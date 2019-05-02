Politics Briefing: Kenney returns to Ottawa

Good morning,
Jason Kenney returns to Parliament Hill today for the first time as Alberta’s Premier.
Mr. Kenney was sworn in as Premier just two days ago, but there’s already a lot to talk about.
Before meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this afternoon, Mr. Kenney and energy minister Sonya Savage are set to appear at the Senate to discuss Bill C-69.
On Wednesday, the federal government spelled out which proposed projects would be subject to review under the hotly contested act, which will overhaul the way Ottawa approves major resource projects. They include oil sands projects – though the non-mining ones would be exempt – as well as large nuclear projects, inter-provincial or international pipelines and transmission lines, and offshore wind developments that have more than 10 turbines.
The Senate committee will also hear from federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi.
Meanwhile, British Columbia filed a constitutional challenge to block Mr. Kenney from using a newly proclaimed law to cut off oil shipments, amid a deepening conflict over the Trans Mountain pipeline, petroleum shipments and gasoline prices.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The Liberal Party of Canada has appointed long-time Liberal organizer and staffer Jeremy Broadhurst as its campaign director for the next general election, confirming that Katie Telford will not return to the position that she held in the 2015 race.
Canada’s agriculture minister said the Chinese government has suspended the export permits of two Canadian pork exporters, marking the latest irritant in a widening diplomatic dispute.
Canada’s information commissioner says the government’s “stopgap approach” to funding is jeopardizing her efforts to clear a backlog of complaints from dissatisfied file-seekers.
The Globe’s Campbell Clark reports on the behind-the-scenes lobbying effort in Ontario by major internet-gambling interests who hired lobbyists with PC ties, notably consultants working for two new firms set up after the Tories took power by Doug Ford Ford’s campaign vice-chair and transition-team chief, Chris Froggatt, and Mr. Ford’s election-campaign manager, Kory Teneycke.
Ontario is set to introduce legislation Thursday allowing it to take over the new parts of Toronto’s transit system as it expands.
U.S. Attorney-General William Barr is insisting President Donald Trump did not obstruct justice when he tried to thwart the probe into Russian election interference – and even said he will investigate the investigation.
Meanwhile, Mr. Barr’s refusal to testify at a House of Representatives hearing on Thursday is set to escalate tensions with Democrats.
Venezuelans heeded opposition leader Juan Guaido’s call to take to the streets in a bid to force President Nicolas Maduro from power, but there was little concrete sign of change in a crisis that increasingly looks like a political stalemate.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told a London court his work had protected “many people” and refused to agree to be extradited to the United States to face trial.
British Prime Minister Theresa May fired her defence minister over a leak of discussions in the National Security Council about Chinese telecoms company Huawei.
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on carbon taxes and pipelines: “This isn’t a trade-off – the negative of carbon taxes for the positive of pipelines; the negative of a pipeline for the positive of the carbon tax. They’re both positive, and necessary. We can and should have both. We risk ending up with neither.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on Alberta, Ottawa, and B.C.: “Is it possible that all sides in this protracted national drama are posturing, brandishing powers they do not have and do not intend to use in response to threats that don’t exist, all for crass political gain? If only it were not that simple.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Jagmeet Singh’s memoir: “Self-portraits are by definition inaccurate. Others would tell our story differently than we would tell it ourselves. But Love and Courage is a brave, raw, compelling testament to one man’s will to overcome. That he wrote it as leader of a national political party is remarkable. I have never seen its like.”
Google’s Richard Gingras and Colin McKay (The Globe and Mail) on fake news: “As Canada heads to the polls this fall, we will do all we can to ensure that our users have the information they need to be good citizens. It’s important to maintaining the trust of our users and maintaining their faith in Canadian democracy.”
James Comey (The New York Times) on Donald Trump’s leadership style: “Speaking rapid-fire with no spot for others to jump into the conversation, Mr. Trump makes everyone a co-conspirator to his preferred set of facts, or delusions. I have felt it — this president building with his words a web of alternative reality and busily wrapping it around all of us in the room.”
