Politics Briefing: Liberals table fall economic statement

The Liberal government has unveiled its most detailed plan to date on how to get Canada through the COVID-19 pandemic – and how much it will all cost.
The Liberals’ fall economic statement indicates the federal deficit will climb to $382-billion this year, and $100-billion more in stimulus will be rolled out over the next three years.
The statement, which is a sort of mini-budget, outlined a range of new spending, such as extensions to business support programs and more money to get clean water on First Nations, and added some new revenue, such as a long-awaited move to require digital services to charge sales tax.
A new analysis suggests Canada is on track to have 4,000 patients in hospital because of COVID-19 by Christmas.
Border measures have been extended for travellers to Canada (other than at the U.S. border) until Jan. 21, 2021.
The federal government is conducting a national-security review of a takeover of a Canadian mining company operating in the North by a Chinese state-owned enterprise, and a retired general says the transaction should be blocked.
Environmental groups are urging the federal government not to subsidize so-called “blue” hydrogen to meet net-zero emission goals, as that type of hydrogen is derived from natural gas.
And the B.C. government has ordered a review of spending at the Provincial Health Services Authority after whistleblowers alleged wasteful spending on unusable medical masks, catered lunches and “re-renovations” of executive offices.
Jacqueline Best (The Globe and Mail) on political decision making: “Decisions about how to respond to a crisis don’t affect everyone equally. Yet it is easier to talk about saving ‘the economy’ than to explain why a government should help some folks (such as those who benefited from the bailouts) rather than others (the ones who were asked to do the belt-tightening later).”
Shakir Chambers (National Post) on finding the middle ground: “While a balanced approach may be most prudent in combatting COVID-19, choosing the middle ground leaves opponents on either side. Nonetheless, political leaders must remain steadfast in their responses, communicate clearly and confidently, and reassure the public that a thoughtful, evidence-based plan is being executed. Leaders who constantly reverse and revise policies when faced with pressure are likely to be discredited.”
Michelle de Cordova and Sarah Keyes (The Globe and Mail) on what companies can do about climate change: “Nevertheless, boards need to confront the fact that climate change represents a systemic risk with the potential to affect almost every industry. Climate risk is not just about GHG emissions: It includes physical risks to operations from extreme weather events, changing weather patterns and sea levels, and transition risks from emerging policy and legal requirements, technological developments, shifts in market demand for products, and reputational concerns.”
