Politics Briefing: Liberal cabinet ministers not ready to relax border measures

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the ban on commercial and private flights from India and Pakistan entering Canada will be extended amidst issues with COVID-19 variants in those countries.
An initial 30-day ban was enacted April 22.
At a news conference Friday, the minister also announced that passengers who depart from India or Pakistan bound for this country via an indirect route must obtain a valid COVID-19 test result from a third country before boarding a flight to Canada.
Asked about benchmarks for lifting the ban, he said they include the number of infections, hospitalization rates, vaccines in Canada and the situation in the countries of origin, and that Canada will follow the advice of public-health experts.
Mr. Alghabra said there has been a “significant reduction” in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in passengers arriving on international flights.
Also Friday, Canada’s Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs said now is not the time to relax measures at international borders.
“We recognize that over the next few weeks, the number of people vaccinated will rise and if we continue to see a reduction in hospitalization rates and COVID numbers, we may be able to progressively relax these measures,” Dominic LeBlanc told the same news conference.
“We will continue to implement necessary measures in order to protect Canadians with regards to these international borders. This is what the provincial premiers have been asking for for a long time, and it has been the main objective we have had since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Mr. LeBlanc said active talks are under way to lead to changes “at the right time” in the access situation at the Canada-U.S. border.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
HONG KONG INTEREST IN IMMIGRATION PROGRAM - A Canadian government program to help Hong Kongers immigrate to this country in the wake of Beijing’s crackdown on the former British colony has received more than 5,700 applications in its first three months, roughly triple the number that usually apply in a full year.
EMBRACING BETTER VALUES - The military officer tapped to manage Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign used her first public appearance in her new role to call on the military – and Canadians, in general – to strive to be better. From The Canadian Press.
IRANIAN DOWNING OF JET - Iran likely chose to carry out an act of terrorism when it fired two deadly missiles into a jumbo jet carrying 176 people out of Tehran in January, 2020, and the country now owes damages to a group of relatives seeking justice in Ontario Superior Court, according to a new ruling.
DETAILS OF B.C. RESTART LOOMING - British Columbia’s pandemic restart plan after a series of restrictions on gatherings, activities and travel since March last year will be released next Tuesday. From Canadian Press.
QAQQAQ STANDING DOWN - Nunavut’s sole MP, Mumilaaq Qaqqaq of the NDP, has announced she will not seek re-election after determining the House of Commons “is not the place for me right now.” She was first elected in 2019. Stories here and here. From the Nunatsiaq News and APTN. The 2019 story here spoke to Ms. Qaqqaq’s challenges as a rookie MP.
WRITERS PRESS FOR CLIMATE ACTION - One-hundred and sixty seven Canadian writers including Margaret Atwood, Madeleine Thien, Eden Robinson, Emma Donoghue, Michael Ondaatje, Edem Awumey, Daniel Kalla and Hélène Dorion sign off on an open letter urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “change the climate story.” Story here. From National Observer.
C-10 EXPLAINED - Menaka Raman-Wilms and Bill Curry explain what’s in the Bill C-10 legislation. Advocates say the bill is about ensuring Canadian artists are properly supported as music, movies and television shows are increasingly consumed on global streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. On the other hand, critics warn Canadians could lose access to some websites and potentially have their freedom of speech curtailed by federal government regulators. The explainer begins here.
PRIME MINISTER'S DAY
Private meetings. The Prime Minister delivers remarks during the Global Health Summit, co-hosted by the European Union and Italy as Chair of the G20.. Also speaks to Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman. He participates in a virtual meeting with the Professor Mohan Singh Memorial Foundation to mark the 107th anniversary of the Komagata Maru incident.
LEADERS
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds virtual meetings with BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Burnaby, B.C., Mayor Mike Hurley.
PUBLIC OPINION
According to the Angus Reid Institute, half of Canadians now say the federal government is doing a good job of handling the COVID-19 response. In a newly released poll, the institute says that’s a six-point increase from April. The details are here.
OPINION
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on what Canada, and Canadians, need to do to safely reopen the Canada-U.S. Border: “In the long run, proof of vaccination for travellers will hopefully become unnecessary, thanks to the pandemic being stamped out. But that’s a question for 2022 and beyond. As a bridge between now and then, and to allow travel to safely restart, Canada needs to be able to verify the vaccination status of anyone crossing the border.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Bill 96 and selling national symbols when fewer language levers are left to pull: “Justin Trudeau’s advisers expected it to include some more restrictive and controversial measures – things that grab headlines and might force them into a fight on language with a popular premier in an election year. Instead, they got smaller stuff and the nation declaration. That would have made Pierre Trudeau jump, but Justin Trudeau’s Liberals think they can keep it low-key. After all, when Stephen Harper was in power, Parliament passed a motion declaring Quebeckers formed a nation. Other party leaders aren’t raising a stink now, so the Liberals figure they can avoid a fight.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on restarting the “constitution wars”: “At best, then, the proposed amendments are unconstitutional. At worst, they would rewrite the constitution, not only for Quebec, but for all of Canada. It’s not surprising to see the government of Quebec trying this on. What is surprising is to see federal politicians, including the Prime Minister and the leaders of the other two main opposition parties, falling all over themselves to endorse it. Rather than stand up for Canada, minority rights, the constitution and the rule of law, they have sacrificed them all in an instant, on the altar of something far more sacred: winning seats in Quebec.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on the need for Canadians to know the specifics of why Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is off the job: “Because this is Canada, where officials are loath to go on record to describe the colour of the sky or whether rain indeed feels wet, it will probably be some time before the complete picture of the allegation against Major-General Dany Fortin is fully known.”
Don Braid (Calgary Herald) on consequences around the ease of Quebec becoming a “nation”: “By accommodating Quebec’s every wish, Trudeau may be spiking the campaign guns of Quebec separatists. But he’s encouraging the western breed. Paul Hinman, interim leader of Alberta’s Wildrose Independence Party, thinks Quebec is setting a fine example. “I would look forward to the Constitution being changed and Quebec paving the way to sovereignty and an independent nation,” he said. “If they’re the first ones to do it, the road’s been paved and that’s good for Alberta.”
