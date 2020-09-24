Politics Briefing: Liberals table new emergency bill

Hello,
An election dodged?
The Liberals, with only a minority of seats in the House of Commons, set themselves up for a potentially government-ending confidence vote when they prorogued Parliament to make way for a Throne Speech. In order to survive in power, the Liberals need the support of one of the opposition parties. The Conservatives have not supported the Liberals and the Bloc Québécois made plenty of noise over the summer that they’d be happy to fight an election.
That left the NDP as the Liberals' last hope. The New Democrats had some specific asks in the lead-up to the Throne Speech, including an extension of the emergency benefits for those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and better sick leave.
It wasn’t clear from yesterday’s Throne Speech if the NDP would get what they wanted. But, now that the Liberals have tabled the actual legislation, it appears they are moving a lot closer to what was asked for. The New Democrats say they would still like some small changes – but they appear to be moving closer to a yes.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Business and labour groups say they welcome the extension of the federal wage subsidy, one of a number of policies outlined in yesterday’s Throne Speech.
Ontario and Quebec hospitals are seeing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19. Elsewhere, hospitalizations may be stable but there are still concerns for vulnerable populations: an outbreak at a Calgary hospital led to three deaths and more than a hundred healthcare workers forced into self-isolation.
In Ontario, health officials are changing their guidelines for testing. Individuals who are asymptomatic and have had no confirmed contact with a COVID-19 case are being urged away from assessment centres. Instead, they are being directed to pharmacies, some of which will be able to administer tests starting Friday.
And Jim Karygiannis, who was a Liberal MP from 1988 and 2014, has been removed from his Toronto city council seat for a third and possibly final time after the Supreme Court declined this morning to hear an appeal in his court case. His removal was due to overspending in the 2018 municipal election. Mr. Karygiannis is barred from seeking office in the next municipal election and said on his website he is leaving politics.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how Trudeau is trying to recapture his spring, and not his summer: “The Justin Trudeau who commandeered the TV airwaves on Wednesday was again the crisis PM, the one who coaxes Canadians to pull together to combat a surging pandemic, and promises to have everyone’s back. The Liberals are trying to bring that guy back.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the politics of the Throne Speech: “The Throne Speech was so laden with lingo dear to progressives that it made you wonder whether Mr. Trudeau might just be keeping his options open for a fall election, after all. He would have to call it himself, mind you, since New Democrats could hardly justify voting against this speech, considering its leftist tilt.”
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on the lack of promises for energy workers: “The Liberals could have pledged national projects or goals to get behind, even for those who are reluctant. But in the absence of words directed at the people living and working in oil-producing regions of the country, it’s more likely some voters here will see the commitment to a carbon-neutral future as another slight – and another impediment to being competitive with the United States and other major oil producers.”
David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on the big picture of Liberal spending: “Some of the priorities emerging from the pandemic – such as universal child care, such as guaranteed basic income – are themselves productivity boosters, and arguably are logical next building blocks for that long-term potential. They’re also expensive, at a time when the past five years had already left the government with less fiscal space for big new program expenses – even if it wasn’t wrestling with a pandemic.”
Licia Corbella (Calgary Herald) on the Liberals' social programs: “Way back in 1993, the Liberal red book promised to bring in a national child-care program. Despite forming government for 11 years, the Liberal government never lived up to that promise.”
Don Martin (CTV) on Trudeau’s Wednesday evening TV address: “It was political grandstanding masked as a public service message, a transparent and shallow attempt to paste Trudeau’s face over the throne speech highlight reel instead of leaving all the television clips to a disinterested reading by scandal-tainted Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on why Julie Payette’s appointment as Governor-General is a “zany mistake”: “Surely, Ms. Payette, who decided to take the job within 24 hours of the PMO’s request, would have recognized that there are certain expectations of the person who serves as Canada’s governor-general. And the PMO, in its definitely thorough vetting of Ms. Payette’s personal history, her employment history and her general disposition, would have of course recognized that Ms. Payette may work best with others only when they exist in a different orbit.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop