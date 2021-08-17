Politics Briefing: Mandatory vaccinations a key issue in first few days of election campaign

Hello,

On the third day of the campaign trail, the issue of mandatory vaccines is emerging as a major question for party leaders.

The Liberals are proposing to mandate vaccinations for federal civil servants, federally regulated industries and domestic air travel and inter-provincial rail, bus and cruise passengers.

“The bottom line is: if anyone who doesn’t have a legitimate medical reason for not getting fully vaccinated chooses to not get vaccinated, there will be consequences,” Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop in Markham, Ont., on Tuesday. The party has not specified what those consequences will be.

The Conservatives have said that they would not implement a vaccine mandate, but would require unvaccinated federal civil servants to get tested daily for COVID-19. They also said they want air and train passengers to take a rapid test, or present a negative test.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told The Globe and Mail that his party would enforce a vaccine mandate for federal civil servants – and that those who refused to get the vaccine would face discipline. Mr. Singh also said on Monday that he wanted to see the government have vaccine mandates in place by Labour Day.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

MAIL-IN VOTING SET TO SOAR THIS ELECTION – Amid fears of COVID-19, many Canadians will be turning to mail-in ballots for this year’s election. Left-leaning voters would like to use mail-in balloting, say pollsters, while Conservatives prefer to vote in person. This is causing concern for Liberals strategists who say that a complex online registration process for mail-in ballots could deter voters.

PBO REPORT PROJECTS SMALLER DEFICITS AS PARTIES COST CAMPAIGN PLEDGES - Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux said coming federal deficits will be smaller than projected in this spring’s budget. This will give political parties more flexibility as they cost out their campaign promises.

NDP WOULD ENFORCE FEDERAL VACCINE MANDATE - Federal civil servants who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should face the possibility of discipline or even be fired, according to the NDP.

LEGAULT’S QUEBEC TOUR SUSPENDED SO HE CAN FOCUS ON 4TH WAVE - Quebec Premier François Legault says he wants to focus his time on the pandemic as the 4th wave hits the province, and will be suspending his summer tour of Quebec. From the Montreal Gazette.

TWITTER PULLS TORIES’ WILLY WONKA ATTACK AD - The social media platform says it took down the ad for copyright violations after the the studio behind Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory complained that the scene from the movie had been used without permission. From Global News.

LEADERS

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet spent this morning in Montmagny, Que., near Quebec City, where he met with seniors and then spoke about financial help for seniors. Later today he heads to the towns of Batiscan and then Shawinigan.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole hits the road today after spending the first two days of the campaign in the party’s Ottawa studio. On Tuesday he’s in York Region, north of Toronto, where he will hold a rally. He then flies to Quebec City this evening.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is campaigning and canvassing in Toronto Centre on Tuesday. This afternoon she will make an announcement, which will include speaking about the situation in Afghanistan.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Coquitlam, B.C. this morning, where he spoke about the party’s job creation plan. He’s then scheduled to tour a PPE manufacturing facility, visit a local bakery and finally attend a virtual Burnaby South nomination meeting.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was in Markham, Ont., this morning speaking about the party’s child-care plan. He was joined by Deputy Prime Minster Chrystia Freeland as well as local Liberal candidate Paul Chiang. Mr. Trudeau will be in the GTA this afternoon, where he’s scheduled to visit a local store and brewery.

OPINION

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives target suburban voters in election platform of thoughtful populism: “When suburban voters side with people who live downtown, as they did in the past two federal elections, Liberals win government. When they side with their country cousins, as they did in 2011, Conservatives win. The platform that the Tories released Monday is designed to make 2011 happen again.”

Katharine Smart (contributor to The Globe and Mail) on why to protect our kids from COVID-19, we have to be grown-ups: “The combination of the rapid rise of Delta variant-related cases of COVID-19 and the return to school for hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated children could yield our most challenging wave yet.”

John Ivison (Ottawa Citizen) on how the Conservative platform is substantial, in parts inventive, and occasionally frivolous: “The platform is an impressive piece of work that hits the right notes when it comes to addressing many of the issues that will matter post-pandemic: creating jobs and attracting investment.”

Sabrina Maddeaux (National Post) on how the Liberals rob Huey, Dewey and Louie to pay Scrooge McDuck: “What’s true is that older Canadians have historically high rates of voter turnout. Since there’s no real economic argument for sending out $500 cheques to seniors that aren’t means tested, it’s hard to avoid concluding this is what really inspired Liberals’ generosity.”

