Politics Briefing: Latest Canadian COVID-19 modelling shows cases and deaths are declining

The latest COVID-19 models show Canada is staying on the right track of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with confirmed cases and deaths on the decline, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

“After a very challenging spring, things are continuing to move in the right direction,” Mr. Trudeau said at a press conference outside of Rideau Cottage. “We still have some hot spots in some parts of the country, but nationally, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is declining over time.”

One area still struggling to bring the virus under control is Ontario’s farm sector, where COVID-19 continues to spread among the vulnerable migrant workers who are critical to Canada’s food supply. One public-health unit reported 96 new positive results at a single agri-food operation on Sunday – the overwhelming majority of them among foreign nationals.

Over the weekend, the world passed two grim milestones in the pandemic, with 500,000 confirmed deaths and 10 million confirmed cases. And governments warned of worse news still to come as leaders backtracked on economic reopenings and the global case count hit another high mark for daily new infections.

In response to a resurgence of cases in the United States, Mr. Trudeau said Canada needs to “learn from the challenges other countries are facing.” He said it shows Canadians need to continue wearing masks when physical distancing isn’t possible and remain cautious about whom you come in contact with. Failing to do so, he said, could risk “all of the progress that we have made in the recent months.”

As Canadians begin heading off on their pandemic versions of summer vacation, the Prime Minister also confirmed that the government’s daily press conferences that punctuated the first few months of the pandemic in Canada are done. Mr. Trudeau’s press conferences had already been dwindling in recent weeks but the Prime Minister confirmed the updates from Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, will also ease in frequency.

The CEO of Volunteer Canada said the national organization declined an offer to work for WE Charity in delivering the new Canada Student Service Grant over policy concerns with the program, including a view that volunteers should not be paid an hourly wage. Opposition MPs have been highly critical of the government’s decision to award the contract to WE, given that the organization has close ties to Mr. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who is a volunteer “ambassador and ally” of the WE Well-being initiative and hosts a mental health podcast for the organization.

Canada is defying its international human rights obligations by abandoning dozens of Canadians detained in dire conditions in northeast Syria, says a new report from Human Rights Watch that urges Ottawa to repatriate its citizens. The Global Affairs department tells Janice Dickson and Michelle Carbert the government is in contact with Kurdish authorities about the Canadians in northeast Syria but notes it is hard to help them because Canada has no diplomatic presence in the country. The report notes that at least 20 countries, including the United States, France and Germany, have repatriated their citizens.

Alberta is set to release a multibillion-dollar economic recovery plan today that aims to bring the province back from the financial devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and decimated oil prices. Emma Graney, Kelly Cryderman and James Keller report the plan will be laid out in two stages: short-term investments centred on infrastructure and longer-term efforts to diversify the economy, according to a senior government source.

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s economic recovery and waiting on the U.S.: “The Canadian economy remains heavily dependent on trade with the United States. The longer it takes the American economy to recover from the lockdowns, the longer it will take the Canadian economy as well. Crowded hospitals in Phoenix and Houston mean higher unemployment and slower growth in Toronto and Vancouver.”

Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on the Foreign Minister’s Chinese bank ties: “Although Mr. Champagne is eager to put this matter in the past, there are too many lingering questions about his previous mortgages, and how his disclosures ever passed the federal ethics commissioner’s smell test. This wasn’t a manufactured scandal. His former financial liabilities also raised eyebrows in banking circles – and not just because of strained Sino-Canadian relations.”

Jenni Byrne (The Globe and Mail) on the fables of Canada’s foreign policy: “There has been a persistent fairy tale about Canada’s place in the world that dates back to the end of the Second World War, when we boasted the third-largest navy and fourth-largest Allied air force. We were a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 1949, and spent blood and treasure during the Korean War in the early 1950s. Canada was punching above its weight. But in the six decades since, that cherished legacy has become more a matter of perception than fact.”

Shachi Kurl (Ottawa Citizen) on China, Huawei and Meng Wanzhou, Trudeau has Canadians in his corner: The Prime Minister “may perhaps take comfort in knowing the country is on his side. New public opinion data to be released Monday by the Angus Reid Institute shows a commanding majority of Canadians believe his path is the right one, that the federal government should continue to treat the case as a legal – not a political – matter, and leave it with the courts to decide Meng’s future.”

