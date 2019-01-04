Politics Briefing: Many Canadians detained in China in recent weeks

Good morning,

Earlier this week, The Globe asked the Canadian government whether any more Canadians had been detained in China since two men were arrested there last month, in apparent retaliation for Canada arresting a Chinese businesswomen on behalf of U.S. authorities. Initially, there was no answer. We asked and we asked. And yesterday we finally got our response: Yes, the Canadian government, said – in fact, 13 Canadians had been arrested. Ten of those cases have not been publicized, and we still don’t know their identities, though most have since been released.

One of the Canadians we do know about, entrepreneur Michael Spavor, has been held in a secret location for weeks as he is being interrogated and China has accused him of being a threat to state security. Activity on Mr. Spavor’s social media accounts suggest Chinese authorities have been rifling through his private messages or contacts in the meantime.

A group of MPs and senators is headed on a taxpayer-funded trip to China this weekend, and they say they will raise concerns with the detention of Mr. Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig with the Chinese authorities they meet.

Today we give you a tale of three polls.

The annual survey by Nanos Research and the Institute for Research on Public Policy suggests support for Justin Trudeau three years into his majority government is about the same level as Stephen Harper had three years into his majority term. “I think the Liberals have slammed up against the hard reality of governing,” Nik Nanos told The Globe.

Internal government polling suggests the Liberal government’s carbon-pricing plan is actually reasonably popular.

And a government-funded survey project that was hoping to reach a million Canadians during the Canada 150 celebrations in 2017 went hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget and only reached less than a 10th of its target audience.

Academics Melanie Adrian, Viviana Fernandez, Nandini Ramanujam and Anneke Smit in The Globe and Mail on professors being threatened around the world: “Beyond the moral duty to respond to often serious individual circumstances, solidarity with scholars from abroad in situations of crisis provides a major intellectual benefit to the Canadian academic and scientific research community, not to mention society as a whole.”

Michael Rudnicki (The Globe and Mail) on the government’s cancellation of the Networks Centres of Excellence: “Why would a government, serious about making Canada a global leader in science and innovation, end such a demonstrably successful program and network? Why would a Minister of Science, who has made promoting women and young researchers a priority, cut funding for regenerative medicine, a field where women are global leaders and the next generation of health innovators?”

Don Martin (CTV) on Kevin Vickers' potential run in New Brunswick: “Kevin Vickers, unless entering politics comes with a personality transplant, would serve as living proof that divisions can be overcome amicably and that principles can transcend right and left lines on the spectrum for the greater good of public service.”

Carly Lewis (Maclean’s) on the #MeToo movement in 2019: “If you’d asked me a year ago what men have learned from this powerful, albeit still fertile, era of reckoning, I’d have said habitual indignation. Or that they’ve taken the discourse and used it to better masquerade as allies, dressing up in the vocabulary of feminism so they can wear its accoutrements as a costume. Now, in addition to those things, I see empathy in the distance, inching closer.”

