Donald Trump’s last chance? Or democracy’s?: “American democracy was headed for an existential crisis from the moment Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. Now, the moment of truth has arrived. On Tuesday, the country he once led indicted him on four charges of trying hold on to power by perverting the 2020 election outcome through intimidation and lies, an effort that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots on Capitol Hill carried out by his supporters. Given how far he went in 2021, and that he continues to lie about the results of the 2020 election that brought Joe Biden to power, there is no reason to believe Mr. Trump will let anything as minor as one more round of criminal indictments slow him down as he heads into an election year.”

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on how while Indigenous people call for justice, Winnipeg police take aim at graffiti: “What is happening in Winnipeg would be comical if it wasn’t so shameful. As we’ve seen in many urban Canadian centres, Indigenous Peoples continue to be simultaneously underpoliced – their calls unanswered or not taken seriously – and overpoliced. Indigenous people represent 32 per cent of those in federal prisons while accounting for just 5 per cent of the general population.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how Canada’s pork industry, once a success story, faces a painful reckoning: “Canada’s pork industry is now at a crossroads after a disastrous couple of years marked by on-again-off-again access to the Chinese market, fierce competition from European and U.S. farmers, weak global prices and soaring feed and production costs. Many pig farmers are struggling to survive, while major processors are swimming in red ink.”

Imran Bayoumi (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on the need for a national-security policy: “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent cabinet shuffle was notable for more than just the dramatic shakeup in ministerial positions; he also announced the creation of a National Security Council. The details – including who will make up its members, how the council will be integrated within existing national security institutions, and what exactly it will focus on – have yet to be determined. What is clear, however, is that one of its first tasks should be the drafting of an updated national security strategy.”

Tom Mulcair (CTV) on the announcement of the Trudeaus’ separation: “The separation of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is, first and foremost, a very difficult moment for Canada’s “First Couple” and their children. They’ve asked for and deserve the time and the space to deal with this personal situation that will have repercussions well beyond their family. It’s also an opportunity to think about the pressures elected officials, in all orders of government, face and how we can better reconcile work and family in politics, generally.”

