James Cameron, who became the first person to travel to the deepest part of any ocean, says the Titan submersible tragedy may lead to additional regulations for submersibles carrying passengers.

“Yes, there should be some,” the acclaimed filmmaker of such hits as The Terminator and Avatar said Tuesday during a visit to Ottawa. Mr. Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic won 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture.

He was in the nation’s capital on the occasion of a display of the Deepsea Challenger submersible he used for his milestone dive. Mr. Cameron has also made more than 30 dives to the wreckage of the Titanic.

“I can imagine some new regulatory effort coming out of this,” Mr. Cameron told a news conference.

Still, he noted there is no international authority covering deep submergence work.

The 68-year-old native of Kapuskasing, Ont., was talking in front of the submersible in which he, in 2012, travelled 11 kilometres to the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific. The submersible was on display at the headquarters of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

Mr. Cameron noted how the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 led to an international, maritime-safety treaty that sets safety standards for building, equipping and operating merchant ships – the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), which has been updated several times since first being adopted in 1914.

“We have to be reminded of the possibility of human failure,” said Mr. Cameron.

During a dive to the Titanic with five passengers, the Titan imploded. Its fate was confirmed June 22 concluding a days-long search for survivors.

The 6.5-metre-long submersible lost contact with its mother ship after it began its voyage almost 700 kilometres off the southeast coast of Newfoundland.

Authorities in Canada and the United States have both launched separate investigations into the disaster involving the privately owned and operated submersible.

Mr. Cameron said the Titan tragedy is an outlier.

“I think it’s really important for people to remember that we have over a half century of a perfect safety record as the deep submergence community, the research community, actual exploration, actual research,” he said.

He noted there have been many years of safe tourist dives until now. “This is an extreme outlier of a data point, that, in a sense, proves the rule, and the rule is we have been safe for a half a century.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Annual inflation rate drops - Canada’s annual inflation rate dropped more than expected in June to 2.8 per cent, a 27-month low, though food prices remain elevated, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday. Story here.

Wage hike of 19.2 per cent in B.C. port strike tentative settlement - A tentative agreement that ended a strike by B.C. port workers has a compounded wage hike of 19.2 per cent over four years, plus a signing bonus and increases to a retirement fund. Story here.

Federal government announces $97-million to shelter Toronto asylum seekers - The federal government is giving Toronto $97-million to provide shelter for 1,500 asylum seekers, but the city says it still requires more money to meet the growing demand. Story here.

Risks in Winnipeg landfill search could be mitigated: experts - Forensic experts who studied the feasibility of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women say the risks associated with combing through the site could be mitigated, rejecting an assertion by Manitoba’s Premier that such a search is too dangerous. Story here.

B.C. issues public-safety bulletin on wildfire smoke after child’s death - British Columbia’s coroner has issued a public-safety bulletin about wildfire smoke, saying the death of a nine-year-old boy had been “confirmed by his parents” to have been related to a medical condition aggravated by the smoke. Story here.

West wants in on interests represented in new Supreme Court jurist - Jurists have until July 21 to apply for the empty spot on Canada’s Supreme Court, and Western provinces are keen to have their region, or at least their regional interests, represented. Story here.

Major music labels warn streaming act could lead to spoofing - Major music labels, including Universal, Sony and Warner, are warning against regulations under Ottawa’s Online Streaming Act that could lead to people “spoofing” their online location outside the country to avoid being force fed Canadian music they don’t like. Story here.

Other counties could offer solutions for Canadian FOI challenges - Norway, Mexico and others may offer solutions for how Canada can fix its freedom of information systems. Those who study and work in the FOI field say Canadian leaders should be looking abroad for inspiration. Norway, Mexico and others may offer solutions for how Canada can fix its FOI systems. Story here.

Liberal MPs express opposition to proposed N.S. deep-water container port - At least two federal Liberal MPs are expressing reservations about the prospect of a new deep-water container port in Nova Scotia, a break in party unity that could make it more tricky for the government to sell Canadians on the merits of the project should it move ahead with taxpayer money. Story here.

Poilievre supporter dubs Trudeau ‘one of the most successful political leaders of our generation’ - One of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s most prominent supporters praised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s political leadership during a conference this week. Story here from CBC.

Yet another challenge for Ottawa LRT - Ottawa’s embattled LRT system was not operating on Tuesday. All trains have been stopped, and stations closed until further notice because of a bearing issue. Story here from CTV Ottawa.

THIS AND THAT

Summer break – Both Parliament and the Senate are on breaks. The House of Commons sits again on Sept. 18. The Senate is sitting again on Sept. 19.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Chrystia Freeland, also Finance Minister, is in the Indian city of Gandhinagar on the last day of meetings of G7 and G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. She was scheduled to hold a news conference.

Ministers on the road - Following a meeting of the Atlantic Growth Strategy Leadership Committee, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, who is also minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs held a news conference. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, in Toronto, participated in an armchair discussion at the Australia-Canada Economic Leadership Forum with Kristy McBain, Australia’s minister for regional development, local government and the territories. International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, with Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, is travelling in Britain, Rwanda and Tanzania through July 23.

Newly appointed diplomats - Canada is appointing its first ambassador to Estonia. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced Tuesday that Laird Hindle will take on the assignment. As announced last year, Canada’s office in Estonia – formerly under the oversight of the ambassador to Latvia – is being converted into a full embassy. Mr. Hindle joined the foreign affairs department in 1999 and, at headquarters, has served in assignments that include deputy director in the Development Policy and Institutions Division. Ms. Joly also announced the appointment of five new diplomats, including a new ambassador to the Dominican Republic (Jacqueline DeLima Baril), a new ambassador to Ethiopia (Joshua Tabah). Annie Dubé is the new consul general to Ho Chi Minh City, François Jubinville the new consul general to Rio de Janeiro, and Tracy Reynolds the new consul general in Dubai. Biographies here.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Toronto, held private meetings and delivered a keynote address at the Australia-Canada Economic Leadership Forum.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is travelling in Quebec’s Lower Saint Lawrence administrative region along the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, with Tuesday’s schedule including a meeting with Quebec Natural Resources Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, and lunch with former Bloc Québécois MP Jean-François Fortin. Also, he visited the Maurice Lamontagne federal fisheries research institute in Mont-Joli.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Hamilton, hosted a roundtable with renters, held a news conference, and later joined a picket line with striking National Steel Car USW Local 7135 workers. He also toured the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 18 training centre. Mr. Singh was also scheduled to speak, by phone with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, The Globe’s wealth management and insurance reporter Clare O’Hara talks about what’s behind a surge in car thefts in Canada, with some provinces seeing increases of 50 per cent in a year. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Ghislain Dufour - The man who spoke for Quebec employers under premiers René Lévesque, Robert Bourassa, Jacques Parizeau and Lucien Bouchard has died. Ghislain Dufour was former president of the Conseil du patronat du Québec. Story here from The Montreal Gazette.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how there’s no free lunch and other lessons from Canada’s inflation debate: “For a couple of decades, there was a broad consensus in Canada on fiscal and monetary policy. Big structural deficits were very bad, and keeping inflation low and within a targeted range was very good. The fiscal consensus started to dissolve in 2015, when the Trudeau Liberals won a majority built in part on a pledge of limited deficits.”

Tony Keller (The Globe and Mail) on how Canada could be an LNG superpower, but the Trudeau government would rather not talk about it: “If Canada became a major LNG supplier, that would mean tens of billions of dollars in construction activity, and hundreds of billions of dollars worth of exports in the coming decades. Since gas is about half as carbon intensive as coal, sending gas to countries reliant on coal – much of Asia – would also reduce emissions. But the Trudeau government and B.C.’s New Democratic government are all kinds of uncomfortable when talk turns to LNG. It’s off brand.”

Claire Frank (CNN) on a warning to Canada about managing wildfires, based on the experience of serving as California’s first female chief of fire protection: “What I wouldn’t give to turn back the clock 40 years — to listen more closely to the harbinger wildfires and the future they foretold of catastrophes to come during my tenure as a firefighter in the United States. Today, smoke rolling into the US from massive wildfires in provinces to the north makes me think this is Canada’s year to listen to its fires and pivot the way we should have.”

