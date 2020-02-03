Politics Briefing: Liberals say news outlets won’t require licences

Hello,
The Liberal government says it has no intention of licensing news organizations.
That’s the message from Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault this morning. In an interview with CTV that aired on the weekend, Mr. Guilbeault was asked about a report released last week from a government panel that called for an overhaul of Canada’s broadcasting laws. Mr. Guilbeault was asked about the part of the report pertaining to news media. The report’s authors had suggested online news outlets be brought under government regulation, in the way that broadcast outlets already are, partly so that they could access other government funding. Mr. Guilbeault seemed to suggest online media organizations could require licenses to operate, but did not answer the question of whether it would be up to the government to decide what a credible news organization is.
At a Monday morning news conference, Mr. Guilbeault sought to clarify those remarks. He said that, as the government considers which of the panel’s recommendations to adopt, it had no interest in defining the news.
“Let me be clear," Mr. Guilbeault told reporters. "Our government has no intention to impose licensing requirements on news organizations nor will we try to regulate news content. We are committed to a free and independent press which is essential to our democracy. Our focus will be and always has been to ensure that Canadians have access to a diversity of high quality and credible news sources.”
He said confusion may have arisen from references to media outlets, which includes organizations that produce content that goes beyond news.
The minister has said legislation will be introduced this year to support Canada’s cultural sector.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The federal government is preparing to evacuate Canadians from Wuhan, in China, over fears of the spreading novel coronavirus. The government says 325 Canadians have requested the airlift. Those brought back to Canada will be quarantined at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ont., for two weeks. China praised the Canadian government’s handling of the issue, while saying that the United States was overselling fear.
The government says it will introduce “red flag” gun-control legislation that will allow police to remove fire arms from the homes of people deemed to be a risk to themselves or other people.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Ethiopia and Senegal later this week. Mr. Trudeau is meeting with leaders of African countries as part of Canada’s campaign to try to win a seat on the United Nations Security Council. Member states vote in June.
The Senate’s ethics committee is urging senators to once again suspend Lynn Beyak because of racist letters she had posted on her website. Ms. Beyak has apologized, but the senators on the committee say the apology didn’t go far enough.
Teck Resources says it is committed to hitting net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. The company is behind a proposed oil sands project that is awaiting federal approval. It has been one of many sources of environmental friction between the federal and Alberta governments.
Another source of tension is the Fiscal Stabilization Program, which isn’t being changed as quickly as provinces would like.
And tonight’s caucuses in Iowa could be the first sign of who will be the Democratic challenger to Donald Trump this fall.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Huawei and the future of global tech: “Beijing wants to control data, but its trade war with the United States has reminded China that it is still reliant on U.S. technologies and equipment. China has pushed forward its own technology champions as a strategic goal. [Ian] Bremmer says he believes the architecture of technology will be split along two systems. So he essentially argues that Canada should employ some strategic protectionism.”
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on federal approval of the Teck oil sands mine: “One thing became clear in recent days – that the final federal decision on the Teck Resources Ltd. project is more likely going to come down to political wrangling between Alberta and Ottawa, rather than the conclusion of a joint-review panel that decided last year it was, over all, in the public interest.”
Vincent Lam (The Globe and Mail) on the novel coronavirus and evaluating risk: “With the emergence of 2019-nCoV, the first crucial task is to assess and communicate risk to that patient. This is difficult to do well. We human beings are not good at processing information around risk. Our minds are biased toward overestimating the significance of novel risks and nonchalantly accept familiar ones. One may imagine a person who is terrified before boarding a roller coaster, who calms their nerves by smoking a cigarette.”
Daphne Bramham (Vancouver Sun) on the case of a paroled murderer in Quebec: “But even if it is a singular case, the decision in Gallese’s case reflects some deeply disturbing notions. The first is that men — even violent criminals — have a right to satiate their sexual appetites with another person. The second is the perverse idea that if a violent man is incapable or not ready to form a healthy relationship with another person, it’s okay for him to engage in unhealthy relationships where, as the buyer, he has power over the seller.”
Sarah Kendzior (The Globe and Mail) on the Trump impeachment trial: “In the Senate, Mr. Trump is being judged by a jury of his lackeys. The trial is a loyalty test for Republicans, who will decide whether to take their criminal President and crown him criminal king. It is a test of whether they will obey their own abuser: According to CBS, GOP Senators were allegedly warned that those who voted against Mr. Trump will have their heads ‘on a pike.’ The choice for Republicans has always been to pledge fealty to the President or leave; a record number of Republican elected officials have retired since Mr. Trump took office."
