Politics Briefing: Liberals unveil what comes after CERB

Hello,
The Canada Emergency Response Benefit, a $2,000-a-month payment for Canadians who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, is winding down, and anxious recipients have been wondering what comes next.
For weeks, the government has been signalling that many of those who are still without jobs will be moved into the Employment Insurance system as CERB ends. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will outline the new arrangement this afternoon, in her first policy announcement since getting the new gig on Tuesday.
With Parliament prorogued, the Liberals are said to be using regulations to get the changes through since legislation can’t be debated until the House comes back next month.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The federal prosecution service has issued a new directive to prosecutors to pursue drug charges only in serious matters, and divert resources from “simple possession cases.” It is, in some ways, the first step toward the decriminalization of drug possession. The Liberal government made cannabis legal and regulated in 2018.
Five thousand pages of internal government emails, memos and notes were released by the finance committee investigating the awarding of a large contract to WE Charity. The question for the Liberal government has been to what degree the political side recommended WE for the sole-sourced job, given the charity’s ties to Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau. The emails don’t answer that question, but do suggest a lot of coziness – at one point a senior civil servant suggests the finance minister’s office and WE are “besties.” The RCMP is now investigating.
Bill Morneau resigned on Monday after a meeting with Mr. Trudeau about leaks to the media that were painting the finance minister in a bad light, a source close to Mr. Morneau told The Globe. The two had already disagreed about economic policies during the pandemic, such as an extra payment for seniors and the size of the emergency relief benefit.
Canada has spent $1.6-billion in development aid in Mali over the last two decades, as well as providing peacekeeping support, but the value of that assistance is being called into question after another military coup in the west African country.
Peter MacKay is winning the fundraising race in the Conservative leadership contest, with Erin O’Toole and Leslyn Lewis not far behind. The real winner will be crowned this Sunday.
And Kamala Harris received her vice-presidential nomination at the virtual Democratic convention last night, just after Barack Obama led a blistering attack on Donald Trump. “He’s shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground, no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends,” the former U.S. president said of his successor in the White House.
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland: “We have a problem with female political leadership in this country. Please don’t come at me with your myths about fairness and progress. Currently, there is one (1) female premier in Canada, Caroline Cochrane of the Northwest Territories. None of the major federal parties are led by women (although Jo-Ann Roberts is the interim leader of the Green Party.) We’re okay with women being handmaidens to power – enabling it, smoothing its passage, standing at its shoulder – as long as they’re not at the controls themselves.”
Glenn McGillivray (The Globe and Mail) on how melting Arctic ice is already affecting us: “This news is sobering. It’s one thing to lose temporary sea ice. There is still a fair bit of annual variability with that – we have good years and bad years. But loss of permanent ice (both sea and land) is another story. Because loss of permanent ice is, well, permanent. Once gone, it doesn’t come back, and there are implications with that.”
Matt Gurney (National Post) on the newly released WE documents: “But that’s not exactly what happened. The public service did indeed recommend WE. That is true. But WE was recommended after the Trudeau government — not just the public service, but cabinet ministers or their staff — was actively working with WE. The recommendation of the public service, though undenied, did not happen in a vacuum, nor was it generated neutrally. It took place against a backdrop of active lobbying by WE and communication about the matter at high levels of the Trudeau government.”
Alex Bozikovic (The Globe and Mail) on a new (final?) design for the Château Laurier extension: “But it doesn’t seem many Ottawans (aside from the heritage professionals) have absorbed this central lesson. Cities change. New architecture should not always defer; it can interject and respond. The Château addition is a polite compromise. It won’t do that.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop