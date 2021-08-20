Politics Briefing: Liberals, Tories and NDP all end first week of campaign in the Prairie provinces

Hello,
As the election campaign nears the end of its first week, the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP are all spending time in the Prairie provinces.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh travelled to Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan today, where he met with Chief Cadmus Delorme and then addressed reporters. In June, 751 unmarked graves were discovered at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation.
“This genocide hits us hard,” Mr. Singh said. “[It] hits so hard is because it was conducted by the state. By institutions that are supposed to protect people.”
“For the state to perpetrate a genocide against its own people is one of the most heinous acts,” Mr. Singh said. He pledged to work with Indigenous communities to find justice and make sure the bodies of missing children are found.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole were also in the Prairie provinces today, with both campaigns starting off in Winnipeg.
Mr. Trudeau announced a new measure for 10 days of paid sick leave for federal workers. Mr. O’Toole focused on his party’s jobs plan, and announced that a Conservative government would cover 25 to 50 per cent of the salary for new hires for the six months after the wage subsidy ends in October.
“Canada’s Conservatives will stand with those who suffered during the downturn and help them get back into the workforce,” Mr. O’Toole said.
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul are both addressing the issue of climate change during their Friday campaign events. Mr. Blanchet is campaigning around the Montreal area, and Ms. Paul is in the riding of Toronto-Centre, the Liberal stronghold where she’s hoping to win her seat.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
NEARLY 190 EVACUEES ON FIRST CANADIAN FLIGHT FROM KABUL - The first Canadian flight out of Kabul since the Taliban takeover carried 188 people to safety, according to an official. After close to a week of delay amid chaotic conditions and bureaucratic challenges, the military is resuming flights from Kabul for Canadian nationals and Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban.
LIBERALS PROMISE 10 DAYS OF PAID SICK LEAVE - At a campaign stop on Friday, Justin Trudeau announced that a re-elected Liberal government would introduce 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers.
U.S. EXTENDS NON-ESSENTIAL BORDER RESTRICTIONS - The United States extended its non-essential travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico until Sept. 21, even as Canada lifted its measures to Americans earlier this month.
ONTARIO MPP BOOTED FROM PC CAUCUS OVER VACCINE REFUSAL - MPP Rick Nicholls was kicked out of Premier Doug Ford’s government on Thursday after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mr. Ford has said that elected officials need to “lead by example” on this issue.
LEADERS
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is spending the day in and around the Montreal area. He began in the suburb of Mirabel where he spoke about climate change, and then travelled to Oka. Later he’s scheduled to visit a bistro in Saint-Hubert.
Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole started the day in Winnipeg, where he made an announcement about the party’s jobs plan. He’s then scheduled to travel to Saskatoon where he will meet with supporters at a local establishment.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul will be campaigning in the riding of Toronto-Centre again. She will speak on clean technology early this afternoon, and then participate in a round table discussion on clean technology and climate change.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan today, where 751 unmarked graves were discovered at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School. Mr. Singh is then scheduled to travel to Regina to visit local businesses.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made an announcement in Winnipeg this morning on paid sick leave. He’s then travelling to Regina where he’s scheduled to meet locals and campaign volunteers, and returning to Ottawa Friday evening.
OPINION
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how immigration isn’t an election issue and that’s something to celebrate: “While anti-immigration sentiment is poisoning the democratic well in the United States and Europe, polls show that, for most Canadians, immigration is a non-issue.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on how in a campaign about nothing, Liberals struggle to find a wedge issue: “A campaign without a clear ballot question necessitates an invention of one, by one of the participants. For the Liberals, it was obvious in those first few days that they hoped the issue of vaccine mandates would serve as a useful wedge.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on why Erin O’Toole campaigns on not being Andrew Scheer, but a Tory platform plank gave the Liberals an easy target: “Mr. O’Toole, still relatively unknown, is leading off his Quebec campaign with two main planks: (A) He’s not Justin Trudeau and (B) he’s not Andrew Scheer. As political strategies go, it’s not a bad start. But this is a Canadian federal election in the 21st century, and he was talking about abortion. The Liberals were waiting.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on how unions are out of step with the public on vaccine mandates: “the majority want us to get back to normal as soon as possible. Vaccine mandates will not only help to keep us safe, they are likely to act as the stick necessary to convince holdouts that the time has come to roll up their sleeves. And if they don’t, there will be consequences, including possibly losing their job.”
Jonathan Montpetit (CBC) on how Justin Trudeau bought himself some peace from Quebec’s culture wars, and what he paid for it: “Whereas Trudeau hasn’t hesitated to intervene in some provincial matters, such as carbon pricing, he has been more reluctant to do so when it comes to Quebec legislation that has national ramifications.”
