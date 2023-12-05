Hello,

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is calling for an end to violence in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but not explicitly calling for a ceasefire.

Joly outlined the position today as she arrived for the weekly cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, noting 1,200 have died in Israel and 15,000 people have died in Gaza since the conflict began Oct. 7 when the militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

A recent week-long truce between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza, has now ended, and combat has resumed.

“The resumption of violence is devastating, and the cycle of violence will not ensure Israel’s long-term security. And the price of justice cannot be the suffering of all Palestinians. And so, the violence must stop,” Joly said.

The minister said the next goal has to be a two-state solution in the troubled region, adding Canada will get involved in launching a conversation about that.

Despite questions from journalists, Joly declined to specifically say she was calling for a ceasefire in the conflict.

She acknowledged that Hamas is a threat because it launched the attack on Oct. 7. “But we know also that there’s too many civilians that have died, and that is why we need to make sure that we work on a two-state solution.”

Meanwhile, Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he is considering options to get the extended family members of Canadians out of the embattled Gaza Strip. There’s a full story here.

And hundreds bound for a pro-Israel rally in Ottawa this week were left stranded after buses failed to arrive. Story here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

CRTC should look into regulating Meta when Online News Act comes into effect, St-Onge says - Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission should absolutely regulate Meta, and she can’t wait to see what the regulator will do with regards to Meta once final regulations come into effect by Dec. 19.

Auditor-General to review Canada Revenue Agency call centres as complaints rise despite more funding - Karen Hogan confirmed the review in a letter to Conservative MP Adam Chambers, who requested the probe. “The scope of the work is currently being determined and we expect the follow-up work to begin no later than April, 2024,” Hogan wrote. Story here.

Liberals voice support for CBC after layoff announcement, Tait won’t rule out bonuses - Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters today that the CBC and Radio-Canada cuts were “very sad news,” but avoided the question of whether it was an option to exempt the public broadcaster from overall spending cuts.

Canada’s anti-money-laundering agency levies largest-ever fine against RBC - The $7.475-million penalty was levied after the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, or FinTRAC, found RBC committed three violations of the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act. Story here.

Saskatchewan Party MLA defends his motel charging higher rates for Social Services - Gary Grewal told reporters it makes sense for Social Services to pay higher nightly rates than a single $200 damage deposit, arguing it saves the ministry money.

Conservatives, Bloc call for House Speaker’s resignation over video tribute to outgoing interim Ontario Liberal leader - The two parties, representing more than 40 per cent of MPs in Parliament, said Monday that Greg Fergus, a Liberal MP from Quebec who has only been Speaker for about two months, has no choice but to go.

Canada to draft new methane targets, force sector to cut emissions - Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said the new rules will allow Canada to cut its methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by 75 per cent below 2012 levels by 2030. They will take effect beginning in 2027 and be fully in place by 2030, according to Mr. Guilbeault’s spokesperson, Oliver Anderson. Story here.

When public officials withhold or destroy records in Canada, they rarely face consequences - Across all of Canada’s 14 federal, provincial and territorial jurisdictions, information commissioners – the watchdogs responsible for overseeing freedom of information compliance – told The Globe they knew of nobody who had been penalized under these laws for intentionally destroying records or impeding an individual’s access rights. Story here.

Manitoba Premier produces legal opinion on carbon tax - The legal opinion, produced last summer for the province’s former Progressive Conservative government, advised Manitoba against taking unilateral action against the federal carbon tax.

Pierre Poilievre video on housing crisis draws wide audience online - Three Conservative sources with direct knowledge of the party’s planning said Mr. Poilievre’s video is part of a broader strategy, which began in the summer with a traditional ad campaign introducing him to Canadians. Story here.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante ‘out of danger’ after health scare during press conference - An update on Plante’s account on X says the mayor experienced a “malaise,” or discomfort, but is out of danger.

Reader’s Digest to shut down Canadian magazine in 2024 - The magazine has cited “declining ad sales revenues, increased production and delivery costs and changes in consumer reading habits” to explain the move.

THIS AND THAT

December as Christian Heritage Month - Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu is proposing the last month of the year be designated “Christian Heritage Month.” The Sarnia-Lambton member explains her position here and she introduced Bill C-369 today. The bill notes that December marks significant events and celebrations in the Christian calendar, from the beginning of Advent to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Also it says that, according to Statistics Canada, Christianity is the largest religion in Canada, with over half of Canadians identifying as Christian. Therefore, says the bill, December should get the Christian designation.

Today in the Commons - Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Dec. 5, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Chrystia Freeland held private meetings and made an announcement, accompanied by Housing Minister Sean Fraser, Families Minister Jenna Sudds, and Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez. Freeland also attended the weekly cabinet meeting, and met with Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai.

Ministers on the Road - Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, is in Dubai, attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28 through Dec. 12. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne is also at the conference through Thursday.

Commons Committee Highlights - Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen appears before the international trade committee on the 2023 Port of Vancouver strike. Auditor-General Karen Hogan appears before the public accounts committee on processing applications for permanent residence. Immigration Minister Marc Miller was scheduled to appear before the citizenship and immigration committee. Sean Speer, editor at large at The Hub, appeared before the Canadian heritage committee as it looks at tech giants’ use of intimidation and subversion tactics to evade regulation in Canada and around the world.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Justin Trudeau held private meetings in Ottawa, chaired the cabinet meeting and attended Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a scrum with media in the foyer of the House of Commons ahead of Question Period, and then attended Question Period.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre attended Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Toronto, with his wife, awaiting the birth of their child.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Taylor Owen, founding director of the Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy and an associate professor at McGill University, explains the details of the Google agreement to support Canadian news to the tune of $100-million a year. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Christine Sinclair cemented her legend on the pitch, but her fight for equality defines her legacy: “On Tuesday in Vancouver, Ms. Sinclair plays her final international game for a squad she joined 23 years ago at age 16. She has long ranked among Canada’s greatest athletes – no person has scored more goals in international soccer than Ms. Sinclair’s 190 – but her resonance, especially for girls and women, goes far beyond the game. Ms. Sinclair is an inspiration to millions and in recent years some of her most important work happened off the field, fighting for gender equality in a sport that, like most, values men well above women.”

Andrew Willis (The Globe and Mail) on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre getting down to business with a Bay Street he disdains: “Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre opened a speech to Bay Street executives on Friday by expressing his personal disdain for Bay Street. It was as awkward as it sounds. And a bit rich coming from a politician fresh from a fundraiser hosted by executives at investment dealer Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Fortunately for all concerned, the politician likely to be the next prime minister finished his remarks to a packed house at the C.D. Howe Institute sounding, well, prime ministerial.”

Alexandra Flynn (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how public lands hold the key to Canada’s housing crisis: “There is little doubt that Canada has a dire housing crisis. A recent report published by the Federal Housing Advocate estimated that we will need almost 10 million new homes in the next decade. To address this need, governments must step up with every tool they have available, including by offering up underused public-owned lands no longer needed to deliver programs and services. The federal government’s announcement on Nov. 7 – that it would unlock six parcels of federal land for the development of much-needed housing in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and St. John’s – was a step in the right direction. By 2029, according to the plan, the use of public land for housing is expected to translate into almost 30,000 new homes for those who need them.”

