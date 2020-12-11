Politics Briefing: Liberals unveil update to climate-change plan

Hello,
The federal government has released its roadmap to how it believes it can meet the greenhouse-gas emission reduction goal of 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.
The centrepiece of the plan is an increase to the federal carbon tax, which will reach $170 per tonnne in 2030, up from $50 per tonne in 2022. The federal carbon pricing plan seeks to offset those cost increases through rebates. Those rebates are currently done once a year at tax season, but the Liberals say the rebates will eventually arrive every three months.
Only residents of provinces and territories that do not have their own carbon pricing regimes are subject to the federal plan. That currently includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Today in COVID-19 news: the federal government is reaching out to major technology and consulting companies to help it work out logistics for vaccine distribution; Ontario will start vaccinating hospital workers on Tuesday; the Public Health Agency of Canada says an error in numbers from Alberta has incorrectly inflated the national test positivity rate; and GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi are retooling their proposed vaccine because it is not proving effective at protecting older people.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who chairs the U.S. Senate’s intelligence committee, is raising questions about McKinsey’s dealings with China, including the years during which Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, was the consulting firm’s global managing partner.
The House of Commons privacy committee is set to debate a motion to call the Canadian executives of PornHub to testify about allegations their platforms are used for child exploitation.
A bill to expand access to medically assisted death (or, depending on your views, remove safeguards to the procedure) has passed the House of Commons, with the general agreement of Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Québécois MPs, and general disagreement of Conservatives. The bill is now sailing to the Senate, where it is expected to meet some headwinds. The legislation was necessitated by a Quebec court ruling that gave a deadline of next Friday.
Human-rights advocates say the Global Affairs department should not be both approving arms export permits and promoting the sale of weapons abroad.
And the head of Alberta’s energy war room, which was created a year ago by Premier Jason Kenney to share the good news about the province’s oil-and-gas industry, says the agency has not done well so far in making its mission known to the public. Instead, the Canadian Energy Centre has gotten attention for picking a fight with The New York Times or being the subject of an auditor-general’s report.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on federal-provincial relations: “If you take the politics out of it, you might wonder why the provinces are asking for federal money at all. Health care is provincial jurisdiction. They can levy taxes like Ottawa. If they need more money, they could raise taxes. Or borrow. But they don’t want to.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on Canada-China relations: “But the effective kidnapping of two Canadians should have been a red line for Canadian engagement with China, extinguishing whatever lingering notion this government might have had about normal diplomatic relations with Beijing. China was – and is – a hostile power, yet for the past two years, Canada has resisted treating it as such.”
Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on Canada-India relations: “India’s Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister has turned the courts, police, military and other institutions into partisan operations that persecute opposition figures and religious minorities. He has escalated the pointless and dangerous war with Pakistan in Kashmir. He has banished international organizations such as Amnesty International. He has allowed anti-Muslim sentiments, under cover of the pandemic, to spiral into deadly violence. So there is good cause for international criticism. There is one problem with Mr. Trudeau’s choice of target, though: The Indian farmers are wrong.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on assisted-dying legislation: “Assisted dying was sold, initially, as a sort of conditional right, like the right to drink or drive or vote, which could be limited to certain sorts of people. But the logic of assisted dying does not permit it. It presents suicide not as a tragedy we should wish at all costs to prevent, but as a blessing, a release from intolerable suffering – so much so, that we should not merely allow people to end their own lives, but others to do so on their behalf; and not merely allow it, but require it – even subsidize it. So it is that, in the space of a few years, assisted dying has gone from a crime to a right to a public service.”
Shachi Kurl (Ottawa Citizen) on the government’s management of the pandemic: “But in case we have forgotten whilst focused on much more important things, Justin Trudeau is both the Liberals’ greatest asset and their worst liability. It literally took a pandemic to rehabilitate his image. But that is far from likely to prove a permanent cure.”
