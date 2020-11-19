 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Liberals table new climate bill

Chris Hannay
Hello,

The Liberal government has tabled a climate bill to mandate targets to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

Bill C-12 requires the government to set legally binding targets for 2030 and sets up an expert panel to advise the government how to get there.

The Canadian government, whether under Liberals or Conservatives, has never hit any of its emission-reduction goals, and the country is currently on track to miss the 2030 aim of reducing emissions 30 per cent from 2005 figures.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

An independent report into the RCMP from a retired Supreme Court justice says the police force has a toxic work environment that has harboured misogny and homophobia. “The level of violence and sexual assault that was reported was shocking,” Michel Bastarache writes in his investigation.

Opposition parties (and a handful of Liberal MPs) teamed up to pass a motion calling on the government to finally make a decision about allowing Chinese telecom giant Huawei into Canada’s 5G mobile network.

Britain says it is determined to have a trade agreement with Canada by the end of the year, just in time for the country to leave the European Union.

And a lawyer who had donated to the Liberals has been appointed to the bench – an appointment that caused some tensions between the offices of the justice minister and the prime minister over any perceived partisanship, sources tell the CBC.

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on governments struggling to handle the second wave of COVID-19: “The promise of a vaccine, however, which is finally on the horizon, may provide a fresh tool for political leaders to convince COVID-fatigued citizens to lock down once more – without having to sheepishly pledge that they will get it together this time, they swear. This time, the lockdown won’t be forever. There’s an end in sight – we just have to try to spare as much suffering as possible along the way.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on defence spending: “Because the incoming Biden administration places a high priority on fighting global warming, Canada may be asked to spend billions of dollars modernizing NORAD. If the Trudeau government, or its successors, aren’t willing to spend those billions to watch for both incoming missiles and changing climate, the Americans may upgrade the North American Aerospace Defence Command on their own, at the expense of Canadian sovereignty.”

Ted Kouri and Trevor Tombe (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta’s budgeting problem: “That fiscal challenge boils down to this: Alberta spends more per capita than other provinces, all while taxing significantly less. And while historically, the province has been able to fund this luxury with resource royalty revenues, continued volatility and expected lower commodity prices going forward mean that path is no longer sustainable.”

Richard Stursberg and Kevin Chan (The Globe and Mail) on regulating social media: “Regardless of the path forward, one thing is clear – finding a sustainable and equitable way to support news in Canada requires goodwill and co-operation between publishers, platforms and government. The government needs to take a leadership role in convening these conversations.”

Chris Selley (National Post) on MPs hiring their relatives: “The point of conflict of interest rules, and rules against nepotism specifically, isn’t to ensure absolute moral rectitude (they can’t) or quality hiring practices (that’s another department). The point is precisely to avoid the perception that government is being run as a closed shop by a cabal of well-connected people who won’t take your phone calls. The ‘spirit’ of the laws, as Scheer puts it, cannot be upheld by adhering only to the letter of them.”

Tomas Jirousek (Montreal Gazette) on reconciliation and McGill University changing the name of their men’s sports teams: “This sense of isolation was never just limited to my feelings about the Redmen name, but has been reinforced by a number of federal policies aimed at marginalizing and diminishing the place of Indigenous people in this country. Reconciliation is a long journey, absolutely, but, as my grandfather taught me before his passing this fall, nothing worth fighting for ever comes easily.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

