Politics Briefing: Kenney tells Albertans to get ready for a bad-news budget

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to deliver his first budget today, and he’s telling the province to brace for bad news.
In a TV address last night, ahead of today’s fiscal plan, Mr. Kenney said he will end the province’s string of deficits within four years by cutting the public service, freezing the budgets for education and health care, and making other as-yet-unspecified slashes to government spending. And, although it will reduce provincial revenue, he will also cut the corporate tax rate to 8 per cent from 12 per cent, as part of a bid to help businesses in the province.
“Let’s be clear: This will not be an easy budget,” Mr. Kenney said in the address.
All this comes as the provincial economy struggles with years of layoffs in the energy sector that started when oil prices fell in 2014.
It also comes as Mr. Kenney continues to fight against the federal Liberal government on its energy policies, particularly the federal carbon price.
Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline last year in an attempt to inoculate themselves against anger from the Alberta oil patch, which has been frustrated by years of cancelled or delayed pipelines that would take more of their oil to market.
But buying the Trans Mountain pipeline has done little to assuage the concerns of the conservative premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan, and the Liberals were wiped out in both of those provinces.
Still, Mr. Trudeau says he will forge ahead on the pipeline expansion, even as the NDP and Green parties say they would really rather he didn’t.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Mr. Trudeau is taking his time to build his new cabinet. He says a new array of ministers will be sworn in on Nov. 20, and Parliament will be recalled sometime after that.
The Saskatchewan government’s Speech from the Throne laid out the Saskatchewan Party’s fall agenda, which includes up to $10-million to help coal workers find new jobs and a continued vigorous opposition to the federal carbon tax.
The federal Conservatives made gains in the election but failed to take the crown (or, perhaps we should say, the mace?), and are reviewing what happened in the campaign. Leader Andrew Scheer will face a mandatory leadership review in April, no doubt hoping to do better than then-NDP-leader Tom Mulcair did after his failure to break through in 2015. Prominent Conservatives are saying publicly that they support Mr. Scheer’s leadership, but it will be up to the party rank-and-file to ultimately decide. “If you can’t beat Justin Trudeau with those [ethical scandals] so up front, I think that’s not great. I think we need to ask ourselves, ‘What happened in Ontario? Why did we not win the number of seats we wanted to win in the Atlantic provinces?’” Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu said.
The Green Party is also trying to figure out why it didn’t make a bigger breakthrough than the three seats they won on Monday. Leader Elizabeth May blames attacks from the NDP for suppressing their vote. “I try to find a wellspring of compassion for all, but [NDP Leader Jagmeet] Singh is straining my patience,” she said at one point during the campaign.
And Nunavut’s new MP, NDPer Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, defeated former Conservative cabinet minister Leona Aglukkaq for the job and says she’s just excited to get started. “The federal government has left us on the back burner too long,” Ms. Qaqqaq said.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Mr. Trudeau’s second mandate: “The re-elected Prime Minister’s first postelection news conference set a clear tone about how he intends to approach minority government. There will be consultation and efforts to emphasize things that others have in common with his government. But it will be Mr. Trudeau’s agenda.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta versus Ottawa: “Mr. Kenney can continue to foment separatist sentiment in Alberta for cheap partisan gain, but that would be a stunning lack of leadership on his part. I’m not sure what he hopes to gain by continually denouncing a Prime Minister who is actually trying to build a pipeline he so desperately wants. The Liberals, let’s not forget, spent $4.5-billion to buy the Trans-Mountain pipeline and the rights to its expansion. Barring a purchase by some other entity, it will cost Ottawa an additional $10-billion (at least) to finance that expansion. That’s a hell of an investment in a province.”
Lisa Young (Calgary Herald) on how Trudeau could win the West over: “Trudeau must also present a convincing vision for an alternative future. The focus on pipelines and defending the reputation of the oilsands has closed off the collective imagination. The province has rich potential for renewable energy, agri-business, sustainable tourism and the digital economy. The Prime Minister must articulate this vision, clearly, frequently and with conviction. Until there is a convincing alternative vision and a commitment to deliver on it, it will be nearly impossible for those who have depended on the energy industry for their livelihoods to give up their defensive posture about climate change.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on electoral reform: “This is, indeed, becoming the norm — the inevitable consequence of trying to run five- and six-party politics through a system designed for two. Not only is this the fourth federal election in the last six to result in a minority, but four provinces are now also ruled by minority governments. First past the post, that is, no longer even delivers the false majorities that some cite as its chief advantage – just a bunch of other weird inequities.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on why Scheer should go: “In this election, Mr. Scheer and [Ontario Premier Doug] Ford were faces of a Canadian Conservative movement that has become narrow-minded, anti-intellectual, vindictive and retrograde in the minds of too many voters. With each election, the proportion of Canadians that would consider voting Conservative seems to shrink. While the party’s base remains intact at around 30 per cent of the electorate, increasingly few Canadians outside that circle would even give it a look.”
Lorne Gunter (Toronto Sun) also on why Scheer should go: “Justin Trudeau was the most beatable PM since Kim Campbell in 1993. Yet despite his scandals and policy failures, Scheer couldn’t topple Trudeau. In all likelihood, it’s downhill from here for Scheer.”
David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on the fiscal landscape ahead: “The death of balanced budgets has come remarkably swiftly.”
