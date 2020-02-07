Politics Briefing: Jump in cost of Trans Mountain pipeline

Hello,
Building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from the Alberta oil sands to the B.C. coast is going to be a lot more expensive than originally expected.
Ian Anderson, chief executive of Trans Mountain Corp., said Friday the cost of construction is now expected to be $12.6-billion, up from an earlier estimate of $7.4-billion.
The project is run by a Crown corporation. The federal government bought the pipeline in 2018, when it seemed to be in jeopardy, and have always maintained they want to flip it back to private owners at the first opportunity.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in a statement that the project remains commercially viable and that the increased costs are due to higher environmental standards, more union jobs and more consultation with First Nations.
The Trans Mountain board of directors expects the pipeline to be built by late 2022.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The federal government has ordered trains carrying dangerous goods – such as crude oil – to slow down after a crash in Saskatchewan.
Two groups of Canadians are back in North America after being evacuated from China because of fears they could contract the novel coronavirus. The Canadians are now on their way to the Canadian Forces base in Trenton, Ont., to be quarantined.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and a delegation of premiers are in Washington this weekend to stump for more Canada-U.S. trade.
Statistics Canada’s monthly jobs report showed a much bigger gain in employment than analysts expected.
Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne has corrected Canada’s ambassador to China Dominic Barton that Huseyin Celil does in fact have Canadian citizenship. Mr. Celil, a Uyghur activist who received Canadian citizenship in 2005, was arrested in Uzbekistan and handed over to Chinese authorities. He has been in jail ever since.
Senators Murray Sinclair and Pierre Dalphond – both former judges – are trying to get the Red Chamber to change some of its procedural rules to make it harder for senators to hold up MP’s private members’ bills.
More strikes are expected at Ontario’s schools as the government and elementary teachers’ union appear no closer to making a deal.
And Global News added up what MPs expensed on food in the last Parliament. The No. 1 food source was the Parliament Hill Food Service, followed by Costco and, of course, Tim Hortons.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s quest for a United Nations Security Council seat: “[Mr. Trudeau’s] trip to Africa is an attempt to shore up the struggling Canadian campaign for a two-year seat on the UN Security Council. But the lateness of the venture, four months before the vote, underlines the bigger issue. Mr. Trudeau hasn’t fulfilled his promise of reconnecting Canada to the wide world.”
Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on how anti-immigration politics have little to do with actual policies: “If you look at a map of Europe or the United States showing places where people vote in large numbers for anti-immigration parties or candidates, and then look at a map showing where immigrants and minorities live, it would be like seeing a photographic negative. With very few exceptions, the only places where you’ll find more than fringe levels of support for candidates opposed to immigration are places where less than 5 per cent of the population are from immigrant or racial-minority families.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the followers of Donald Trump: “What we are witnessing is not so much the expression of a particular theory of government as of a personality type; the replication, on a mass scale, of the leader’s own temperament and bearing, if not the underlying psychological disorders, as if the virus of Trumpism had infected, not just people’s minds, but their souls – their character.”
Danielle Smith (Calgary Herald) on the lessons of Trump: “Hate Trump all you want, but don’t be surprised if he wins a second term in November. And if Canadian Conservatives don’t learn from what he is doing, I won’t be surprised if they don’t win next time.”
Conrad Black (National Post) on economic leadership: “Donald Trump received thin applause when he appeared at Davos, but he pointed out that the U.S. is the only country which has more jobs to be filled than unemployed and where the disparity between the highest and lowest income-earners is narrowing. His policies (if not the foibles of his personality) are the closest Davos has got lately to a real glimpse into the future.”
Christopher Wahl (The Globe and Mail) on Meghan, Harry and whether the couple will get privacy in Canada: “I don’t want to get all holier than thou on you. And this is not an anti-paparazzi tirade. But I always ask or have been invited to take pictures of people. I do not traffic in invasions of privacy. I don’t know any paparazzi and I’ve never sold a single photo to a paparazzi agency. It’s just not me.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop