Politics Briefing: Liberals and Conservatives disagree in debt dispute

We start today with a little story about an arrow from finance reporter Bill Curry:

Conservative attacks on Liberal spending took an unusual twist online this week, when the party circulated an alarming-looking graphic on social media that appeared to portray a declining debt-to-GDP ratio as something to fear.

The chart showed a red line moving down sharply over a dark map of Canada, quoting a news headline that said: “debt-to-GDP ratio declining, no path to balance.”

The image then links to a Conservative Party video warning about the rise in federal debt.

While many economists have criticized the Liberals for failing to produce a timeline for balancing the books, a declining debt-to-GDP ratio is widely viewed as a positive economic indicator.

Liberal MP Joël Lightbound said in an e-mail that the Conservatives should delete the post. He said the Conservatives either don’t understand basic economics or are deliberately trying to confuse Canadians.

Conservative Party spokesperson Cory Hann said the arrow is meant to illustrate that the government is going deeper into the red by running bigger deficits.

A deficit is the amount that government spending exceeds revenue in a given fiscal year. The debt is the running tally of those amounts over time, minus any annual surpluses.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s fall fiscal update showed the federal debt is on pace to grow from $671.3-billion in 2017-18 to $764.7-billion in 2023-24, a 13.9 per cent increase.

However international comparisons of government debt tend to focus on the debt-to-GDP ratio, which measures how the size of government debt compares in relation to the size of the overall economy. If the economy grows faster than the debt, the debt-to-GDP ratio can go down even when a government adds to the debt in real dollar terms by running a deficit.

The fall update said the federal debt-to-GDP ratio is forecasted to decline from 31.4 per cent to 28.5 per cent from 2017-18 to 2023-24.

The Liberals had previously promised to stop running annual deficits by 2019, but are no longer planning to keep that promise and have not set a date for returning to balance.

Mr. Morneau has said his budgets are guided by a new “fiscal anchor,” which is to keep the debt-to-GDP ratio on a declining trend.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Buenos Aires for the next three days for the summit of G20 leaders. Mr. Trudeau takes part in some panel discussions today, and meets with other world leaders through Saturday. The Canadian government hopes to officially sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement on the sidelines of the summit, since the leaders of the three countries will be there together, but no ceremony has been scheduled yet.

New Zealand has joined Australia and the United States in banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G mobile network, because of national-security concerns. That means three of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing countries have done so. Canada, so far, has refused to say what its plans are.

Two Canadians, Julia and Kevin Garratt, have shared their experiences of months in a Chinese prison in a new book.

Another Canadian diplomat has fallen mysteriously ill after serving in the Cuban embassy.

More continues to come out about Liberal MP Raj Grewal, who pledged to resign last week. He is back to living in Brampton, Ont., his mother told the Globe. A Liberal source said Mr. Grewal disclosed his gambling activities to the party just last week, and said he owed more than $1-million, but did not specify to whom.

The B.C. government is launching a review to figure out how a massive money-laundering investigation fell apart.

Ontario Court Justice Donald McLeod is facing possible discipline from his fellow judges for founding the Federation of Black Canadians and advocating for government action to address poverty, which one complaint said constituted partisan activity.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her government feels it is forced to buy rail cars to get 120,000 more barrels of oil a day out of the province.

And Amanda Simard, a member of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives who represents a largely Franco-Ontarian riding, is leaving the party in protest of its francophone policies. A meeting of federal party leaders, organized by Mr. Trudeau, to talk about francophone issues didn’t really get anywhere yesterday.

Debra Soh (The Globe and Mail) on discourse in academia: “Based on conversations I’ve had with colleagues still working in academia and from what I can tell about recent cases of censorship, the antagonism is primarily from left-leaning colleagues attacking other liberals. The problem has been increasing and was the reason I chose to leave the field of sex research.”

David Moscrop (Maclean’s) on the changing nature of the Senate: “So far, the Senate remains committed to passing government legislation, ultimately deferring to the will of the elected, confidence chamber. But the staredowns reflect a changing—and perhaps soul-searching—Senate, as a new parliamentary dynamic emerges.”

Don Braid (Calgary Herald) on Alberta buying rail cars: “Since 1930, natural resources have belonged to the province and by extension the people. [Peter] Lougheed made the point frequently during the great battles of the 1980s. He took on the oil companies even when major players were deeply annoyed. In all the intervening years up to this moment, there has never been a more compelling case for doing it again.”

Keith Brooks (The Globe and Mail) on the future of oil in Canada: “So rather than fuelling our way to a low-carbon economy, further expansion of the oil and gas sector is setting up Canadians in general and Albertans specifically to be left holding the bag. Instead of propping up the industry though massive subsidies and tax breaks, we need to talk about how we can prevent that – and that means winding it down.”

Bessma Momani (The Globe and Mail) on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman: “Now, only two months after [journalist Jamal] Khashoggi’s death, MBS is on tour to signal to his country and the world that he isn’t going away. His next stop: this week’s G20 Leadership Summit in Buenos Aires. But G20 country leaders should not let MBS use his much-promoted photo opportunities and meetings with them to normalize his behaviour.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop