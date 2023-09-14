Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre were poised to make duelling housing announcements on Thursday as they battled for support ahead of MPs returning to the House of Commons next week.

In London, Ont., at the end of the Liberals’ national caucus retreat, the federal government was scheduled to announce it will remove GST from new rental apartment buildings as part of a suite of affordability measures to tackle the rising cost of living.

Senior Political Reporter Marieke Walsh, quoting a senior government source, said the GST changes would be removed effective Thursday.

The move makes good on a promise the Liberals made in the 2015 federal election campaign but then dropped and didn’t include in their 2019 or 2021 platforms.

Soon after the federal government’s plan was released, Ontario said it would act to remove the provincial sales tax from new rental construction as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, Poilievre also committed to removing the GST on the building of any new homes with rental prices below market value.

And Poilievre said he would be introducing a bill next Monday that enshrines many of the proposed housing policies he has been talking about in recent months.

Among the six measures of the act is requiring cities to increase the number of homes built by 15 per cent each year, and then 15 per cent on top of the previous target every year or face cuts to federal funding.

Also, he wants to withhold transit and infrastructure funding from cities until sufficient high-density housing is built and occupied around transit stations.

And within a year and a half of passage of the private members’ bill, the Conservative Leader plans to list 15 per cent of the federal government’s 37,000 buildings and all appropriate federal land to be turned into affordable homes.

Pierre Poilievre says WestJet union should apologize for trying to ‘silence’ free speech – Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the union representing WestJet cabin crew should apologize for trying to silence free speech. Story here.

TikTok videos played in court show Chris Barber encouraging peace, denouncing flag burning during convoy protests – Defence lawyers who represent Ottawa truck convoy organizer Chris Barber played a series of TikTok videos in court Thursday that show their client encouraging protesters to remain peaceful during demonstrations in early 2022, as well as a video of him denouncing someone burning a Canadian flag. Story here.

N.S. Premier appoints first Black woman to a Nova Scotia cabinet – Premier Tim Houston shuffled his cabinet Thursday, appointing the first Black woman to cabinet in the history of the Nova Scotia Legislature. He also announced he’ll be nominating a close political ally as the province’s first female speaker of the house. Story here from CBC.

Chinese diplomats say it’s Michael Chong, not Beijing, meddling in foreign affairs - Beijing is accusing Canadian MP Michael Chong of hypocrisy for testifying before members of the U.S. Congress this week about his experiences as a target of Chinese government interference. Story here.

Peel school board faces backlash for removing books published before 2008 from its libraries – Ontario’s Education Minister scolded the Peel District School Board for removing books from its libraries, including literary classics, after concerns were raised about how school officials were assessing and throwing away older books. Story here.

Global progressive leaders to join Trudeau at Montreal summit – Tony Blair and British Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer are among a group of global figures set to attend a summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal this weekend, in what is being seen as a show of strength of the centre-left. Story here.

Ontario government ‘completely buried’ climate change report: opposition critics – Premier Doug Ford’s government is being accused of burying a worrying report about the effects of climate change. The report outlines in stark detail the risks of extreme weather events on all aspects of life, from food production to the economy. Story here.

Saskatchewan considers using notwithstanding clause to keep school pronoun policy change – Premier Scott Moe is ready to use the notwithstanding clause to protect a new rule requiring parental permission for transgender and nonbinary students to use different names or pronouns at school. Story here.

Mississauga mayor to take leave of absence in bid to lead Ontario Liberals – Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is taking a leave of absence from her municipal role to focus on her bid to lead the Ontario Liberals, her campaign says. Ms. Crombie, who has remained as mayor since launching her campaign in June, will begin her leave on Oct. 7, campaign spokeswoman Taylor Deasley said Wednesday. Story here. The first of five leadership debates are scheduled for Thursday night at 7 pm in Thunder Bay.

MLA’s defection to BC Conservatives affects provincial political landscape – The provincial Conservatives in British Columbia are poised to gain official party status in the legislature after a member of the Opposition BC United caucus joined them. Story here. CBC provides analysis here on how the rise of the B.C. Conservative Party could change the province’s political dynamic

Competition among federal parties – The federal Conservatives have a 15-per-cent lead over the Liberals among committed voters, according to a new Abacus Data poll. Details here.

Twin polls suggest slim majority of Albertans support oil and gas emissions cap – Most Albertans would support some kind of national cap on carbon emissions from the oil and gas sector, two new polls suggest. Story here.

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the foreign interference film we deserve: Mr. Chong goes to Washington: “The good news is, Conservative MP Michael Chong finally appeared before a bipartisan committee determined to get to the bottom of China’s growing influence over domestic politics. The bad news is, that committee was in Washington, D.C. What’s remarkable, to Canadian ears, is how straightforward the Tuesday proceedings were.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how Danielle Smith must uncover roots of E. coli crisis and ensure it doesn’t happen again: “There’s still much to uncover about what caused Calgary’s disastrous E. coli outbreak this month, and what Premier Danielle Smith meant when she said there will be “consequences.” But Albertans still need to see much more from her government and public-health leaders regarding what has become a horrible journey for sick children and their families. At issue is the mystery of how 310 people – many of them children – have been sickened by E coli.”

Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals letting themselves become Pierre Poilievre’s punching bag: “The Conservative Party’s recent $3-million TV ad blitz has been key to its ascendancy. The Liberals, despite having some money in the bank, have been feeble in responding; there has been no ad campaign. What’s with the popguns, I asked some of them – why has the party been posing as Pierre Poilievre’s punching bag? Why is it letting him get away with pinning the blame on Justin Trudeau for everything but toenail fungus and typhoons in the Philippines? “If you find out what our communications strategy is,” 26-year veteran Liberal MP John MacKay told me, “please let me know. I have no idea if there is one.”

Murray Mandryk (Saskatoon StarPheonix) on how Premier Scott Moe’s prized popularity is taking a bit of a hit in Saskatchewan: “So what’s your move if you are a premier that mostly makes decisions based on popularity and you start to become unpopular? Admittedly, the above isn’t completely fair to Premier Scott Moe …. nor is it fair to kick a man when he’s down, as he is (quite literally) in the recent quarterly Angus Reid Institute polling of the most popular premier in Canada. That latest Angus Reid survey shows Moe at exactly 50 per cent — down seven percentage points from June, which is the worst showing since before he announced he was ending pandemic restrictions.”

