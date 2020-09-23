Politics Briefing: Liberals outline fall agenda in Throne Speech

Hello,
Governor-General Julie Payette delivered the Speech from the Throne in Ottawa this afternoon, laying out the Liberal government’s agenda for addressing the pandemic and beyond. Like most Throne Speeches, the agenda is heavy on promises but light on most details. Here are a few highlights.
- On the economy, the government promises to create a million new jobs. The government will extend the wage subsidy into next summer and improve the Employment Insurance program to help those who have lost their jobs this year.
- On health, the government is promising to expand childcare and improve long-term care homes with the co-operation of provinces and territories. The government also says it will take the first steps toward a universal pharmacare plan.
- On the environment and resources, the government said it will “immediately” take steps to exceed its emission-reduction goals for 2030, which will include investments in electric vehicles and working with the energy sector as they move to a “net-zero future.”
You can read more on The Globe and Mail’s website.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also set to address the nation on a matter of “urgency” related to the COVID-19 pandemic at 6:30 p.m. EDT tonight. Opposition parties will have a chance to respond after he speaks.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The Canadian government held secret meetings with North Korean officials in 2018, and documents obtained under access to information reveal more than was previously known about the discussions between the two countries. Canada’s quiet approach, which may not have ultimately led to any firm commitments on either side, were done at the same time as the United States held very public attempts to improve diplomatic relations with the Kim regime.
Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has dismissed a complaint related to Katie Telford, the chief of staff to the prime minister, and her husband, Rob Silver.
Former MP Nathan Cullen is running for the B.C. NDP in the snap provincial election, but his race is under a cloud as an Indigenous leader in the riding, Annita McPhee, says she didn’t get a fair chance to contest the nomination.
Despite how the pandemic has nearly shut down borders around the world, Canada has resettled 1,000 refugees since the spring.
Former prime minister John Turner’s state funeral will be on Oct. 6.
And in Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko has inaugurated himself in a surprise ceremony, despite weeks of mass protests by citizens who do not believe he won the election last month. Opposition politician Pavel Latushko is calling on Canada and other Western countries not to recognize Mr. Lukashenko’s re-election. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Canada is concerned about the results and is calling for a free and fair election.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the balance of short- and long-term thinking in the Liberal plan: “But Mr. Trudeau’s first instinct was to look to this fall as a crossroads in a crisis – a moment to transform the country. The details of the agenda he had in mind were never clear, except that he had decided that after hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency spending, and with a $343-billion deficit, it was not the time for retrenchment but for once-in-a-generation expansions of social programs, climate-change policies and economic-innovation stimulus.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan’s snap election call: “The next scheduled election, under provincial law, is ‘the third Saturday in October in the fourth calendar year’ after the last, or Oct. 16, 2021 (subject to a proviso that the legislature may be dissolved whenever ‘the Lieutenant-Governor sees fit’). So by calling the election for Oct. 24, 2020, Mr. Horgan is not only in violation of the agreement with the Greens but arguably the law – the intent, if not the letter. On the other hand, he has a 19-point lead in the latest poll. Must have been quite a struggle.”
Colin Robertson (The Globe and Mail) on the need for the special Canada-China committee to come back: “Our current policy is neither comprehensive nor engaged. Parliament needs to weigh in. A special committee will help keep focus on our China relationship and, hopefully, come up with a strategy enjoying broad party support.”
Dale Smith (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals parachuting star candidates into ridings for upcoming by-elections: “Parachuting or simply appointing candidates also does a disservice to the candidates themselves. Nomination races are often described as the hardest part of running for office – harder than the general election itself – and they can be crucial preparation for someone making a run at public life, particularly when it comes to organizing and campaigning. [Bill] Morneau is a good example of someone whose discomfort with partisan politics and inability to communicate to the public were not mitigated through the process of a nomination race; those issues dogged and hindered him as an MP and cabinet minister, as a result.”
Carmina Ravanera and Sarah Kaplan (Policy Options) on the urgent need to fix childcare: “The starting point for an equitable recovery must be childcare. It has always been the linchpin for women’s economic inclusion, and is even more essential for recovery from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Women cannot return to work unless childcare is affordable and safe while also paying a living wage to care workers.”
Andrew MacDougall (Ottawa Citizen) on the problems with social media: “And while the promise of social media was always that it would give experts with little profile a voice, we now know these platforms give the shoutiest, sharpest and most indignant takes the biggest share of voice because those things sell. You say coronavirus is a hoax? Welcome to your masses. Think we should follow medical advice? Crickets. So, how long will industries such as politics and the media persist with the hellscape of social media?”
