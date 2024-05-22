Politics Briefing: Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan sues Armed Forces, federal government and accuser

Hello,

A former military leader who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2021 is now suing the federal government, the Canadian Armed Forces and his accuser, and claims that he was prosecuted for political reasons.

Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan has filed a statement of claim in Federal Court asking for damages and a public apology.

The claim says the military and Defence Department should apologize for the “abuse of office, negligent investigation, malicious prosecution and involvement in the media leaks that destroyed his reputation and career.”

The lawsuit names defendants included defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre and vice-chief Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen; Jody Thomas, the former deputy minister of defence; Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, the military’s chief of professional conduct and culture; the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal; the director of military prosecutions and the investigative arm of the military police.

The allegations in the statement of claim have not been tested in court. You can find more on this story here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Senators pass new rules entrenching independent groups, angering Conservatives: The Senate has adopted a new set of rules that the Liberal government says will further entrench its independence, as the dominoes from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Senate reforms continue to fall.

Ireland, Spain, Norway announce recognition of Palestinian state, infuriating Israel: Ireland, Spain and Norway announced on Wednesday that they would recognize a Palestinian state on May 28 and hoped other Western countries would follow suit, prompting an angry response from Israel which recalled its ambassadors from the three capitals.

Ottawa urged to look beyond returning federal workers to save city’s downtown: A major new study on revitalizing Ottawa’s downtown is making the case that bringing federal public servants back to their offices won’t be enough to rejuvenate the core of the nation’s capital, which is grappling with a serious decline in regular visitors.

Nunavut MP concerned about imitations of Inuit art, says legislative response worth exploring: The New Democrat MP representing the riding of Nunavut is concerned about imitations of Inuit art that are being sold in tourist shops and says a legislative response is something the government should consider.

B.C. campuses to implement overdose prevention measures after death of University of Victoria student: B.C. postsecondary institutions will introduce measures to prevent overdoses, which include distributing and implementing training standards for a medication that reverses the effects of opioids, after the on-campus death of a University of Victoria student sparked calls to action.

THE DECIBEL

The Decibel features an episode on the Fort McMurray wildfire and how many residents and officials feel the linger effects from the infamous fire of 2016.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Ottawa today and attended his national caucus meeting in addition to Question Period.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Yves-François Blanchet all attended Question Period on Wednesday as well.

OPINION

The accident-prone Speaker is limping again:

“It’s not a crisis, but the House is divided over the Speaker. The Tories are targeting him. The Bloc also opposes Mr. Fergus. The Liberals and NDP argue the Conservatives are deliberately undermining the Speaker. But the partisan episodes, the dumb mistakes shrugged off as accidents by Mr. Fergus or the Liberal Party, have helped to undermine him, too.” – Campbell Clark

The Liberals strike a blow for government secrecy:

“One of her [Federal Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard] criticisms related to that damning assessment was that “money to bolster the system has evaporated.” That’s bad enough. So you can imagine her distress when she discovered that the Trudeau government has cut her budget by 5 per cent, a move that she says will force her to eliminate seven or eight positions. Not only is the Trudeau government refusing to make the system better, it now appears to be making it even worse.” – Globe and Mail Editorial Board

Naheed Nenshi wants to reshape the NDP’s role in Alberta:

“The Nenshi campaign starts from the premise that Albertans are fundamentally centrist, and that attracting broader support – including from men and energy workers – is key. He has questioned why the provincial NDP would be affiliated with a federal organization it doesn’t control, that’s unpopular in Alberta, and is often at odds with the province when it comes to energy policy.” – Kelly Cryderman

Backtracking on drug decriminalization is politically cowardly – and illogical:

“In a recent exchange in Parliament, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre described drug decriminalization as “wacko.” But there’s an even stronger term for applying the same failed solutions to the overdose problem again and again, hoping for a different outcome: insanity.” – Manisha Krishnan for The Globe and Mail

More Russian elites are being caught in Putin’s web:

“Mr. Putin has no serious challengers. When he ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 22, 2022, even his own security council was surprised. Russia’s political and business elites were then forced to sacrifice many of their pre-war privileges and start building a new Russia that corresponded with Mr. Putin’s vision of history and international relations. They had no choice.” – Nina Khruschcheva

