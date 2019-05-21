Politics Briefing: Jason Kenney gears up for a ‘summer of repeal’

Good morning,
The Alberta legislature kicks off a new session today with the United Conservatives at the helm.
Premier Jason Kenney, whose campaign tapped into the psyche of frustrated Albertans, has promised a ‘summer of repeal’ as the UCP targets the legacy of former premier Rachel Notley. First on the agenda: rolling back the province’s climate plan, cutting corporate tax rates and repealing toughened labour rules.
But Mr. Kenney’s promise to kickstart the economy comes amid a backdrop of tougher times in the province. Alberta-based bank ATB Financial halved its provincial growth forecast for 2019 last week and warned of a rough year ahead. “When your growth rates get that low it’s time to talk about the R-word, quite frankly,” said John Rose, the chief economist for the City of Edmonton, warning that a recession could be looming.
A recession could pose another big problem for Mr. Kenney, says Mount Royal political scientist Lori Williams: Anger. “He’s counting on these measures to create investment and jobs in Alberta. If that doesn’t happen after he’s reduced taxes and cut the carbon tax, he could face anger."
“The demands and anger that brought him into the Premier’s Office could turn on him,” she says.
The Liberals’ "merit-based” process for appointments has created gender parity, but leaves minorities behind. New figures show that 61.8 per cent of visible-minority candidates were screened out for being insufficiently qualified, compared to 37.6 per cent of applicants who are not visible minorities.
Ottawa is announcing a new tourism strategy today with the aim of creating 54,000 jobs by 2025. The plan will focus on winter travel, Indigenous tourism, rural experiences, culinary visits and LGBTQ2 visitors. Canada used to be one of the world’s top 10 destinations, but is now ranked 18th in terms of attracting visitors.
The nearly year-long trade war with the U.S. is officially over. Canada has formally lifted its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum after reaching a deal last week. The counter-tariffs have raised about $1.27-billion since last July, and all of it will go to the Canadian steel and aluminum industry, the federal government said.
Surrey mayor Doug McCallum is moving forward on a contentious agenda that includes replacing the RCMP as the city’s police force by next July. Aspects of the McCallum agenda – which includes upending the regional transit plan – will likely come up in the federal election campaign this fall as parties compete for seats in a city where seats swing easily, making this a key electoral battleground.
Young parents who speak English are less determined to make sure their children speak a second language, despite robust support for Canada’s 50-year-old policy of official bilingualism, a new poll finds.
In an exclusive interview with the Globe, Jordan’s Prince Hassan bin Talal flagged the risks of the U.S.'s plan for the Middle East, which will be unveiled on June 25. The 72-year-old royal, dubbed “the Prince of Peace,” is particularly worried that the American plan will exclude mention of the two-state solution, which has been the basis of every substantive peace effort since the 1993 Oslo Accords.
In a decision Donald Trump called “crazy,” a federal judge ruled against the U.S. president in a financial records dispute with Congress and said lawmakers should get the documents they have subpoenaed. The ruling comes amid a widespread effort by the White House and Mr. Trump’s attorneys to refuse to co-operate with congressional requests for information and records.
Austria is in political chaos after the leader of the far-right Freedom Party was shown on video appearing to offer favours to a purported Russian investor. A snap election is expected in September
Dave Meslin (The Globe and Mail) on climate change and politics: “It’s time to change course. Pretending that that we can use our current political ecosystem to bring about meaningful change is not only negligent, it’s a guaranteed recipe for environmental suicide.”
Robert Huebert (The Globe and Mail) on President Trump and the Northwest Passage: “Whether Mr. Trump succeeds or fails in the Arctic, he will have seriously hurt the U.S. relationship with Canada right at the moment they need to be working more closely with us.”
Amira Elghawaby (The Globe and Mail) on The Woman’s Mosque of Canada: “Those anxious about the Women’s Mosque of Canada should be less concerned with the thought of women reconnecting with their faith and instead commit to addressing the schism that drove them out of the mosques in the first place.”
Tara Williamson (CBC) on intra-Indigenous appropriation: “Infighting amongst Indigenous peoples is a compelling and easy thing to write about: it reinforces stereotypes of dysfunction and disorganization we’ve had to deal with since contact.”
Chris Selley (National Post) on U.S. abortion laws: “Politicians warning of likely-to-certain [abortion] restrictions under a Conservative government — never mind draconian restrictions — should be called out for what they’re doing: Fanning those fears for partisan and financial gain.”
