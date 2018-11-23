Politics Briefing: Liberal MP leaves suddenly for ‘serious personal challenges’

Good morning,

Yet another MP is heading for the exit before next year’s federal election. Liberal MP Raj Grewal is stepping down from his Brampton East seat. No reason has been stated yet for the resignation: On Facebook, Mr. Grewal said he was leaving “for personal and medical reasons,” and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter it was “serious personal challenges” and that he hopes Mr. Grewal “receives the support he needs.”

That brings to six the number of seats in the House of Commons that are or will soon be vacant.

Mr. Grewal’s resignation also presents a dilemma for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Mr. Singh ran for party leader last year while sitting in the Ontario legislature. He has not yet won a seat at the federal level. Mr. Singh’s plan had been to win a seat in a soon-to-be-called by-election in Burnaby, B.C., on the other side of the country. But Mr. Grewal’s sudden resignation opens up an opportunity a lot closer to home: The riding boundaries of Brampton East are quite similar to the riding that Mr. Singh represented at a provincial level. While running in Burnaby was looking like a tough fight, running in Brampton might be more of a sure bet.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

The House of Commons is slated to debate back-to-work legislation today for Canada Post workers, and senators are getting ready to sit through the weekend if they have to to pass the legislation into law. The unions say they are not happy about the prospect of being legislated back to work. And don’t forget, if you’re taking advantage of any online Black Friday sales today, the postal disruption will cause some delays in getting your discounted goods.

Canada is being urged by critics of the Kremlin to help get Russia out of Interpol.

The federal government says it is now budgeting to shave billions of dollars a year off of its operating expenses.

The National Capital Commission says it’ll cost $34.5-million to fix up 24 Sussex Drive, the crumbling official residence of the Prime Minister, or $38.5-million to knock the thing down and start over.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to buy some rail cars with her, to make it easier to get oil out of the province and into the global market.

The latest twist in the week’s bizarre B.C. legislature drama: MLAs say the person the Speaker tasked with investigating two top officials is the same person the Speaker wanted to install in one of those positions when the officials were forced out.

Weeks after cannabis was legalized, one B.C. producer is already very close to having its licence revoked.

And here in Ottawa, fans of the Senators hockey team are wondering what they did to deserve this. After a year that’s seen players perform badly both on the ice and off, now the team’s potential move to a downtown arena is in jeopardy. The Ottawa Citizen is reporting that behind-the-scenes sources say the problem rests entirely with owner Eugene Melnyk, which, to fans of the Sens, would come as no great surprise.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the long wait to call the Burnaby by-election: “To put this in perspective, it’s worth noting that Burnaby-South’s former MP, Kennedy Stewart, has run an entire municipal campaign, been elected mayor of Vancouver, set up his administration, and – by the time a by-election is held to replace him – he will already have either fulfilled or broken the half-dozen promises he made for his first 100 days in office.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the Alberta economy’s reliance on oil: “Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion or not, demand for oil is going to decrease, and dramatically, in the not too distant future. And no one in Alberta, certainly among its political leadership, wants to even broach the subject.”

Victoria Times-Colonist editorial board on the drama in the legislature: “This is no way to run a legislature, and MLAs should be screaming that to the rafters, rather than huddling quietly like a herd of meek sheep. Media and the public are asking questions; so should the MLAs.”

Anne T. Donahue (The Globe and Mail) on the horror of Black Friday sales: “I don’t remember the first Black Friday I worked during my 10 years in retail, but I remember at one point fighting the urge to drop to my knees like Willem Dafoe in Platoon, and screaming into a pile of polos.”

