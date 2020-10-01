Politics Briefing: Liberals promise new plan for Canada Infrastructure Bank

Hello,
The federal government has announced a new direction for the Canada Infrastructure Bank.
The bank was a centrepiece of the Liberals' 2015 election pitch and was created two years later. The purpose was to use billions of dollars in federal funds to attract major private investing partners, such as pension funds. But it was slow going for the bank, with few projects off the ground before the 2019 election. The Liberals overhauled the senior leadership of the bank and installed Michael Sabia – the former head of Quebec’s pension fund – as the new chair of the board.
Mr. Sabia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna announced today that the Infrastructure Bank will spend $10-billion on a new Growth Plan over the next three years that will focus on five areas: generation, storage and transmission of clean electricity; rural broadband; energy-efficient building retrofits; agricultural irrigation; and zero-emission public-transit buses. That money is expected to come out of the $35-billion the bank already has.
Industry partners will, no doubt, be eager to see the money spent as quickly as possible.
TODAY'S HEADLINES
It’s the first of October, which means rent is due. It also marks the expiry of the federal government’s rent-relief program for businesses. The program was meant to help businesses struggling under lockdown with what is often their highest fixed cost. But the design of the program meant far fewer businesses could access it than should be eligible. Small businesses, which are still struggling to pay rent, are waiting for a promised new program from the government.
The federal Liberals have reintroduced legislation to ban conversion therapy.
With Canada-China relations at such a low ebb, some observers are suggesting it’s time for Canada to finally pursue stronger relations with Taiwan. China has long pressured other countries not to recognize Taiwan, but Canada could find it has a lot in common with the island democracy of 23.5 million people. “Taiwan is a shining beacon of democracy in that region, which casts a very stark contrast to what is going on in mainland China,” said Miles Yu, the top policy adviser on China to the U.S. Secretary of State.
A group of Canadian teenagers is arguing in Federal Court that the government should be held liable for not doing enough to fight climate change. The court is holding a two-day hearing this week to decide if the case is strong enough to go to trial.
A former Canadian intelligence officer says the weakening of the country’s pandemic early-warning system months before COVID-19 began to spread shows Public Health’s lack of understanding of the importance of intelligence gathering.
The federal government is being urged to make changes to national standards to address systemic racism in health care. The renewed calls follow the horrific story of an Indigenous woman who died in a Quebec hospital while some staff members made racist and sexist comments about her.
Canadian Senator Salma Ataullahjan says the Liberal government is so far declining to show their support of her bid to lead the global Inter-Parliamentary Union, despite her endorsement by a number of MPs, including some Liberals. “It is the old boys' club and it is worse for me because I am a racialized women who is trying to make a breakthrough,” Ms. Ataullahjan told The Globe.
Two MPs – Liberal Anthony Housefather and Conservative Marty Morantz – have joined an international initiative to combat anti-Semitic hate speech online.
And the U.S. presidential debate commission has admitted it needs to make some changes to the format of the Trump-Biden faceoffs, after the gong show that was Tuesday night. Some viewers have called for moderators to be more empowered to step in and even cut off microphones, though it remains to be seen if any changes can improve the civility on display.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Erin O’Toole’s debut as Conservative Leader in Question Period: “The new Conservative Leader’s debut had been delayed because he and his wife, Rebecca, had contracted COVID-19. A week before, on the day Governor-General Julie Payette read the Speech from the Throne, Mr. O’Toole had to send a prerecorded message from his front porch. But on Wednesday, Mr. O’Toole arrived smiling in a blue suit and orange tie – an MP who always enjoyed the cut-and-thrust of the Commons, and liking it even more as Leader.”
Jillian Horton (The Globe and Mail) on the importance of wearing a mask: “But this is the incredible thing about COVID-19. In the past few months, it has become increasingly clear that there is one thing we can do that has no side effects for the vast majority of humankind. It won’t cause liver failure, it won’t cause hearing loss and it won’t give you anything other than protection. The universe has thrown us a featherweight bone in all of this, and you can hold it in the palm of your hand: a mask.”
Steve Patterson (The Globe and Mail) on the U.S. presidential debate: “I’m not advocating for muting the President’s microphone and broadcasting only what Mr. Biden has to say (although I’m not not saying that, either). However, when a format is agreed upon that includes ‘uninterrupted segments,’ those segments are not to be, you know, interrupted. On The Debaters, our comedians understand this. They are entertaining, likeable personalities with worthwhile, uplifting things to say to make people laugh, yet they stand by and let their counterpart speak, waiting for their turn. Even my one-year-old daughter Norah understands this. But in fairness, she’s more civilized than the current U.S. President.”
Terry Glavin (Ottawa Citizen) on the consequences of the U.S. election: “The democratic world’s worst nightmare is not an American election day victory for Trump’s Republicans, which would be catastrophic enough. It’s the prospect of Trump losing but refusing to relinquish power on the pretext of a purportedly illegitimate vote result. It is no longer far-fetched to imagine this happening.”
Nazila Bettache and Samir Shaheen-Hussain (Montreal Gazette) on systemic racism in health care: “Those of us working in health care know very well that what [Joyce] Echaquan went through was not an isolated incident. Systemic racism against Indigenous people is not simply endemic within the healthcare system, it is normalized and perpetuated throughthe hidden curriculum, an informal set of cultural norms and behaviours.”
