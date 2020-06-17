Politics Briefing: Liberals to take ‘snapshot’ of the federal coffers

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Liberals to take ‘snapshot’ of the federal coffers

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

There’s still no budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, but Justin Trudeau today promised to provide a “snapshot” of the books in a few weeks.

The Liberal government scrapped its planned March budget when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, the Prime Minister has said that events are too unpredictable to provide an economic forecast that would be worth anything.

Story continues below advertisement

After weeks of increasing opposition criticism on that front, though, Mr. Trudeau made a small step toward more financial transparency this morning by announcing that the government would provide an economic “snapshot” on July 8. He said it would not provide long-term forecasts and would stop short of being the kind of “fiscal update” that the government usually tables in the fall.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Voting is under way for the rotating seats on the United Nations Security Council. Canada is competing against Norway and Ireland for the seat (two of the three will win). Today is just the first round of voting, and it may take more days for the winners to be declared. Winning this seat has been a foreign-policy goal of the Trudeau government since they were first elected in 2015.

The Bank of Canada will be “turning [its] focus more to monetary policy” as the COVID-19 crisis continues, governor Tiff Macklem said in his first public remarks in the new job.

China says it has found pests in Canadian logs, raising the possibility that the country is preparing new economic retaliation against Canada for a recent court decision against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. China restricted imports of Canadian agricultural after Ms. Meng’s initial arrest in 2018.

The Conservative leadership contenders debate in French tonight, and English tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

And camping will be allowed in some national parks as early as Monday.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s quest for a UN Security Council seat: “The lesson from Canada’s Security Council campaign is that its foreign policy has been lost in complacency. Let’s hope that is learned, win or lose.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberal government’s lack of transparency: “So, there is a refreshing honesty in the Prime Minister’s evident willingness to dispense with Parliament altogether – or at least a refreshingly obvious dishonesty in the substitution of a toothless temporary committee in its place. If in fact MPs have no role but to rubber-stamp decisions made elsewhere – if they are in essence human voting machines, the useless residue of elections that are really contests between party leaders – would we not do better to acknowledge this openly, and save ourselves the trouble and expense of electing them?”

Don Drummond (The Globe and Mail) on the need for the federal government to provide a fiscal update: “Canadians understand that fiscal forecasts are not a precise science. They are acutely aware of the uncertainties now and would not be expecting a fiscal update to be exact. But valuable insight could be conveyed through the presentation of scenarios.”

Noha Aboueldahab (The Globe and Mail) on the arms industry rolling along during the pandemic: “It is hard to take governments seriously in their efforts to devote vast resources to prioritizing security when they are simultaneously making multibillion-dollar arms deals, especially since such militarization actively undermines the ability of states to effectively eradicate COVID-19.”

John Ivison (National Post) on Conservative leadership contender Leslyn Lewis: “It is Lewis’s social media posts in the last week or so, as the Black Lives Matter debate has raged, that have made Conservatives sit up and take note. All of a sudden, the idea has blossomed that a Black woman from Toronto who expresses conservative ideas articulately and thoughtfully could be a leader of the Conservative party.”

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies