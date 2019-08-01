Politics Briefing: Liberals announce support for intellectual property

Good morning,
Later today the Liberal government will announce a new plank for its innovation agenda related to intellectual property, an area that is becoming increasingly important to the global economy.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains is set to announce in Waterloo, Ont., a $30-million pilot project to help small- and medium-sized businesses handle their IP. The project will be run by a non-profit called the Innovation Asset Collective.
Mr. Bains will also announce a new online marketplace for patents and funds for four law schools to expand services to companies.
The Liberals have only a few weeks left to hand out government money before the fall federal election campaign begins.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Nunavut today, where he announced a new conservation area off Baffin Island. The government says it has met its goal of protecting 10 per cent of marine areas by 2020. Mr. Trudeau will cap off his trip with a Liberal party event in Iqaluit.
The Liberals say it is safe for Canadians to travel to China, despite the high-profile arrests of two Canadians last year, but some experts are warning to exercise caution.
The federal government says it was not given any advance notice that the U.S. Trump administration would encourage more pharmaceuticals to be imported to the U.S. from Canada because of lower drug prices here.
The Canada Research Chairs program, one of the most prestigious and lucrative awards for top academics, is committing to new measures to increase the diversity of its award recipients and will, for the first time, try to boost the participation of LGBTQ professors.
The CEOs of three top Calgary-based oil companies say they want the voters and parties to do more to support the energy industry.
The NDP, which has 41 seats in the House of Commons, and the Green Party, which has two, are running neck-and-neck when it comes to fundraising before the election. Each party raised about $1.4-million from just under 15,000 contributors in the last quarter, the National Observer observed.
SNC-Lavalin reported a $2.1-billion loss on the most recent quarter and slashed its dividends.
The Ontario government spent $40,000 to find someone to be the province’s top cop, a job that was controversially given to a friend of Premier Doug Ford’s (who later turned it down).
The details are out about the official leaders’ debates for the fall election: the English-language debate will be on Oct. 7 and the French-language debate will be on Oct. 10.
And in last night’s Democratic debates for U.S. presidential candidates, it was Joe Biden against everyone else. Also against Mr. Biden: users of Twitter, after he mistakenly told debate viewers to “go to Joe30330," a website that does not exist.
Bessma Momani (The Globe and Mail) on two sisters from Saudi Arabia seeking asylum in Canada: “After all, Saudi jails are full of young and old who have questioned their government’s policies and who have dared to ask for the simplest rights, the least of which being to place women on equal footing as men in the eyes of the law.”
Globe and Mail editorial board on Canada’s China policy: “It’s odd that Ottawa was more willing to play hardball with its biggest trading partner [the United States] and most important ally, while it treats China with unexplained deference and caution.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on reconciliation and the Oka dispute: “Ottawa is mostly fearful of creating a precedent that could be used by other Indigenous groups in their own land-claim negotiations. But the situation of the Mohawks of Kanesatake is unique, and it requires a unique response. A government that claims to have put reconciliation at the core of its mandate should be making an extra effort to get this done.”
Christine Gelowitz (Vancouver Sun) on managing natural resources: “What is the public’s interest in B.C.’s forests? What are the preferred values and uses? A growing number of British Columbians want more say in how our forests are used to reflect their current and future interests. That’s fair. But at some point, decisions need to be made about what is the priority and how we balance the many desires for different uses of our forest land.”
Andrew MacDougall (Ottawa Citizen) on the federal party leaders: “Trudeau now polls below his party, something that is dangerous for a top-heavy movement. Even worse, Trudeau is now bleeding female support to other progressive options, which probably explains the months-long Liberal push on abortion.”
Morgane Oger (The Globe and Mail) on trans rights and the case of Jessica Yaniv: “Everyone has a right to access services without prohibited discrimination, but there’s no right to demand any specific worker, nor continuous availability. Believing this is a right isn’t equality – it’s believing that your equality is more equal than others'. It’s contrary to what trans people have fought for, in our own pursuit of truly equal rights.”
