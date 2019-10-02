Politics Briefing: Leaders prep for tonight’s debate

Hello,
Today on the campaign trail: It’s a quiet day for the leaders as they prepare for tonight’s French-language debate in Montreal. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has a photo-op at a boxing ring. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is visiting a market hall. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has no public events, according to his itinerary.
But it’s the fourth leader who will be in front of TVA’s cameras who has a particularly lot at stake. Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is hoping to revitalize his party’s prospects with the province’s voters, and pitch himself as a spoiler in a possible minority Parliament who can have influence getting Quebeckers what they want.
The Bloc’s popularity has waned in recent elections, though their seat count has varied wildly. As recently as the 2008 election, the Bloc won a majority of Quebec’s ridings, but in 2011 they were reduced to just four seats. In 2015, the party won even fewer votes, but was the beneficiary of a number of razor-thin wins that ultimately gave the Bloc 10 seats.
Right now, according to recent Nanos Research surveys, the Bloc are hovering in second place for support among the province’s voters. The Bloc has trended above 20-per-cent support since the election was called last month, while the Liberals lead with support in the mid-30s. Liberal support is highest in Montreal, while in the rest of Quebec they are more competitive with the Conservatives and Bloc. The NDP – which famously won big in Quebec in 2011 – and the Greens – who are hoping to make a breakthrough this year – have polled around 10 per cent.
Those voters were contacted between Sept. 11 and 30. See below for more on methdology.
DAILY TRACKING OF PUBLIC OPINION
- Conservatives: 34 per cent
- Liberals: 34 per cent
- NDP: 15 per cent
- Green: 10 per cent
- Bloc Québécois: 5 per cent
- People’s Party: 2 per cent
Analysis from Nik Nanos: “The Liberals and Conservatives locked in a vice grip wrapped in elastic bands. Green Greta Effect subsides. Trudeau opens five-point advantage on Scheer, coincidental with Scheer’s insurance broker accreditation controversy.”
The survey was conducted by Nanos Research and was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV. 1,200 Canadians were surveyed between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, 2019. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at https://tgam.ca/election-polls.
KNOW THE ISSUES
Housing is a huge expense for most Canadians, especially those who live in major cities, and political parties think they can win votes by trying to make the housing pain hurt a little less. Most of the major parties are making promises for housing in their affordability themes, and Globe real estate reporter Janet McFarland breaks down their promises. Check out some of our previous policy explainers: on climate change and on immigration.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Mr. Scheer said yesterday that his party’s promised cuts to foreign aid will not affect funding for reproductive health programs, including access to abortion. Those services had been banned from foreign aid under prime minister Stephen Harper, but were restored under Mr. Trudeau. But the overall cuts were still worrying to some aid groups. “Any further reduction to the aid budget would be tantamount to balancing the budget on the backs of the world’s poor,” said Sandeep Prasad, executive director of Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights.
Mr. Harper popped back into the news himself yesterday, speaking at a panel discussion at a U.K. Conservative Party conference in Britain. He weighed in on the current Brexit controversy, saying British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s actions with regards to a possible no-deal exit were “tough, but they are necessary.” Mr. Harper also said it was the prime minister’s prerogative to seek a prorogation of Parliament, and the U.K. Supreme Court should not have ruled against Mr. Johnson. Mr. Johnson, as it happens, today unveiled a new proposal to deal with the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, but the European Union seems cool to the pitch.
And Federal Court of Appeal Justice Marc Nadon told a group of law students in the libertarian Runnymede Society that he has “more respect” for the U.S. Supreme Court and its politics than he does the Canadian top court. Justice Nadon said he is a fan of originalism, the idea that judges should interpret the Constitution only as its framers intended it, and those interpretations should not change with the times. Justice Nadon is the only person nominated to Canada’s Supreme Court who was deemed ineligible to serve. He was nominated to the high court by Mr. Harper, but the Supreme Court ruled that he did not have the proper credentials to represent one of the bench’s Quebec seats.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Conservative foreign policy: “Let’s not pretend Andrew Scheer’s foreign-policy announcement was about foreign policy. This was about money and politics. And it probably makes good politics for Mr. Scheer. Foreign aid isn’t popular. Mr. Scheer is saying he would cut foreign aid, but not only that, he’s saying he would use the money, $1.5-billion, on stuff a lot of people want more, like helping pay for tax breaks.”
Dennis Matthews (The Globe and Mail) on Justin Trudeau’s brand: “It’s too soon to know if the blackface scandal will be different than how he removed two talented women from cabinet or how he dressed in India. But elections are increasingly won or lost on emotions; voters base their decisions based on how they feel about the brands, rather than the policy specifics. It’s a perfect situation for Brand Trudeau.”
Daphne Bramham (Vancouver Sun) on some of the social-conservative candidates running under the Conservative banner: “[Heather] Leung opposes same-sex marriage and promotes conversion therapy to help people escape what she calls their “perverted homosexual lifestyle. ... Leung opposes abortion even in cases of rape and incest and rejects medically assisted dying. She is endorsed by the Campaign Life Coalition.”
Rob Carrick (The Globe and Mail) on personal finance, the broader economy and the election: “Both politically and at a household level, the social acceptability of debt is one of the most important financial shifts of the past 10 or so years. Weak economic growth has kept governments and individuals from feeling richer while also clearing the way for interest rates to reach historic lows. We adapted by using debt to live beyond our means.”
Supriya Dwivedi (The Walrus) on the ways that parties target "the ethnic vote”: “In a way, this is good. It means all mainstream political parties must engage newer Canadians. But a cynic might—reasonably—say parties that reduce foreign-born visible minorities of all ages and genders and from all parts of the world to a homogeneous group, and then presume they all think and vote alike, are acting paternalistic, bordering on offensive.”
Bessma Momani (The Globe and Mail) on the one-year anniversary of the Saudi-ordered killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi: “Mr. Khashoggi’s murder is not an aberration, but emblematic of how out-of-control populist leaders believe they have a licence to deal with domestic opposition as they please. Often calling the opposition terrorists or enemies of the state for their defiance to conform to their government’s doctrine, populists go to extremes to control the narrative.”
