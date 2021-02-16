Politics Briefing: Liberals table gun-control bill

Hello,

The Liberal government has tabled its long-awaited legislation to further restrict the possession of guns.

The bill does not institute a nation-wide ban on handguns, but does allow municipalities to put in local bans through by-laws.

The bill also increases the criminal penalties on many gun-related offences. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a buyback program will follow.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

As many provinces move toward reopening or at least considering it, Newfoundland and Labrador illustrates a cautionary tale: Nearly half of all COVID-19 cases in the province have popped up in recent weeks due to a fast-spreading variant and authorities still aren’t sure how it entered the province.

Provinces are ramping up vaccination campaigns again with shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine set to resume in big numbers this week.

Federal granting agencies continue to provide millions of dollars of funding to research projects with Chinese telecom giant Huawei, despite national-security concerns.

Dozens of countries joined Canada in issuing a statement against so-called hostage diplomacy, which became a high-profile issue when China arrested two Canadians in retaliation for Canadian authorities’ arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. In response, China suggests Ms. Meng’s arrest was politically motivated and its own form of arbitrary detention.

The Canadian government has spent more than $9-million in legal costs in the 11-year legal odyssey of Abousfian Abdelrazik, who accuses the government of being behind his imprisonment and torture in Sudan in 2003. Maher Arar and Omar Khadr had similar cases settled for between $10-million and $12-million.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says he is in close contact with counterparts in France and Australia about how those countries are regulating Big Tech on issues such as online hate speech and aid for news media, but Canada will take its own unique approach in two bills to come this spring.

Government and industry sources tell The Globe that the federal government is getting closer to a bailout package for the country’s airlines.

The government’s quarantine hotels for travellers do not look like fun places to stay.

And in-person classes were set to resume in some COVID-19 hot spots in Ontario today, but mother nature had other plans.

Afsun Qureshi (The Globe and Mail) on getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain: “Later, it struck me why the atmosphere was downright giddy and celebratory: this was my generation’s version of V-Day. After the dystopian hell of multiple lockdowns, ill health and dire uncertainty, there was a real sense the worst was behind us. History was being made, and that was not lost on anyone in the doctor’s office that day.”

Lisa Kramer (The Globe and Mail) on how psychology can overcome lockdown fatigue: “Evidence suggests people will be more likely to follow the rules when information is framed both to make it easy to grasp and to emphasize that the majority of others are behaving themselves, too.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the healthcare system and nursing shortages: “Like many public-policy failures that have come to light during COVID-19, the nursing shortage has been the subject of much thumb-sucking for decades. Report after report has been written, much earnest head-nodding has ensued, and then nothing really happens until a crisis hits.”

Andray Domise (The Globe and Mail) on medical assistance in dying legislation: “The Senate has even amended Bill C-7 to open the door for MAID to be offered to people with solely mental illnesses. It has also nixed a failsafe to prevent medical professionals from suggesting MAID as an option if it wasn’t first raised by the patient. The expansion of MAID shows a side of Canada that is anything but merciful.”

Bill Gates (The Globe and Mail) with a call for more government intervention: “In part, the U.S. government’s antitrust suit against Microsoft in the late 1990s made me realize that we should’ve been engaging with policy-makers all along. I also know that when it comes to massive undertakings – whether it’s building a national highway system, vaccinating the world’s children, or decarbonizing the global economy – we need the government to play a huge role in creating the right incentives and making sure the overall system will work for everyone.”

