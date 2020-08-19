Politics Briefing: Liberals now look to a possible fall election

Hello,
In one fell swoop, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named a new Finance Minister, shut down all committees investigating him, and set the Liberals up for a confidence vote in September that could lead to a fall election.
Who expected this much politics in the middle of August?
On the new Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland has a chance to write a new chapter for the Liberal government in its relations with the corporate community. Although her predecessor, Bill Morneau, came from business, he was not well loved by Bay Street. Ms. Freeland, though, won plaudits for being the lead minister on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade negotiations. (She is also the first woman in 153 years to get the job – something Kim Campbell said was “exciting.”) Her major task will be to oversee Canada’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
That recovery will be the major focus of the Liberals’ Speech from the Throne, when Parliament returns from prorogation on Sept. 23. The speech will be followed by a confidence vote, which, if the Liberals lose it, could trigger an election. The Liberals have a minority of seats in the House of Commons and require the support of one other opposition party to continue governing. Last year, they were supported by both the Bloc Québécois and the NDP. Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet said earlier this month he would bring the government down unless Mr. Trudeau, Mr. Morneau and Mr. Trudeau’s chief of staff, Katie Telford, all resigned. Will one out of three be enough for him? Otherwise it will be up to the deeply indebted NDP to decide if they are ready to wage another electoral battle so soon after the last one.
In the meantime, opposition parties have some reading to do. One of the of the government’s last acts before triggering prorogation was to release thousands of pages of long-awaited internal documents related to the awarding of a major contract to the WE Charity earlier this year. There may not be a smoking gun of the sort opposition parties were looking for, but it is clear that WE was extremely well-connected within government when it came to vying for the sole-sourced contract.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Chrystia Freeland’s appointment as finance minister: “The centralization of power in the Prime Minister’s Office is now complete. Replacing Bill Morneau with Ms. Freeland as finance minister ensures that there is no longer any counterforce to Mr. Trudeau’s will. He and Ms. Freeland get to write the cheques together, with no one left to object.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on the political pressure before Bill Morneau’s exit: “Together, it was hardly more subtle than if a PMO source had gone on record to say, ‘Pssst, Bill. The PM says pack your things.‘”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals’ fiscal plans: “Whatever specific policy initiatives emerge from next month’s cabinet retreat, which will set the stage for a fall throne speech, it is safe to assume they will not include a plan to return to a balanced budget. That might be bad enough were it not for all the Liberals who advocate for a Canadian version of the U.S. left’s Green New Deal or for a state-led industrial policy modelled along the lines of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan.”
Lori Turnbull (The Globe and Mail) on who has confidence in whom: “The departures of [Jody] Wilson-Raybould and [Jane] Philpott were noteworthy for how they expressed a lack of confidence in the Prime Minister, rather than the other way around. And with Mr. Morneau – left out in the cold as he watched his boss make inroads with Mr. Carney, but apparently still interested in public service as he prepares to run for secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development – there appeared to have been the same crisis of confidence.”
Philippe Lagassé (The Globe and Mail) on prorogation: “Prorogation’s bad rap probably explains why Mr. Trudeau avoided proroguing the last Parliament altogether; nothing prevented him from proroguing, but not doing so set him apart from his predecessor. His decision now to prorogue until Sept. 23 – amid the simmering scandal over WE Charity and after the resignation of his finance minister – looks cynical as a result. Given that Parliament was to return in late September anyway, a prorogation of just over a month may not seem all that dramatic, but the fact that the committees holding hearings into the WE Charity will no longer be meeting is significant. Whether this is a fair characterization depends on the government’s ability to show it was necessary, and for Canadians to decide if they agree.”
Tom Mulcair (Montreal Gazette) in defence of Governor-General Julie Payette: “The strength of character that comes from Payette’s years of training and work as an astronaut has no doubt instilled in her characteristics that are a lot tougher than what one normally sees in what is often described as a ceremonial position. But asking questions and demanding answers isn’t going against the grain, it’s doing your job, and Julie Payette does her job very well.”
